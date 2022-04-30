Becker’s 64 gives him one-shot, 54-hole lead

Second-round leader Toledo had an up-and-down day but stayed in contention with his 3-under 69. The “down” came early, a bogey to open his day. He had plenty of “ups,” too, with five birdies against only one other bogey. He saved his best for last, rolling in a 21-footer for birdie on No. 18 to ensure he will be in the final group teeing off Sunday.

“That will be my highlight of the day, to finish with a birdie. It gave me good momentum going into [Sunday],” Toledo said. “I think it is important to have that thought making the last putt. I’m looking forward to a great final round.”

Added Becker, “I know it’s going to be a battle. I’m just focused on doing my part and being smart. I know in this sport I take nothing for granted and have to stay focused.”

Did you know prior to this week, Derek Castillo, winner of the Qualifying Tournament in Ocala, Florida, in November, had only played in two previous PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments, missing the cut at both the Estrella del Mar Open and the JHSF Brazil Open last week?

Key Information

After Rafael Becker’s 64, the low score of the third round belonged to a trio of players—Americans Paul Imondi and Derek Castillo and Mexico’s Juan Carlos Benitez. They all shot 7-under 65s, Imondi moving into a tie for seventh, and Castillo and Benitez tied for 10th.

Derek Castillo’s 65 was a nine-shot improvement from his second-round effort. Castillo began the day tied for 47th and is now in the top 10. He had nine birdies and two bogeys. On his front nine, he only made two pars—on Nos. 4 and 6. Everything else was a bogey (Nos. 1 and 5) or a birdie.

At 2-under for his round, Argentina’s Alejandro Tosti made a late rally, with birdies at Nos. 14, 15 and 16 before he parred out. He shot a 5-under 67 and is tied for 12th, nine strokes off the pace.

Two Chileans—Gustavo Silva and Cristobal Del Solar—are both among the top four with 18 holes to play. Silva is third, two strokes behind leader Rafael Becker, while Del Solar is tied for fourth, three shots back.

Cristobal Del Solar is quite possibly the hottest player on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica even though he has yet to record a victory. In this, his 50th career start, he is tied for fourth, keeping up a trend that has seen him post top-fives in each of his last four tournaments. He tied for second (Estrella Del Mar Open), tied for fifth (Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational, tied for fifth (Abierto del Centro Memorial Eduardo “Gato” Romero) and tied for third last week (JHSF Brazil Open). During this stretch, in his last 19 rounds, Del Solar has 15 rounds in the 60s and he’s a combined 65-under par.

In back-to-back seasons, beginning in 2018, Cristobal Del Solar won his two PGA TOUR Latinoamérica titles. He captured the Abierto OSDE del Centro in Cordoba, Argentina, and the following season he won the Puerto Plata Open.

The 54-hole leader has gone on to win five of the six tournaments this season, all five coming in succession after Jeremy Gandon couldn’t convert his third-round lead into a Visa Argentine Open victory at the season-opening event December. Alan Wagner (Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open), Kevin Velo (Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational), Alejandro Tosti (Abierto del Centro Memorial Eduardo “Gato” Romero) and Jaime Lopez Rivarola (JHSF Brazil Open) had solo 54-hole leads on their way to victory, while Matt Ryan shared the lead with two others.

There were 13 Peruvians in the field when the week began. Only Joaquin Lolas remains. Saturday, Lolas fired his second consecutive 2-under 70, and he’s tied for 30th with six other players.

All six 2022 tournament champions were in action this week. Four of the six made it to the weekend and are still playing. Leading the way is Alejandro Tosti. He fired his best round of the week, a 5-under 67 Saturday. He’s at 8-under and tied for 12th.