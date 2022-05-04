2022 Quito Open: High there!

QUITO, Ecuador—Whether you’re doing your measuring in feet or meters, the Quito Tennis and Golf Club is way up there. As in way up there. At 9,350 feet above sea level, the home of this week’s Quito Open, the eighth event on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica schedule, holds the distinction as the tournament played at the highest elevation of any PGA TOUR-affiliated Tour tournament.

Sorry, Bogota, Colombia, home to the Korn Ferry Tour’s Astara Golf Championship and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s Volvo Golf Championship. Your 8,000-plus feet of elevation is impressive, yes, but you’re still about 700 feet shy of Ecuador’s capital city, which has everybody beat.

Players began arriving at Quito Tennis and Golf Club Monday, and they have spent the last two days thinking more about distance control than normal while also making serious annotations in their yardage books as they prepare for Thursday’s first round.

“It’s been a blast so far learning all these new (yardage) numbers here. Being able to change locations every week is really, really special for this Tour,” said Kevin Velo, No. 7 on the Totalplay Cup standings and winner earlier this season at the Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational in Argentina. “We’re at 9,300 feet, so the ball is going an absolute mile. I’m checking my numbers on the range, and my irons are going way too far, so I have to dial them in and figure it out.”

Rodolfo Cazaubón and Raul Pereda took a break Tuesday afternoon to discuss the unique situation the field faces this week. As Mexico natives, but both currently living in the U.S.— Cazaubón in the Dallas, Texas, suburb of Frisco and Pereda in Jacksonville, Florida—they have plenty of experience playing at higher-elevation courses in their home country.

“We play a lot in Mexico City and Guadalajara and San Miguel, in the center parts of Mexico,” Pereda said. “I think we face these altitude scenarios more often than players from, say, the U.S. Even those who live or play in Colorado, that’s nothing like this. Mexico City is 2,220 meters (7,200 feet), and this is 2,800 meters. Denver is only 1,600 meters (5,200 feet).”

Pereda comes into the Quito Open on a hot streak after turning in his career-best performance, a runner-up finish, last week at the Diners Club Peru Open presented by Volvo. He would like nothing better than to keep his momentum going, knowing he’ll have to do a little math along the way.