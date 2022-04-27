-
The rich taste of Peru is back on Tour
April 27, 2022
By Gregory Villalobos , PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Staff
- Argentina's Leandro Marelli, the winner in 2019, is back in Los Inkas Golf Club to defend the tournament title. (Media/PGA TOUR)
LIMA, Peru— Hosting the 2022 Diners Club Peru Open presented by Volvo this week, the Los Inkas Golf Club carries the distinction as the venue that has welcomed a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica event more times than any other golf course. One of the Tour’s founding events in 2012, it has remained a strong stop on the schedule since. With the Tour celebrating its 10th anniversary season this year, this will be the ninth playing of this event under the Tour’s umbrella.
The tournament was last played in October of 2019, with the global pandemic preventing the up-and-coming golfers on their path to the PGA TOUR from coming here in 2020 and 2021. “I really missed coming here,” said Argentina’s Leandro Marelli, who is back to defend his title. “The course is in great shape, the fairways are in amazing condition and I’m looking forward to a terrific week.”
Players love coming to Peru because of the food, the weather, the food, the golf course, the food. Wait a minute, did we mention food more than once? If you look at the players’ social media mentions this week, there are a lot of food-related posts. An outsider might think these players are here on some sort of foodie tour instead of playing in a professional golf tournament.From left to right, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica players Denzel Ieremia, Michael Feuerstein, Andrew Alligood and Rodolfo Cazaubón had nothing but praise for the Peruvian cuisine across their Instagram stories.
“The Peruvian cuisine is world-famous,” said Peru native Luis Fernando Barco, who became the first Peruvian to play in a major championship when he teed it up at the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in California. “All the players ask me about restaurant recommendations for the week, so I have created this long list of options in my phone notes, which I copy-paste constantly to share with those asking for nice places to go to. That’s special. It’s a part of the week I truly enjoy.”
Peruvians should be just as proud of their contribution to the development of professional golf across the region, as the idea of a regional tour flourished here a little over 30 years ago. Under the vision of Dr. Humberto Berger, who passed away in 2017, the South American Tour began in 1991 with a series of five tournaments in Peru, Venezuela, Chile and Brazil. It enjoyed continued growth and soon reached eight countries. That Tour was a predecessor of what would become the Tour de las Americas, between 2000 and 2012. PGA TOUR Latinoamérica took things to another level at the end of 2012, providing a path to the PGA TOUR that didn’t exist for those competing south of the U.S. border.
“It’s amazing how this Tour has grown since its inception in 2012, and we are continually impressed with the level of play by our members and those who go on to success on the Korn Ferry Tour and the PGA TOUR,” said PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Executive Director Todd Rhinehart.
Hoping to follow in the footsteps of the alums, who have recorded 36 wins on the Korn Ferry Tour and nine other wins on the PGA TOUR, the 2021-22 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica members are beginning the second half of the season this week.
The finish line is only nine weeks away, with the season-ending Bupa Tour Championship wrapping up the race for the Totalplay Cup and providing the season’s top performers access to the Korn Ferry Tour.
“The goal of each of us playing here is to make it to the Korn Ferry Tour next season,” said Chile’s Cristóbal Del Solar, who enters the week ranked fourth on the Totalplay Cup standings after putting together four consecutive top-five finishes. “I don’t want to force anything. Hopefully, things will work out for me. I’ll keep making my best effort, pushing forward and hoping to win one of the tournaments left to play.”Cristóbal Del Solar during a practice round Tuesday at Los Inkas Golf Club in Lima, Peru. (Media/PGA TOUR)
Del Solar is 51-under in his last 16 rounds on Tour for a scoring average of 68.31 in that span. He trails Tour No. 1 Jorge Fernández Valdés by 478 points but is only 23 points behind third-place holder Alejandro Tosti and 180 points behind second-place ranked Alan Wagner.
Playing national opens like the one this week, Tour players get to play some of the best golf courses available in Latin America. The 6,882-yard, par-72 at Los Inkas Golf Club has been great at identifying talent, with three of its winners since 2014 going on to claim PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Player of the Year honors: Argentina’s Julián Etulain (2014), Mexico’s Rodolfo Cazaubón (2015) and American Harry Higgs (2018). In addition, American Tyler McCumber, the 2016 champion, went on to claim the PGA TOUR Canada Player of the Year honors two years later.
“The course is spectacular,” adds Del Solar. “Both, the fairways and greens are impeccable. I believe this is one of the best weeks of the year.”
Great weather is another addition to a perfect equation. With temperatures predicted for the low 70s and a partly cloudy sky, the historic city of Lima, where it basically never rains, provides ideal conditions for PGA TOUR Latinoamérica golf.
Did you know the Diners Club Peru Open was founded in 1982 and is celebrating its 32nd edition this week?
Tournament Fast Facts
Official Name: Diners Club Perú Open presented by Volvo
Hashtag: #PeruOpen
Dates: April 28-May 1, 2022
Host venue: Los Inkas Golf Club, Par-72 (36-36) 6,882 yards
Field: 144 players from 19 countries
Countries and territories represented in the field: Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Finland, France, Guatemala, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Puerto Rico, Sweden, United States and Venezuela
Defending champion: Leandro Marelli (Argentina)
Purse: U.S. $175,000 – Winner’s share U.S. $31,500
Totalplay Cup points: Awarded to the top-55 and ties, with 500 going to the winner
Cut: Top 55 and ties
