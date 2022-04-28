-
Madey’s hectic morning results in first-round lead
April 28, 2022
By PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Staff , PGATOURLA.COM
- Cole Madey had an interesting morning Thursday in Lima, Peru. (Media/PGA TOUR)
LIMA, Peru—On Wednesday, to get to Los Inkas Golf Club for his practice round, it took Cole Madey 15 minutes via taxi. Thursday, the commute was a little longer. OK, a lot longer—enough to cause the UCLA graduate, at least momentarily, to consider getting out of the car and running to the golf course so he wouldn’t miss his tee time. Ultimately, that wasn’t necessary, and maybe that delay wasn’t such a bad thing. Madey stepped to the tee to start PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s Diners Club Peru Open presented by Volvo after hitting two practice shots—both with a 6-iron—and went out and fashioned a 7-under 65 that gave him a one-shot lead over fellow American Kevin Velo and Brazil’s Rafael Becker after 18 holes. Five players are two shots behind.
In a bogey-free round, Madey, naturally, with little warm-up, birdied his first hole, and added another birdie on the eighth, turning in 2-under. Then the fun began. The third-year pro from Iowa City, Iowa, rolled in birdies on the 10th, 11th, 13th, 15th and 16th holes during his bogey-free round. Perhaps arriving at the course early for a 90-minute practice session is overrated.
“It was a solid day to start the tournament. I putted pretty nicely today. I didn’t putt too well last week (at the JHSF Brazil Open), so it’s nice to get a better feel for putting,” he said before considering some of the pressure he felt before his round even began. “The traffic is terrible here, so I only got to my tee time about nine minutes before. It was pretty hectic this morning. It’s crazy traffic.
“We were afraid I was going to have to get out and hop the fence or something. The traffic kept piling and piling,” Madey continued. “I will definitely leave a little earlier [Friday] than I did today.”
Madey admitted his shot of the day came on his second-to-last birdie of his round. From 145 yards on No. 15, he said he was in between clubs for his approach shot. “I actually took the lesser club—gap wedge—and swung harder and hit it to about two feet,” he said. “I knew that the last 12 holes would give a lot of opportunities. I focused on hitting the greens. I wasn’t super worried about hitting it close but just giving myself as many opportunities as I could, and I converted them.”
Four times this season, Madey shot 67, his career-low PGA TOUR Latinoamérica round. His opening, 7-under 65 bested that and easily exceeded his 71.8 first-round scoring average coming into the week.
Velo began his day with three consecutive birdies, made bogey at the fourth then had three more birdies in a row to finish his opening nine. “To close with the three on the front nine was big. I made a nice 18-footer on hole nine,” Velo said.
“It was really good. I haven’t played really well this year, on and off. Every week there is something missing. Today, I just focused on giving myself a lot of chances,” Becker explained. He converted seven of those birdie opportunities with only one bogey.
Did you know Paul Imondi has appearances on five PGA TOUR-affiliated Tours? While this is his first PGA TOUR Latinoamérica start of the season—he’s currently tied for 21st after opening with a 69—in 2020, he made seven Latin America appearances, a tie for second at the Holcim Colombia Classic is his best showing of the season and of his career. He has also played in 10 PGA TOUR Canada tournaments and 29 on PGA TOUR Series-China, he has 28 career Korn Ferry Tour starts on his resume and 10 years ago, he made his only PGA TOUR start, at the 2012 Farmers Insurance Open (missed the cut).
Key Information
There are 13 Peruvians playing this week, eight of them amateurs. Leading the way in the first round was Andres Caceres’ 2-under 70. He’s tied for 36th. Here is the complete list of Peru natives playing this week.
PERUVIAN PLAYERS PERFORMANCE
Pos.
