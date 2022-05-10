-
-
Meissner closes the gap
Four Totalplay Cup events remain; next stop Guadalajara’s Jalisco Open
-
May 10, 2022
By Gregory Villalobos , PGA TOUR Latinoaamérica Staff
- May 10, 2022
- Meissner’s season-long performance includes a Tour high six top-10 finishes—three of those top-threes. (Media/PGA TOUR)
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida—With a tie for third at the Diners Club Perú Open and a tie for second at the Quito Open in his last two starts, the highly consistent Mitchell Meissner has charged to second on the Totalplay Cup standings. The 25-year old from San Antonio, Texas, is within 117 points of overall leader Jorge Fernández Valdés, who tied for 43rd in Peru and missed the cut in Ecuador.
“Jorge played great early in the year. I thought he was going to be really tough to beat, and he has made it a little easier this week. I mean, he is a great player, a phenomenal golfer and I love playing with him,” said Meissner, who has finished inside the top 20 in all of his eight PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts this season. “I’m looking forward to getting to Guadalajara and trying to close that gap even more or even take over the first place in the Totalplay Cup standings.”
The Tour resumes play May 26-29 at the Jalisco Open GDL in Guadalajara, Mexico.
Meissner’s season-long performance includes a Tour high six top-10 finishes—three of those top-threes. The Rice University alum has also recorded the most birdies this season (145).
A two-time winner as a professional, with wins at the 2020 Texas Open and a 2022 All Pro Tour event last month in Dallas, Meissner has found victories elusive on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
“I’m a faithful guy, and I believe it’s going to happen when it’s going to happen,” Meissner said of winning. “It wasn’t meant to be this week. It’s comical that I’ve played well how many weeks in a row? And someone has been better than me in each of those weeks. But someday it’s going to be my time, whether it’s this year or next year on the Korn Ferry Tour, whenever it is. I’m looking forward to the future.”
The two weeks off before the Jalisco Open GDL will do well for Fernández Valdés. The 29-year old from Cordoba, Argentina, had a rough time in Peru, where he caught a stomach virus. “He was in very bad shape, throwing up through the first round in Lima. I suggested a couple times that he should withdraw, but he wasn’t willing to give up. I couldn’t believe he was able to play and even make the cut under those circumstances,” said his caddie, Esteban “Luli” Castillo.
Fernández Valdés first missed cut of the season didn’t come as a surprise, as he has struggled in Quito’s altitude in the past. Following rounds of 76-69, he had to return home with a record of five missed cuts in seven career starts at the Quito Tennis and Golf Club. “It’s a week I really like, but it’s also one I struggle with. It was tough to miss the weekend play,” he posted on an Instagram photo of his week in Quito.
As the Quito Open champion, this past week Manav Shah gained 45 spots in the standings, moving into the eighth spot. Finishing two strokes behind him to share runner-up honors with Meissner, Joel Thelen jumped 20 spots into 15th. Colombia’s Pipo Celia charged from 90th to 51st with a tie for sixth, while Will Cannon made the best move, advancing 55 positions, from 149th to 94th.
The following are the Totalplay Cup top-10 players heading into the Jalisco Open GDL. The ninth of 12 events on the schedule is set for Atlas Country Club.
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 1 Jorge Fernández Valdés, Argentina (1,091 Points)He remained in the top spot despite missing the cut at the Quito Open but saw his lead reduced to 171 points over Mitchell Meissner. Fernández Valdés remains the only player who has been atop the Totalplay Cup standings this season.He remained in the top spot despite missing the cut at the Quito Open but saw his lead reduced to 171 points over Mitchell Meissner. Fernández Valdés remains the only player who has been atop the Totalplay Cup standings this season. 2 Mitchell Meissner, U.S. (974 Points)Ranked fourth at the start of last week, he charged into the second spot with his tie for second in Quito. He missed a birdie putt on 18 that cost him 55 points Sunday but remains the hottest player on Tour, with six top-10s in eight starts.Ranked fourth at the start of last week, he charged into the second spot with his tie for second in Quito. He missed a birdie putt on 18 that cost him 55 points Sunday but remains the hottest player on Tour, with six top-10s in eight starts. 3 José Toledo, Guatemala (808 Points)He was the 40th-ranked player on Tour only three weeks ago, but a tie for third in Brazil and a win at the Diners Club Peru Open took him No. 3, where he remains after a tie for 17th in Quito. At 68.83, only 0.05 ahead of Meissner, Toledo owns the lowest scoring average on Tour.He was the 40th-ranked player on Tour only three weeks ago, but a tie for third in Brazil and a win at the Diners Club Peru Open took him No. 3, where he remains after a tie for 17th in Quito. At 68.83, only 0.05 ahead of Meissner, Toledo owns the lowest scoring average on Tour. 4 Alan Wagner, Argentina (794 Points)After missing the cut in two of his last three starts, he slipped from the second spot for the first time since his win at the Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open last December.After missing the cut in two of his last three starts, he slipped from the second spot for the first time since his win at the Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open last December. 5 Alejandro Tosti, Argentina (756 Points)Tied for the Quito Open lead with eight holes to play Sunday, he shot 4-over on the last four holes, including a double bogey at the last, to slip into a tie eighth that cost him a significant number of points.Tied for the Quito Open lead with eight holes to play Sunday, he shot 4-over on the last four holes, including a double bogey at the last, to slip into a tie eighth that cost him a significant number of points. 6 Cristóbal Del Solar, Chile (741 Points)Del Solar tied for 21st at the Quito Open to see an impressive streak of five consecutive top-six finishes snapped (tie for second, tied for fifth, tied for fifth, tie for third and solo-sixth).Del Solar tied for 21st at the Quito Open to see an impressive streak of five consecutive top-six finishes snapped (tie for second, tied for fifth, tied for fifth, tie for third and solo-sixth). 7 Kevin Velo, U.S. (706 Points)Velo had a solid week in Ecuador, where he fired a bogey-free, 10-under 62 in the second round to set a new Quito Tennis and Golf Club course record. He shot 70-69 on the weekend to finish solo fourth, his second-best performance of the season behind his win at the Termas de Rio Invitational.Velo had a solid week in Ecuador, where he fired a bogey-free, 10-under 62 in the second round to set a new Quito Tennis and Golf Club course record. He shot 70-69 on the weekend to finish solo fourth, his second-best performance of the season behind his win at the Termas de Rio Invitational. 8 Manav Shah, U.S. (620 Points)The opening-round leader by two after a 9-under 63, Shah ended up prevailing by two shots at the Quito Open for his first PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career victory. He entered the week ranked 53rd and now has a good chance of battling for a spot inside the top five.The opening-round leader by two after a 9-under 63, Shah ended up prevailing by two shots at the Quito Open for his first PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career victory. He entered the week ranked 53rd and now has a good chance of battling for a spot inside the top five. 9 Matt Ryan, U.S. (538 Points)He had the oddity of shooting four rounds of 2-under 70 to finish the Quito Open tied for 34th. Ryan has earned only 38 Totalplay Cup points since his Estrella del Mar Open win took him into the third spot in March.He had the oddity of shooting four rounds of 2-under 70 to finish the Quito Open tied for 34th. Ryan has earned only 38 Totalplay Cup points since his Estrella del Mar Open win took him into the third spot in March. 10 Jeremy Gandon, France (534 Points)After a fast start that saw him finish inside the top 11 in four of the first five events, he has lost momentum with a missed cut in Brazil, a tie for 19th in Peru and a tie for 38th in Quito.After a fast start that saw him finish inside the top 11 in four of the first five events, he has lost momentum with a missed cut in Brazil, a tie for 19th in Peru and a tie for 38th in Quito.
-
-