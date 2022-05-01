Toledo coasts to resounding win in Lima

LIMA, Peru—What started out looking like it would be an 18-hole battle among a handful of players in the final round of the Diners Club Peru Open presented by Volvo turned into a rout—thanks to José Toledo. The Guatemalan began the day alone in second place but seized control of the tournament during an impressive opening nine that saw him shoot a 6-under 30. His torrid play included a stretch, starting at No. 7, that saw him go eagle, birdie, birdie, birdie. During that 5-under streak, his lead ballooned to seven strokes, and he coasted from there, defeating Raul Pereda by six shots. Toledo earned 500 Totalplay Cup points to move into the third position, only 34 points behind Alan Wagner and 331 shy of overall leader Jorge Fernández Valdés

Fifty-four-hole leader Rafael Becker made three early bogeys on his disappointing day and never recovered. He tied for third with Mitchell Meissner.

While Toledo only played the back nine in even-par—two birdies and two bogeys—the win was his for the taking, and he knew it. He had inflicted enough damage on the field in his first 10 holes to put his game in cruise control the rest of the way. His show-stopping shot of the round occurred on the par-4 seventh. From the rough, and dealing with a tree that he felt could affect his shot, Toledo, from 110 yards, asked his caddie for a pitching wedge.

“I just wanted to leave it short because the pin was in the back, and I wanted an uphill putt,” Toledo explained of his strategy. Instead, the crowd surrounding the green erupted into a wild cheer as the ball landed and rolled into the hole. Toledo raised his hands knowing he had suddenly pulled significantly ahead of the field with his hole-out eagle.

“I had 110 yards to calm myself down,” he added of his walk up to the hole to retrieve his ball, knowing he still had 11 more holes to play. “(That shot) gave me momentum for the round, but the tournament wasn’t in my pocket and I had to adjust and calm down.”

He calmed down enough to birdie three in a row. “So, I did a good job there,” he added with a smile.