Meissner closes the gap

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida—With a tie for third at the Diners Club Perú Open and a tie for second at the Quito Open in his last two starts, the highly consistent Mitchell Meissner has charged to second on the Totalplay Cup standings. The 25-year old from San Antonio, Texas, is within 117 points of overall leader Jorge Fernández Valdés, who tied for 43rd in Peru and missed the cut in Ecuador.

“Jorge played great early in the year. I thought he was going to be really tough to beat, and he has made it a little easier this week. I mean, he is a great player, a phenomenal golfer and I love playing with him,” said Meissner, who has finished inside the top 20 in all of his eight PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts this season. “I’m looking forward to getting to Guadalajara and trying to close that gap even more or even take over the first place in the Totalplay Cup standings.”

The Tour resumes play May 26-29 at the Jalisco Open GDL in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Meissner’s season-long performance includes a Tour high six top-10 finishes—three of those top-threes. The Rice University alum has also recorded the most birdies this season (145).