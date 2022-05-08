Long wait is over as Shah wins in Quito

Here are what Mitchell Meissner’s last 13 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica rounds look like: 69-66-65-69-71-69-64-69-71-65-68-67-68. The Texans has finished inside the top-10 in six of his eight 2022 starts, with his only two non-top-10s ties for 19th (at the Visa Argentine Open and the Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational). Meissner’s last four starts have resulted in a tie for fifth, solo-eighth, a tie for third and a tie for second this week. He is a combined 50-under during this stretch.

Kevin Velo was in the hunt but all week but felt he lost momentum on No. 10 when he three-putted for bogey. “I had 69 yards into a tucked pin, to the front-right section of the green. I filet-ed a wedge a little too far,” he said. “[The putt] looked really fast, and I left it seven feet short, so it wasn’t even really close. Then I just mis-read the putt coming down.” Velo made a disappointing par at the par-5 11th and then a late bogey at the 16th ended any chances.

Matt Ryan had the oddity of shooting four rounds of 2-under 70 this week. The American finished at 8-under to tie for 34th.

A pair of Colombians had nice tournaments this week, with Camilo Aguado and Ricardo Celia both tying for sixth. Aguado shot scores of 66-68 on the weekend, while Celia opened 69-65-67 before falling back with a closing, even-par 72.

This is Ricardo Celia’s best finish in Ecuador since he tied for fourth here in 2019. Celia has had a lot of success in Ecuador, where he earned his first PGA TOUR Latinoamérica victory, in 2015, also at Quito Tennis and Golf Club. Seven years ago, Celia was the only player in the field that year to shoot four sub-par scores, and he eventually closed the deal, defeating Ian Davis and Timothy O’Neal by three strokes. Celia’s win came in his 15th career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica start.

Argentina’s Alejandro Tosti got to 6-under during the early part of his back nine and briefly held the lead before two late bogeys and a double bogey on No. 18 dropped him into a tie for eighth with countryman Jesús Montenegro and American Davis Shore. This is Tosti’s second top-10 of the season to go with his victory in Cordoba in April. Tosti is currently in the fifth position in the Totalplay Cup, 15 points ahead of No. 6, Cristobal Del Solar.

The Netherlands’ Rowin Caron had a crucial double bogey late in his final round, at the par-3 16th, that dropped him from contention. He was a stroke off the lead when he stood at the tee. Caron went on to finish fifth.

Even with the late disappointment Sunday, Rowin Caron is in the midst of his best season as a professional. This week he made his fourth consecutive cut, and his solo-fifth performance to go with his runner-up showing at the JHSF Brazil Open two weeks ago kept Caron at 13th on the Totalplay Points list with four tournaments remaining in the season.

By tying for 11th, Rak Cho had his best PGA TOUR Latinoamérica outing since he tied for second at the VISA Argentine Open last December. In his career, Cho played 32 events on PGA TOUR Series-China between 2014 and 2016, never winning but twice finishing as a runner-up—at the 2015 Pingan Bank Open behind fellow Oregon Duck Eugene Wong. He was second again in 2016, at the season-ending Buick Open, a stroke behind winner Huilin Zhang. Cho also has five career starts on PGA TOUR Canada. Cho has also played extensively on the DP World Tour, the European Challenge Tour, the Asian Tour and the Korean Tour.

Quotable

“Given the circumstances, I’ve never felt better on the golf course. I played really good. It felt better than my 63 in the first round. I don’t really know what to say right now. It hasn’t sunk in quite yet.” –Manav Shah

“This whole day has been special.” –Manav Shah

“I’m frustrated about missing that putt on 18. I missed a putt last week to tie for second. I need to clean that up and make some putts on 18.” –Mitchell Meissner on his missed birdie putt on the final hole Sunday that would have given him second place outright had he made it

“I was very patient, which I was pleased with, and made some birdies coming in.” –Mitchell Meissner

“I knew I had to go today. In my head I felt I had to get to 21(-under). For me in my head, 6(-under) was going to be the number. When I was 4(-under) through nine, I was excited.” –Kevin Velo

Final-Round Weather: Overcast and cool, with temperatures reaching 65. Wind N at 3-5 mph.