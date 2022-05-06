-
Velo goes low, takes over Quito Open lead
May 06, 2022
By PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Staff , PGATOURLA.COM
- Kevin Velo had an eagle and eight birdies Friday to set a new course record during the second round of the 2022 Quito Open. (Media/PGA TOUR)
QUITO, Ecuador—Following his opening round in PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s Quito Open, American Kevin Velo made a slight change in his putting setup. “I just bumped my hips slightly left to get them a little more aligned with the rest of my body. I was trying to equal out what I was doing with my shoulders,” he said. Using that method, Velo canned his last three putts on the practice green Thursday night. The former San Jose State golfer worked on the same thing during his warmup Friday morning and took that to the course for his second round. Good choice.
Velo made eight birdies and an eagle to shoot a Quito Tennis and Golf Club course record, 10-under 62, giving him a one-shot lead over Manav Shah. He’s two ahead of Mitchell Meissner and three clear of Colombia’s Ricardo Celia.
“It was awesome,” is what Velo uttered immediately after signing his scorecard, a statement that pretty much summed up his day.
Playing the back nine first during cool, morning conditions, Velo made a routine par on the 10th hole then proceeded to either make or lip out his next eight first putts on the club’s poa annua greens. His birdies came from 12 feet (No. 11), 18 feet (No. 13), four feet (No. 15) and 12 feet (No. 18). Velo lipped out birdie putts on 12, 14, 16 and 17.
It was more of the same on his closing nine, his birdies coming at Nos. 1, 4, 8 and 9, with an eagle at No. 3.
“Tournament-wise, this is the best one,” he said, assessing the top 18-hole rounds of his career. “I’ve had a few 10s (under-par), and I shot a 58 in college during a practice round. But this is my lowest in a tournament, so I’m super excited.”
Velo’s 62 bettered by one shot the 63 Shah fired in the first round, that equaled the Quito Tennis and Golf Club record originally set by Mauricio Azcué in the second round in 2014, Argentina’s Clodomiro Carranza in the first round and Colombia’s Camilo Aguado in the final round in 2019. It was two shots better than his previous personal-best, the 8-under 64 Velo shot in the third round of the Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational in late-March, a tournament he went on to win.
Entering this week, Velo was coming off a disappointing finish in Peru five days ago. Despite making the cut, he was 4-over on the weekend (75-73) to tie for 38th after beginning Saturday tied for seventh. He’s certainly righted things through 36 holes.
Shah followed his opening 63 with a 3-under 69. “It’s always tough to play after a round like the one [Thursday]. I did my best to stay in the moment. I almost forgot about what I did the day before and put myself in good positions,” the UCLA product explained of his second round.
Meissner continues his stellar play. The only thing missing from his resume this season is a victory. “The game’s good. I’m having a lot of fun out there,” the Texan said. “I’m hitting a lot of predictable shots, plotting my way around. It was a good two days. I’ve played well the first two days the last four weeks.”
Did you know Manav Shah’s 63-69 start to the Quito Open are his best back-to-back rounds in his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica history? In 2020, at the Puerto Plata Open, Shah went 66-68 in the second and third rounds, followed by another 66 to close.Manav Shah during Friday's second round at the Quito Tennis and Golf Club. (Media/PGA TOUR)
Key Information
The cut came at 3-under 141, with 66 players qualifying for the weekend.
With his 10-under effort Friday, Kevin Velo joins Alan Wagner and Manuel Torres, both at the Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open, as the only three players with 62s this season.
This is the second time this season that Kevin Velo has held the outright 36-hole lead. He opened at 11-under to hold a one-shot lead entering the weekend at the Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational. That week, Velo went wire to wire to win his first PGA TOUR Latinoamérica title. Velo is one of four 36-hole leaders this season who have won this season.
There were 11 Ecuadorians playing this week, six of them amateurs. Two made the cut. Leading the way in the second round was José Andrés Miranda. He’s tied for 40th following his opening, 71-69. Here is the complete list of how the Ecuador natives fared.
ECUADORIAN PLAYERS PERFORMANCE
Pos.
Player
Score
T40
José Andrés Miranda
71-69—140 (4-under)
T52
Juan Moncayo
73-68—141 (3-under)
Cut
a-Javier Correa
75-70—145 (1-over)
Cut
a-Renato Naula
77-71—148 (4-over)
Cut
Nelson López
80-72—152 (8-over)
Cut
a-Ben Elcohn
73-81—154 (10-over)
Cut
a-Joaquín Guerrero
74-83—157 (13-over)
Cut
a-Eduardo Yépez
76-81—157 (13-over)
Cut
a-Ricardo Aguilar
76-81—157 (13-over)
Cut
Héctor Bolagay
83-81—164 (20-over)
All seven 2021-22 tournament champions are in action this week. Leading the way from that group after the second round is Argentina’s Alejandro Tosti. He’s tied for sixth with six others. Here are where the other six 2022 champions stack up after 36 holes
2021-22 TOURNAMENT WINNERS
Pos.
Player (Country)
Score
Tournament Won
Cut
Jorge Fernández Valdés (Argentina)
76-69—145 (1-over)
Visa Argentine Open presented by Macro
Cut
Alan Wagner (Argentina)
77-75—152 (8-over)
Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open presented by Volvo
T40
Matt Ryan (U.S.)
70-70—140 (4-under)
Estrella del Mar Open
1
Kevin Velo (U.S.)
