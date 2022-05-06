Velo goes low, takes over Quito Open lead

Here are what Mitchell Meissner’s last 11 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica rounds look like: 69-66-65-69-71-69-64-69-71-65-68. He will enter the weekend alone in third, two shots behind leader Kevin Velo. Meissner has yet to miss a cut this season, he has finished inside the top-10 in five of his seven starts, with his only two non-top-10s ties for 19th (at the Visa Argentine Open and the Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational).

Mitchell Meissner made a late bogey Friday, on No. 15, where a combination of the wind and the altitude got him. He had 177-yard, second-shot approach into a breeze in his face. “When you hit something soft here, it doesn’t spin enough to carry like it does in altitude. [The shot] was pretty good into the wind. I didn’t want to hit a 9-iron and balloon it, so I tried to hit a soft 8(-iron), and it just came up short in the bunker,” Meissner explained. He blasted out to 12 feet but missed the putt for his only bogey of the day.

Sweden’s Linus Lilliedahl was more than satisfied with his 67-69 start that has him tied for sixth entering the weekend. This season, Lilliedahl just missed a top-10 at the Estrella Del Mar Open, tying for 12th. He’s also gone low, opening with an 8-under 63 at the JHSF Brazil Open two weeks ago. What he’s looking for is four good rounds, and he’s halfway there this week. “Rock and roll, baby,” he said of his top-10 position with 36 holes to play. “My game is trending; just a couple of mistakes I need to eliminate. The game is there. I’m not backing down now.”

After a disappointing finish to the Diners Club Peru Open, where he couldn’t convert his 54-hole lead into victory, Brazil’s Rafael Becker Friday knocked four strokes off his opening 71 to move up 32 scoreboard positions, into a tie for 19th. Becker was able to break a trend this week. Twice after a made cut this season, he missed the cut in his next two starts. Following his tie for third last week, instead of missing the cut, Becker will play the weekend.

It was a 3-wood approach shot on No. 17 that led to an eagle that allowed Manav Shah to have a little fun following his round. “I had about 290 (yards) to the stick, and I hit one of the best 3-woods that’s ever been hit. In the history of golf, it was the best 3-wood,” he joked. “As soon as I hit it, I was like, Oh, that’s so good. I hit it six feet to the right of the hole. It landed right at it and stopped.” He rolled in the putt for the eagle-3. “That was a good read. I knew what that one was going to do. It went dead center.”

After opening his season with a tie for second at the Visa Argentine Open in early December, South Korea’s Rak Chohas skipped two tournaments, missed two cuts and turned in a tie for 19th as his best finish (JHSF Brazil Open). Cho is showing the form he displayed early in the season with his 70-67 start that has left him tied for 13th.

This week’s field is made up of players from 21 different countries.

Argentina’s Jorge Fernández Valdés missed his first cut of the season, unable to bounce back from his 4-over start Thursday. He fired a 3-under 69 in the second round but finished at 1-over. In seven career starts at Quito Tennis and Golf Club, Fernández Valdés has missed five cuts, with his best showing coming in 2014, a tie for sixth. Alan Wagner, No. 2 on the Totalplay Cup Points List, also missed the cut, shooting rounds of 77-75.

With Jorge Fernández Valdés and Alan Wagner missing the cut, it’s conceivable that both players could fall from their lofty Totalplay Cup Points List positions. José Toledo, Mitchell Meissner, Cristóbal Del Solar and AlejandroTosti all made the cut this week and all can mathematically pass Fernández Valdés with a win.

This is how the players inside the top 10 on the Totalplay Cup Points List stand through 36 holes: