Officials suspend play in Quito; Thelen leads

QUITO, Ecuador—Kevin Velo, the Quito Open 36-hole leader, was about to hit his third shot from the greenside bunker on No. 11 when PGA TOUR Latinoamérica officials halted play due to lightning in the area. Within about 10 minutes, heavy rain began to fall, and officials eventually suspended the third round until Sunday morning with the course unplayable.

Leading the tournament is American Joel Thelen. The 31-year-old Michigan native is at 15-under through 12 holes. He played his opening nine Saturday afternoon in 6-under, with four birdies and an eagle at the par-5 eighth. He’s a stroke ahead of Colombia’s Ricardo Celia, who had teed off on No. 11, and Manav Shah, who will have a long eagle putt on No. 10 when play resumes Sunday morning.

Of the players who completed their third rounds, Colombia’s Camilo Aguado and New Zealand’s Denzel Ieremia both shot 6-under 66s, and they’re at 11-under in the clubhouse.

Play will resume Sunday morning, weather permitting, at 7 a.m., local time. Officials will regroup the players by score following the completion of the third round. Players will begin the final round at approximately 9:30, with the leaders anticipated to tee off at 11:20.

Did you know Ricardo Celia’s first PGA TOUR Latinoamérica victory came in Ecuador? In 2015, at Quito Tennis and Golf Club, Celia was the only player in the field to shoot four sub-par scores, and he eventually closed the deal, defeating Ian Davis and Timothy O’Neal by three strokes. Celia’s win came in his 15th career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica start.