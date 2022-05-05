Shah is brilliant, shoots 63 to grab lead in Quito

Brendon Doyle had a nice start to his Quito Open, with a 5-under 67. Doyle has missed his last two cuts, at the JHSF Brazil Open and the Diners Club Peru Open. He’s made the cut in his other five starts yet his best finish is a tie for 29th at the Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational.

It was more of the same for Mitchell Meissner. The Texan opened with a 65 and is tied for second. This is what Meissner’s last 10 rounds look like: 69-66-65-69-71-69-64-69-71-65. Meissner has yet to miss a cut, he has finished inside the to-10 in five of his seven starts, with his only two non-top-10s ties for 19th (at the Visa Argentine Open and the Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational).

Matias Simaski played his opening nine in 4-under and added two early birdies on his back nine, at Nos. 10 and 11, to get to 6-under. A bogey at the 15th dropped him back but he finished with a flourish, birdieing the 17th and 18th holes for his 65.

Last week’s winner of the Diners Club Peru Open, Guatemala’s José Toledo, did nothing to hurt his chances at making two wins in succession as he opened with a 4-under 68. Toledo made the turn at 4-under but posted two birdies and two bogeys on his back nine. In his last nine rounds, Toledo has eight under-par scores and one at even-par. In that span, he’s 42-under.

Even with a 68 in the opening round, José Toledo wasn’t able to match his first-round scoring average for the season. He came into this week’s tournament averaging 67.0 in his first rounds. Thursday, he shot a 68. In his six first rounds this season, Toledo has a 66, two 68s and three 67s.

With his opening 67, American Andrew Alligood is tied for seventh after 18 holes. Alligood has missed the cut in four of his previous five events, but he did get to the weekend last week in Peru, finishing alone in 58th place. Alligood’s 5-under score matches the 67 he shot in the second round of the JHSF Brazil Open as his low round of the season.

The first-round leader this season has gone on to win four times in the Tour’s seven 2022 tournaments. Those who have gone on to win following opening-round success are Alan Wagner (Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open), Matt Ryan (Estrella del Mar Open), Kevin Velo (Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational) and Jaime López Rivarola (JHSF Brazil Open).

Sweden’s Linus Lilliedahl has shown a penchant for going low in the first round. His 67 Thursday is the third time this season he’s opened a tournament with a round in the 60s. He fired a 63 two weeks ago at the JHSF Brazil Open, and he opened with a 66 at the Estrella del Mar Open in February. His best finish this season is a tie for 12th after shooting that 66 to start in Mazatlan.

This week’s field is made up of players from 21 different countries.

The top-two players on the Totalplay Cup points list had their struggles Thursday, with Jorge Fernández Valdésopening with a 4-over 76 and Alan Wagner shooting a 77. Fernández Valdés has held the top position on the list for the entire season.

This is how the players inside the Totalplay Cup Points List top 10 stand through 18 holes: