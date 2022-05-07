-
Officials suspend play in Quito; Thelen leads
May 07, 2022
By PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Staff , PGATOURLA.COM
May 07, 2022
- Joel Thelen, a 31-year-old Michigan native, is at 15-under through 12 holes. (Media/PGA TOUR)
QUITO, Ecuador—Kevin Velo, the Quito Open 36-hole leader, was about to hit his third shot from the greenside bunker on No. 11 when PGA TOUR Latinoamérica officials halted play due to lightning in the area. Within about 10 minutes, heavy rain began to fall, and officials eventually suspended the third round until Sunday morning with the course unplayable.
Leading the tournament is American Joel Thelen. The 31-year-old Michigan native is at 15-under through 12 holes. He played his opening nine Saturday afternoon in 6-under, with four birdies and an eagle at the par-5 eighth. He’s a stroke ahead of Colombia’s Ricardo Celia, who had teed off on No. 11, and Manav Shah, who will have a long eagle putt on No. 10 when play resumes Sunday morning.
Of the players who completed their third rounds, Colombia’s Camilo Aguado and New Zealand’s Denzel Ieremia both shot 6-under 66s, and they’re at 11-under in the clubhouse.
Play will resume Sunday morning, weather permitting, at 7 a.m., local time. Officials will regroup the players by score following the completion of the third round. Players will begin the final round at approximately 9:30, with the leaders anticipated to tee off at 11:20.
Did you know Ricardo Celia’s first PGA TOUR Latinoamérica victory came in Ecuador? In 2015, at Quito Tennis and Golf Club, Celia was the only player in the field to shoot four sub-par scores, and he eventually closed the deal, defeating Ian Davis and Timothy O’Neal by three strokes. Celia’s win came in his 15th career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica start.
Key Information
There were 11 Ecuadorians playing this week. Two made the cut, José Andrés Miranda and Juan Moncayo. Through 54 holes, they are deadlocked, at 6-under 210.
New Zealand’s Denzel Ieremia has put himself in prime position to make a Sunday run after following his second-round 67 with a Saturday 66, a bogey-free effort that saw him make four of his six birdies on Quito Tennis and Golf Club’s opening nine holes. Ieremia also birdied Nos. 11 and 16. He is looking for his second consecutive top-five after he finished alone in fifth last week in Peru. In Ieremia’s last seven rounds, he is a combined 24-under—everything at par or better.
Chris Crawford has been solid the last two days since starting the tournament with a 2-over 74. Crawford has put together back-to-back 67s to get to 8-under with 18 holes to play.
Joseph Winslow made a nice move Saturday, firing a 4-under 68 to get to 8-under with 18 holes remaining. Winslow, in his 32nd career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica appearance, is coming off a tie for seventh last week in Peru. It was his second top-10 of the season. Winslow has also played extensively on PGA TOUR Series-China, winning the 2018 Yantai Championship in the seventh of his 17th career starts on that circuit.
It’s mathematically possible that José Toledo, Mitchell Meissner, Cristóbal Del Solar and Alejandro Tosti could all pass Jorge Fernández Valdés and ascend to the top spot in the Totalplay Cup standings. Fernández Valdés missed the cut but the only way he will relinquish his lead is if Toledo, Meissner, Del Solar or Tosti win the Quito Open.
Third-Round Weather: Sunny and pleasant in the morning, with temperatures reaching 69. Rain began falling briefly, at 1:32 p.m., and lasted for about 20 minutes. Officials halted play at 3:36 p.m. due to a dangerous weather situation. They suspended play for good at 4:45 p.m., with rain and lightning still in the area.