Player
Score
T36
Andrés Cáceres
70 (2-under)
T55
a-Erik Plenge
71 (1-under)
T55
Joaquín Lolas
71 (1-under)
T88
Christobal Michilot
73 (1-over)
T103
a-Piero Rojas
74 (2-over)
T103
a-Alejandro Ramos
74 (2-over)
T122
a-Vasco Vegas de los Ríos
76 (4-over)
T122
José Luis Muñoz
76 (4-over)
T122
Luis Fernando Barco
76 (4-over)
T122
a-Nicolás León
76 (4-over)
T133
a- Sebastián Salem
77 (5-over)
T137
a-Jaime Yzaga
78 (6-over)
T142
a-Hubert Nieto
81 (9-over)
All six 2022 tournament champions are in action this week. Leading the way is Kevin Velo, with his opening-round 66. Here are where the other five 2022 champions stack up through the first day.
2021-22 TOURNAMENT WINNERS
Pos.
Player (Country)
Score
Tournament Won
T36
Jorge Fernández Valdés (Argentina)
70 (2-under)
VISA Argentine Open presented by Macro
T73
Alan Wagner (Argentina)
72 (even-par)
Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open presented by Volvo
T88
Matt Ryan (U.S.)
73 (1-over)
Estrella del Mar Open
T2
Kevin Velo (U.S.)
66 (6-under)
Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational
T36
Alejandro Tosti (Argentina)
70 (2-under)
Abierto del Centro Memorial Eduardo “Gato” Romero
T88
Jaime López Rivarola (Argentina)
73 (1-over)
JHSF Brazil Open
Cole Madey earned his playing privileges the hard way, enduring cold, rainy conditions at the Qualifying Tournament in Central Florida in November. After officials reduced the tournament to 54 holes because of unplayable conditions, they found two holes at Mission Inn Resort and Club where they could contest a four-players-for-three-spots playoff, along with Chris Crawford, Velten Meyer and David Pastore. Madey emerged from there and, this is his sixth start of the season. He has made his last three cuts after getting off to a shaky start. “It’s my first time traveling to South America, so I think there was an adjustment period, missing a couple of cuts,” Madey observed. “I’m starting to feel a little more comfortable, learning how to travel. I think I can carry some momentum moving forward.”
Argentina’s Abel Gallegos moved into a tie for second place with a strong finish to his round. At only 1-under through 15 holes (he started on the back nine), Gallegos birdied No. 7, made an eagle at the eighth and closed with a birdie to shoot a 67.
Brad Schneider tied Kevin Velo for the most birdies in the opening round. However, a double bogey-6 at the fifth hole and a bogey at the seventh offset his eight birdies.
This is only Willy Pumarol’s second PGA TOUR Latinoamérica start this season. He missed the cut at the Estrella del Mar Open in Mazatlan in February. Pumarol also missed the cut in his home country’s Corales Puntacana Championship on the PGA TOUR in late-March. His lone bogey, against six birdies, came at No. 15. He closed his round with a flourish, birdieing his 17th and 18th holes (Nos. 8 and 9).
In a tie for sixth is Mexico’s Juan Carlos Serrano following his opening, 4-under 68. The native of Mexico City turned pro five years ago after playing his college golf at the University of Tennessee. This is Serrano’s 26th career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica start as a pro. He also had two appearances as an amateur. This season, Serrano has only made two cuts in six starts, his best showing a tie for 19th at the Abierto del Centro Memorial Eduardo “Gato” Romero in Cordoba, Argentina. His only full season on Tour came in 2019. In 13 starts, Serrano finished 107th on the Order of Merit.
The last time PGA TOUR Latinoamérica held this tournament was in 2019, when Leandro Marelli defeated JohnSomers by a stroke. Marelli returned to action at Los Inkas on Thursday, recording a 3-under 69 to give him a share of 21st through 18 holes.
When he made the turn to his back nine, amateur Erik Plenge was 4-under, with five birdies and a bogey. The back nine didn’t treat Plenge well as he made four bogeys and a birdie to finish his day at 1-under. He is still the top amateur of the eight in the field.
Erik Plenge is currently the 620th-ranked amateur in the world but has consistently moved up the rankings in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. Plenge has a pair of wins in his native Peru (Gira de Menores 4) in February. He also won the Torneo Abierto 1 earlier this month. Perhaps his most-impressive performance came in early March when he tied for third at the 54-hole Dustin Johnson World Junior, shooting rounds of 73-68-71, two strokes behind Benjamin James and Jack Roberts, who finished regulation tied. James won the playoff.
