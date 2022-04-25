Open Qualifying: Diners Club Peru Open

LIMA, Peru – Daniel Robinson, a 26-year old from Florida, carded a 6-under 66 to lead a group of eleven successful entrants from Open Qualifying for the Diners Club Peru Open presented by Volvo. Robinson finished three shots clear of his countryman Jack Sparrow and Ecuador’s Juan Moncayo, who tied for second at 69.



A University of Central Florida alum, Robinson will be making his second start of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season after missing the cut at the JHSF Aberto do Brasil last week. Robinson joined the Tour by tying for 19th at the Mexico Q-School last November.



The qualifying round was played earlier today at Los Inkas Golf Club, with 31 players competing for 11 spots in the field of the seventh event of the 2021-22 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.



Diners Club Peru Open Monday Qualifier

Los Inkas Golf Club (6,882-yards par-72)

Successful Entrants:

66 (-6) Daniel Robinson, U.S.

69 (-3) Jack Sparrow, U.S.

69 (-3) Juan Moncayo, Ecuador

70 (-2) Matt Kang, Canada

70 (-2) Maxi Godoy, Argentina

70 (-2) Austin Fox, U.S.

70 (-2) Colin Monagle, U.S.

71 (-1) Edward Figueroa, Puerto Rico

72 (par) Lisandro Eyherabide, Argentina*

72 (par) Hubert Nieto, Peru*

72 (par) Osten Waite, U.S.*

*Winners of a 5-for-3 playoff