The rich taste of Peru is back on Tour

“The Peruvian cuisine is world-famous,” said Peru native Luis Fernando Barco, who became the first Peruvian to play in a major championship when he teed it up at the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in California. “All the players ask me about restaurant recommendations for the week, so I have created this long list of options in my phone notes, which I copy-paste constantly to share with those asking for nice places to go to. That’s special. It’s a part of the week I truly enjoy.”

Peruvians should be just as proud of their contribution to the development of professional golf across the region, as the idea of a regional tour flourished here a little over 30 years ago. Under the vision of Dr. Humberto Berger, who passed away in 2017, the South American Tour began in 1991 with a series of five tournaments in Peru, Venezuela, Chile and Brazil. It enjoyed continued growth and soon reached eight countries. That Tour was a predecessor of what would become the Tour de las Americas, between 2000 and 2012. PGA TOUR Latinoamérica took things to another level at the end of 2012, providing a path to the PGA TOUR that didn’t exist for those competing south of the U.S. border.

“It’s amazing how this Tour has grown since its inception in 2012, and we are continually impressed with the level of play by our members and those who go on to success on the Korn Ferry Tour and the PGA TOUR,” said PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Executive Director Todd Rhinehart.

Hoping to follow in the footsteps of the alums, who have recorded 36 wins on the Korn Ferry Tour and nine other wins on the PGA TOUR, the 2021-22 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica members are beginning the second half of the season this week.

The finish line is only nine weeks away, with the season-ending Bupa Tour Championship wrapping up the race for the Totalplay Cup and providing the season’s top performers access to the Korn Ferry Tour.

“The goal of each of us playing here is to make it to the Korn Ferry Tour next season,” said Chile’s Cristóbal Del Solar, who enters the week ranked fourth on the Totalplay Cup standings after putting together four consecutive top-five finishes. “I don’t want to force anything. Hopefully, things will work out for me. I’ll keep making my best effort, pushing forward and hoping to win one of the tournaments left to play.”