This season, Alejandro Tosti has had one outlier round—a 4-over 75 in the third round of last week’s JHSF Brazil Open. His only other over-par score came in the first round of the first tournament of the season, the VISA Argentine Open. In his other 21 rounds this season, including Thursday’s 2-under 70 at Los Inkas, Tosti has six even-par rounds, 15 that are under-par, nine of those in the 60s. Tosti enters the second round tied for 36th.
Joel Thelen began the tournament with a solid, 3-under 69. Thelen has played on four different PGA TOUR-affiliated Tours, this his ninth PGA TOUR Latinoamérica appearance. Here’s his breakdown:
THELEN'S TOURS STARTS
Tour
Total Starts
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica
9
PGA TOUR Canada
20
PGA TOUR Series-China
8
Korn Ferry Tour
3
It’s been a rollercoaster ride for Davis Shore in his last nine rounds. In Cordoba, Argentina, in early April, his scorecard reflected rounds of 74-71-80-78. In his next start, last week at the JHSF Brazil Open in Porto Feliz, Shore was considerably better, turning in scores of 71-68-66-64. Thursday at Los Inkas, Shore, winner of Qualifying Tournament at Mission Inn and Resort in November 2021, fired a 3-over 75. He’s tied for 115th.
Argentina’s Jorge Fernández Valdés, the Totalplay Cup leader since the start of the season, opened with a 70 and sits in a tie for 36th with 18 others. This is how the players inside the Totalplay Cup Points List top 10 stand through 18 holes:
TOTALPLAY CUP TOP-10 PLAYERS
Points List
Player
Score
Tournament Position
1
Jorge Fernández Valdés (Argentina)
70 (2-under)
T36
2
Alan Wagner (Argentina)
72 (even-par)
T73
3
Alejandro Tosti (Argentina)
70 (2-under)
T36
4
Cristóbal Del Solar (Chile)
68 (4-under)
T9
5
Mitchell Meissner (U.S.)
69 (3-under)
T21
6
Kevin Velo (U.S.)
66 (6-under)
T2
7
Jaime Lopez Rivarola (Argentina)
73 (1-over)
T88
8
Matt Ryan (U.S.)
73 (1-over)
T88
9
Jeremy Gandon (France)
72 (even-par)
T73
10
Chandler Blanchet (U.S.)
DNP
Quotable
“It’s awesome. This is maybe the best course we have played this year.” –Cole Madey
“I knew if you give yourself an opportunity to have a shot at the pin from the fairway, you can play pretty well out here.” –Cole Madey
“The fairways and greens are immaculate. I told all the guys I was playing with that your ball pitches up perfectly around the greens, they are super lush fairways and it’s a lot of fun to play.” –Cole Madey
“You never know. Manav is a great player. We could be playing together on the weekend, hopefully.” –Cole Madey on the prospects of playing with fellow UCLA Bruin Manav Shah, who opened with a 4-under 68
“It’s always nice playing with Jorge. I feel like we have good competition together.” –Kevin Velo on playing partner Jorge Fernández Valdés
“I had three wedge shots inside about four feet. That got me kickstarted. Besides that, nothing crazy.” –Kevin Velo
“The back nine plays tougher than the front nine. I was pretty much doing the same things. I hit a few wedge shots close but didn’t make as many putts.” –Kevin Velo
“I stayed pretty focused throughout the whole day and kept to my routine.” –Kevin Velo
“The course is in impeccable shape, the best I’ve ever seen.” –Rafael Becker
“Every time you’re at 17, you’re happy with a 3. I left it hanging on the lip on 16, the par-5. I hit a really good shot to the middle of the green and made the putt. I was really happy about it.” –Rafael Becker on his birdie at the par-3 17th
“I hit a full-on 4-iron as hard as I could. It was as good as I could hit it.” –Rafael Becker on his 17th-hole tee shot
First-Round Weather: Mostly cloudy and pleasant. High of 70. Wind W at 5-7 mph.
