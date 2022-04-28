Madey’s hectic morning results in first-round lead

Cole Madey earned his playing privileges the hard way, enduring cold, rainy conditions at the Qualifying Tournament in Central Florida in November. After officials reduced the tournament to 54 holes because of unplayable conditions, they found two holes at Mission Inn Resort and Club where they could contest a four-players-for-three-spots playoff, along with Chris Crawford, Velten Meyer and David Pastore. Madey emerged from there and, this is his sixth start of the season. He has made his last three cuts after getting off to a shaky start. “It’s my first time traveling to South America, so I think there was an adjustment period, missing a couple of cuts,” Madey observed. “I’m starting to feel a little more comfortable, learning how to travel. I think I can carry some momentum moving forward.”

Argentina’s Abel Gallegos moved into a tie for second place with a strong finish to his round. At only 1-under through 15 holes (he started on the back nine), Gallegos birdied No. 7, made an eagle at the eighth and closed with a birdie to shoot a 67.

Brad Schneider tied Kevin Velo for the most birdies in the opening round. However, a double bogey-6 at the fifth hole and a bogey at the seventh offset his eight birdies.

This is only Willy Pumarol’s second PGA TOUR Latinoamérica start this season. He missed the cut at the Estrella del Mar Open in Mazatlan in February. Pumarol also missed the cut in his home country’s Corales Puntacana Championship on the PGA TOUR in late-March. His lone bogey, against six birdies, came at No. 15. He closed his round with a flourish, birdieing his 17th and 18th holes (Nos. 8 and 9).

In a tie for sixth is Mexico’s Juan Carlos Serrano following his opening, 4-under 68. The native of Mexico City turned pro five years ago after playing his college golf at the University of Tennessee. This is Serrano’s 26th career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica start as a pro. He also had two appearances as an amateur. This season, Serrano has only made two cuts in six starts, his best showing a tie for 19th at the Abierto del Centro Memorial Eduardo “Gato” Romero in Cordoba, Argentina. His only full season on Tour came in 2019. In 13 starts, Serrano finished 107th on the Order of Merit.

The last time PGA TOUR Latinoamérica held this tournament was in 2019, when Leandro Marelli defeated JohnSomers by a stroke. Marelli returned to action at Los Inkas on Thursday, recording a 3-under 69 to give him a share of 21st through 18 holes.

When he made the turn to his back nine, amateur Erik Plenge was 4-under, with five birdies and a bogey. The back nine didn’t treat Plenge well as he made four bogeys and a birdie to finish his day at 1-under. He is still the top amateur of the eight in the field.

Erik Plenge is currently the 620th-ranked amateur in the world but has consistently moved up the rankings in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. Plenge has a pair of wins in his native Peru (Gira de Menores 4) in February. He also won the Torneo Abierto 1 earlier this month. Perhaps his most-impressive performance came in early March when he tied for third at the 54-hole Dustin Johnson World Junior, shooting rounds of 73-68-71, two strokes behind Benjamin James and Jack Roberts, who finished regulation tied. James won the playoff.

This season, Alejandro Tosti has had one outlier round—a 4-over 75 in the third round of last week’s JHSF Brazil Open. His only other over-par score came in the first round of the first tournament of the season, the VISA Argentine Open. In his other 21 rounds this season, including Thursday’s 2-under 70 at Los Inkas, Tosti has six even-par rounds, 15 that are under-par, nine of those in the 60s. Tosti enters the second round tied for 36th.

Joel Thelen began the tournament with a solid, 3-under 69. Thelen has played on four different PGA TOUR-affiliated Tours, this his ninth PGA TOUR Latinoamérica appearance. Here’s his breakdown: