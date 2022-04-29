Toledo pulls ahead, leads by two in Peru

LIMA, Peru—Guatemala’s José Toledo had a shot at victory last week at the JHSF Brazil Open. Toledo eventually settled for third place after he made three bogeys coming down the stretch to drop four shots behind winner Jaime López Rivarola. Toledo has obviously shaken off any disappointment he felt from the previous week as he continues to hover on the leaderboard—right now occupying the top spot—at the Diners Club Peru Open presented by Volvo. Toledo opened with a 4-under 67 and went much deeper Friday, making eight birdies and an eagle to shoot a 64 and finish 36 holes at 13-under. He takes a two-shot lead over American Mitchell Meissner into the weekend.

“Eight birdies and an eagle in one round is awesome. I’m looking forward to the weekend,” Toledo said immediately after making birdie Nos. 8 and 9 on the final two holes of his day that helped offset his two bogeys. “It’s really solid. This is a course where you need to be patient, and the rough is a little taller this year. Keeping the ball in play and giving yourself birdie chances will be the key this weekend.”

Playing Los Inkas Golf Club’s back nine first, Toledo opened his day birdie-birdie-birdie. A par interrupted his streak, but he added another birdie at the 14th, his fifth.

“I actually started with a few birdies, and that gave me momentum for my whole round,” said Toledo, the owner of 94 career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts, as well membership for three seasons on the Korn Ferry Tour, most recently in 2018.