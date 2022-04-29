-
Toledo pulls ahead, leads by two in Peru
April 29, 2022
By Gregory Villalobos , PGATOURLA.COM
- José Toledo made eight birdies and an eagle to shoot a 64 and finish 36 holes at 13-under. (Media/PGA TOUR)
LIMA, Peru—Guatemala’s José Toledo had a shot at victory last week at the JHSF Brazil Open. Toledo eventually settled for third place after he made three bogeys coming down the stretch to drop four shots behind winner Jaime López Rivarola. Toledo has obviously shaken off any disappointment he felt from the previous week as he continues to hover on the leaderboard—right now occupying the top spot—at the Diners Club Peru Open presented by Volvo. Toledo opened with a 4-under 67 and went much deeper Friday, making eight birdies and an eagle to shoot a 64 and finish 36 holes at 13-under. He takes a two-shot lead over American Mitchell Meissner into the weekend.
“Eight birdies and an eagle in one round is awesome. I’m looking forward to the weekend,” Toledo said immediately after making birdie Nos. 8 and 9 on the final two holes of his day that helped offset his two bogeys. “It’s really solid. This is a course where you need to be patient, and the rough is a little taller this year. Keeping the ball in play and giving yourself birdie chances will be the key this weekend.”
Playing Los Inkas Golf Club’s back nine first, Toledo opened his day birdie-birdie-birdie. A par interrupted his streak, but he added another birdie at the 14th, his fifth.
“I actually started with a few birdies, and that gave me momentum for my whole round,” said Toledo, the owner of 94 career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts, as well membership for three seasons on the Korn Ferry Tour, most recently in 2018.
Toledo is looking for a companion win to go with his 2017 Essential Costa Rica Open title. He has positioned himself nicely in Peru’s capital city to make that happen. Standing in the way are Becker and Meyer. Becker wasn’t quite as sharp in the second round, shooting a 3-under 69 to go with his opening 66, while Meyer improved by a stroke from day one to day two with his 67.
The one thing that stuck out about Meissner’s second round were his three eagles—at Nos. 2, 3 and 14. Alejandro Tosti was the last to accomplish that feat, in 2021, at the Estrella Del Mar Open. Meissner’s heroics marks the seventh time in Tour history a player has made three eagles in a round. Going into this week, Meissner had only recorded four eagles in his previous six starts.
Becker was supremely disappointed to miss the cut last week at “his favorite tournament of the year,” his national open, the JHSF Brazil Open. His bounce back so far has been impressive even with a unique-looking second-round scorecard. Becker made 16 pars to go with a birdie on his opening hole and an eagle-3 at No. 3, his 12th hole of the morning.
Meyer’s scorecard had a few more twists and turns. The former Kentucky Wildcat also eagled No. 5, adding two front-nine birdies, and three more on the back nine. Of his three bogeys on the day, the one that might stick with him came on his final hole of the second round.
“I played really consistent all day. I was never really in trouble, just the bogeys I made were just off the green and didn’t get up and down,” he explained. “The game feels really good. I am hitting it nice and making some putts. Everything just feels really good. I really like this golf course. The food is amazing. I love that. It’s been a great week so far.”Fred Meyer during the second round of the Diners Club Perú Open presented by Volvo this Friday afternoon at Los Inkas Golf Club. (Media/PGA TOUR)
Did you know Fred Meyer was grouped with fellow Bluegrass State native Justin Thomas in Thomas’ first amateur tournament when the latter was age six? In high school, Meyer was twice a Kentucky state high school individual champion.
Key Information
The cut came at 2-under, with 62 players advancing to the weekend.
First-round leader Cole Madey struggled a bit on the second day but turned things around late to get to even-par for the day and 7-under overall. At one point in his round, he was 3-over, but a three-birdies-in-a-three-hole stretch, beginning at his 10th hole, helped him rally. He is tied for 10th with 36 holes to play.
Mitchell Meissner continues his torrid play. He only has two over-par scores this season in 26 rounds—both 73s—at the Termas de Rio Hondo and at the Abierto del Centro Memorial Eduardo “Gato” Romero presented by Telecom. Of those 24 non-over-par rounds, 20 have been under-par, and 15 have been in the 60s. Meissner’s worst finish this season is a tie for 19th, something he’s done twice (Visa Argentine Open and the Termas de Rio Hondo). In six starts, he has four top-10s, a tie for second at the Estrella del Mar Open his best outing.
The 36-hole leader has gone on to win three of the six tournaments this season. Alan Wagner (Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open), Kevin Velo (Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational) and Jaime López Rivarola (JHSF Brazil Open) all converted their second-round leads into victory.
Fred Meyer’s shot of the day came on the par-5 third hole. After pounding a drive down the fairway, the big-hitting Kentuckyan only had 164 yards to the hole. He pulled a 9-iron and hit his approach to a foot for a tap-in eagle.
Mexico’s Raul Pereda is off to a solid start with his 70-66 opening that leaves him at 8-under and tied for seventh. His first- and second-round scoring averages this year are 71.33 and 71.00, respectively. His second-36 scoring averages are considerably lower, at 68.67 in the third and 69.33 in the final round.