69-62—131 (13-under)
Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational
T6
Alejandro Tosti (Argentina)
66-70—136 (8-under)
Abierto del Centro Memorial Eduardo “Gato” Romero
Cut
Jaime López Rivarola (Argentina)
69-76—145 (1-over)
JHSF Brazil Open
T13
José Toledo (Guatemala)
68-69—137 (7-under)
Diners Club Peru Open
Here are what Mitchell Meissner’s last 11 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica rounds look like: 69-66-65-69-71-69-64-69-71-65-68. He will enter the weekend alone in third, two shots behind leader Kevin Velo. Meissner has yet to miss a cut this season, he has finished inside the top-10 in five of his seven starts, with his only two non-top-10s ties for 19th (at the Visa Argentine Open and the Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational).
Mitchell Meissner made a late bogey Friday, on No. 15, where a combination of the wind and the altitude got him. He had 177-yard, second-shot approach into a breeze in his face. “When you hit something soft here, it doesn’t spin enough to carry like it does in altitude. [The shot] was pretty good into the wind. I didn’t want to hit a 9-iron and balloon it, so I tried to hit a soft 8(-iron), and it just came up short in the bunker,” Meissner explained. He blasted out to 12 feet but missed the putt for his only bogey of the day.
Sweden’s Linus Lilliedahl was more than satisfied with his 67-69 start that has him tied for sixth entering the weekend. This season, Lilliedahl just missed a top-10 at the Estrella Del Mar Open, tying for 12th. He’s also gone low, opening with an 8-under 63 at the JHSF Brazil Open two weeks ago. What he’s looking for is four good rounds, and he’s halfway there this week. “Rock and roll, baby,” he said of his top-10 position with 36 holes to play. “My game is trending; just a couple of mistakes I need to eliminate. The game is there. I’m not backing down now.”
After a disappointing finish to the Diners Club Peru Open, where he couldn’t convert his 54-hole lead into victory, Brazil’s Rafael Becker Friday knocked four strokes off his opening 71 to move up 32 scoreboard positions, into a tie for 19th. Becker was able to break a trend this week. Twice after a made cut this season, he missed the cut in his next two starts. Following his tie for third last week, instead of missing the cut, Becker will play the weekend.
It was a 3-wood approach shot on No. 17 that led to an eagle that allowed Manav Shah to have a little fun following his round. “I had about 290 (yards) to the stick, and I hit one of the best 3-woods that’s ever been hit. In the history of golf, it was the best 3-wood,” he joked. “As soon as I hit it, I was like, Oh, that’s so good. I hit it six feet to the right of the hole. It landed right at it and stopped.” He rolled in the putt for the eagle-3. “That was a good read. I knew what that one was going to do. It went dead center.”
After opening his season with a tie for second at the Visa Argentine Open in early December, South Korea’s Rak Chohas skipped two tournaments, missed two cuts and turned in a tie for 19th as his best finish (JHSF Brazil Open). Cho is showing the form he displayed early in the season with his 70-67 start that has left him tied for 13th.
This week’s field is made up of players from 21 different countries.
Argentina’s Jorge Fernández Valdés missed his first cut of the season, unable to bounce back from his 4-over start Thursday. He fired a 3-under 69 in the second round but finished at 1-over. In seven career starts at Quito Tennis and Golf Club, Fernández Valdés has missed five cuts, with his best showing coming in 2014, a tie for sixth. Alan Wagner, No. 2 on the Totalplay Cup Points List, also missed the cut, shooting rounds of 77-75.
With Jorge Fernández Valdés and Alan Wagner missing the cut, it’s conceivable that both players could fall from their lofty Totalplay Cup Points List positions. José Toledo, Mitchell Meissner, Cristóbal Del Solar and AlejandroTosti all made the cut this week and all can mathematically pass Fernández Valdés with a win.
This is how the players inside the top 10 on the Totalplay Cup Points List stand through 36 holes:
TOTALPLAY CUP TOP 10 PLAYERS
Points List Pos.
Player
Total Points
Tournament Pos.
1
Jorge Fernández Valdés (Argentina)
1,091
Cut
2
Alan Wagner (Argentina)
794
Cut
3
José Toledo (Guatemala)
760
T13
4
Mitchell Meissner (U.S.)
729
3
5
Cristóbal Del Solar (Chile)
703
T13
6
Alejandro Tosti (Argentina)
676
T6
7
Kevin Velo (U.S.)
571
1
8
Jaime Lopez Rivarola (Argentina)
527
Cut
9
Jeremy Gandon (France)
518
T28
10
Matt Ryan (U.S.)
517
T40
Chris Nido and Brad Schneider both withdrew from the tournament during their second rounds, due to injury.
Quotable
“On this Tour, you have to be aggressive. You have to make a lot of birdies. Winning is hard. Today I put it in my mind to be aggressive to conservative targets and then make sure I was set up properly with my putter.” –Kevin Velo
“My reads were a lot better [Thursday]. I felt like I knew exactly what every putt I hit was going to do. It gives you way more confidence to put a good stroke on it, and way more putts go in because of that. Today, I had some tricky putts where I wasn’t quite sure of the speed of the putts.” –Manav Shah
“The staff has done a great job here with the greens. Usually when poa (annua) greens get this much rain, they’re all chewed up and get pretty slow. But they got them quick and smooth this morning. It’s a testament to them.” –Manav Shah
“The greens are soft, right? So, it’s tough to control your spin. If you fly it to the hole, the ball just spins off the green. It’s tough to gauge altitude and hit it to the right distance. I learned a lot from that today, so maybe I can use that [Saturday].” –Manav Shah
“I hit a really good wedge (approach) on 18. I was proud of that one. I kind of drew it in there to six, eight feet above the hole and made it.” –Mitchell Meissner on his final birdie of his second round
Second-Round Weather: Sunny and warmer in the morning, with temperatures reaching 63. Rain began falling at 12:58 p.m., and lasted for about 25 minutes. Temperatures dropped considerably, falling to 53 degrees. Wind variable in the morning, at 3-5 mph, shifting to N at 8-10 mph, with gusts to 13 mph.