There are 13 Peruvians playing this week, eight of them amateurs. Leading the way in the first round was Joaquin Lolas’ 2-under 70. He’s tied for 32nd. Here is the complete list of Peru natives playing this week.
PERUVIAN PLAYERS PERFORMANCE
Pos.
Player
Score
T32
Joaquin Lolas
71-70—141 (3-under)
Cut
a-Erik Plenge
71-73—144 (even-par)
Cut
Andres Caceres
70-76—146 (2-over)
Cut
a-Christobal Michilot
73-74—147 (3-over)
Cut
a-Piero Rojas
74-75—149 (5-over)
Cut
a-Alejandro Ramos
74-75—149 (5-over)
Cut
a-Vasco Vegas de los Rios
76-73—149 (5-over)
Cut
Jose Luis Munoz
76-73—149 (5-over)
Cut
Luis Fernando Barco
76-74—150 (6-over)
Cut
a-Nicolas Leon
76-76—152 (8-over)
Cut
a- Sebastián Salem
77-75—152 (8-over)
Cut
a-Jaime Yzaga
78-76—154 (10-over)
Cut
a-Hubert Nieto
81-82—163 (19-over)
All six 2022 tournament champions are in action this week. Leading the way is Kevin Velo, with his opening-round 66. Here are where the other five 2022 champions stack up through the first day.
2021-22 TOURNAMENT WINNERS
Pos.
Player
Score
Tournament Won
T7
Kevin Velo
66-70—136 (8-under)
Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational
T32
Jorge Fernández Valdés
70-71—141 (2-under)
Visa Argentine Open presented by Macro
T32
Alan Wagner
72-69--141 (2-under)
Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open presented by Volvo
T32
Alejandro Tosti
70-71—141 (2-under)
Abierto del Centro Memorial Eduardo “Gato” Romero
Cut
Matt Ryan
73-73—146 (2-over)
Estrella del Mar Open
Cut
Jaime López Rivarola
73-70—143 (1-under)
JHSF Brazil Open
Making a big move Friday was American Matt Oshrine. Starting with an opening, 4-over 76, Oshrine found himself tied for 122nd through the first 18 holes. Needing to go low to make the cut, the former Duke University golfer was able to do that, firing a 6-under 66 to move up 75 leaderboard positions and easily qualify for the weekend. Oshrine went bogey-free Friday after making five bogeys and a double bogey in the opening round.
Going in the opposite direction was Brad Schneider. He followed his opening, 5-under 67 with a 79. He was never able to get going, posting six bogeys on his opening nine holes that led to a missed cut.
Totalplay Cup points leader Jorge Fernández Valdés had to battle through sickness in his opening round, and has done so quite well considering how he felt midway through his first round. “I had a really hard time Thursday. At the driving range I started feeling bad. On hole 3, I started to feel quite sick,” he said. “I had to wait there a little with a stomach issue. I decided to keep going, and the following 10 holes were really tough. I even considered withdrawing from the tournament. I hung in there just to be able to finish.” Even with the adversity, Fernández Valdés shot a 2-under 70 then came back Friday with a 71 to easily make the cut. He’s tied for 32nd.
This is how the players inside the Totalplay Cup Points List top 10 stand through 18 holes:
Points List
Player
Score
Tournament Position
1
Jorge Fernández Valdés (Argentina)
70-71—141 (3-under)
T32
2
Alan Wagner (Argentina)
72-69—141 (3-under)
T32
3
Alejandro Tosti (Argentina)
70-71—141 (3-under)
T32
4
Cristóbal Del Solar (Chile)
68-68—136 (8-under)
T7
5
Mitchell Meissner (U.S.)
69-64—133 (11-under)
T2
6
Kevin Velo (U.S.)
66-70—136 (8-under)
T2
7
Jaime Lopez Rivarola (Argentina)
73-70—143 (1-under)
Cut
8
Matt Ryan (U.S.)
73-73—146 (2-over)
Cut
9
Jeremy Gandon (France)
72-70—142 (2-under)
T47
10
Chandler Blanchet (U.S.)
DNP
Quotable
“I kept leaving the ball really close to the hole and gave myself a lot of opportunities for birdie. Of course I made a few, and I missed a few.” –José Toledo
“I hit my second shot a little thin, so I didn’t believe I was going to make it to the green. It wasn’t a great line (21 feet). But I dropped that one. That one changed my whole momentum for the round.” –José Toledo of his eagle putt he made on No. 3
“If I had to go back, I wouldn’t change. I played aggressive, I played to win, so I’m not disappointed I finished third. Unfortunately, things didn’t go my way. I’m playing good golf, and it’s showing up this week.” –José Toledo on how he’s shaken off his third-place finish last week in Brazil
“Everything is perfect. You couldn’t ask for a better temperature, with low wind and the golf course is in immaculate shape. It’s awesome.” –Fred Meyer
“Anything can happen on that closing stretch of this golf course. You have to step up and hit golf shots. It’s a great course.” –Fred Meyer
“I like my chances. As long as I can keep it going on the last two days, I think I’ll be there in the end. Driving is definitely the best part of my game. I can hit it far and pretty straight. That will be fun on Saturday.” –Fred Meyer
Second-Round Weather: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High of 71. Wind S at 3-5 mph, increasing to 10-13 mph in the afternoon.
