Argentine players keep dominating in race for the Totalplay Cup
Starting Thursday, the Diners Club Peru Open presented by Volvo is next
April 25, 2022
By Gregory Villalobos , PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Staff
LIMA, Peru—With his win at the JHSF Brazil Open Sunday, Jaime López Rivarola made it four Argentine winners this PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season and just as many inside the Totalplay Cup standings’ top seven. The 27-year old moved into the seventh spot, making the strongest move as he began the week at No. 98.
There were no changes atop the standings, with the Argentine trio of Jorge Fernández Valdés, Alan Wagner and Alejandro Tosti still holding the top-three spots in their respective order.
Fernández Valdés was having a bit of a slow week in Porto Feliz until he fired a 6-under 65 Sunday to tie for 19th. Improving his season-long total to 1,081 points, he extended his lead from 256 to 298 points over second-place holder Wagner, who missed the cut at Fazenda Boa Vista. Tosti tied for 47th to earn 10 points.
“I gave myself many chances to have a good final round. It’s always important to earn points every week. I take that away from this past week. I gave myself the chance of playing all four rounds and earn rankings points,” said the 29-year old from Cordoba, Argentina, who has stayed atop the standings since his win at the season-opening VISA Open de Argentina in early December.
Yet to win this season, Chile’s Cristóbal Del Solar is probably the hottest player on Tour. The 28-year-old from Viña del Mar has earned 597 points in his last four starts, recording a tie for second, a tie for third and tying for fifth twice. He moved from eighth to fourth on the standings with his tie for third in Brazil.
Right behind him, moving from sixth to fifth with his solo-eighth finish in Brazil, is American Mitchell Meissner. The 25-year old from San Antonio, Texas, has also been extremely consistent this season, having recorded four top-10s in six starts.
Behind López Rivarola, Rowin Caron made the next-best move of the week. Claiming runner-up honors in Brazil’s national open for his best career Tour finish, the Netherlands native moved from 78th to 11th on the season-long standings.
The following are the Totalplay Cup top-10 players heading into the Diners Club Peru Open presented by Volvo, set to start this Thursday at Los Inkas Golf Club.
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 1 Jorge Fernández Valdés, ArgentinaEntering the final round of the JHSF Brazil Open in a tie for 44th, he recorded his fourth top-20 of the season, thanks to a final round of 6-under 65. He has the most top-two on Tour this season (a win and two runner-up finishes) and also owns the lowest scoring average, at 69.25. Totalplay Cup points: 1,081.Entering the final round of the JHSF Brazil Open in a tie for 44th, he recorded his fourth top-20 of the season, thanks to a final round of 6-under 65. He has the most top-two on Tour this season (a win and two runner-up finishes) and also owns the lowest scoring average, at 69.25. Totalplay Cup points: 1,081. 2 Alan Wagner, ArgentinaThe winner of the Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open was unable to get going in Brazil, posting back-to-back 71s to miss the cut by three shots. Totalplay Cup points: 783.The winner of the Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open was unable to get going in Brazil, posting back-to-back 71s to miss the cut by three shots. Totalplay Cup points: 783. 3 Alejandro Tosti, ArgentinaComing off an impressive eight-shot win at the Abierto del Centro, he tied for 47th at Fazenda Boa Vista. Totalplay Cup points: 632.Coming off an impressive eight-shot win at the Abierto del Centro, he tied for 47th at Fazenda Boa Vista. Totalplay Cup points: 632. 4 Cristóbal Del Solar, ChileSince his tie for second at the Estrella del Mar Open in late-February, he has been extremely consistent, putting together four consecutive top-fives. Del Solar is 51-under in his last 16 rounds on Tour for a scoring average of 68.31 in that span. Totalplay Cup points: 603.Since his tie for second at the Estrella del Mar Open in late-February, he has been extremely consistent, putting together four consecutive top-fives. Del Solar is 51-under in his last 16 rounds on Tour for a scoring average of 68.31 in that span. Totalplay Cup points: 603. 5 Mitchell Meissner, U.S.Coming off a win the week before on the All Pro Tour in Dallas, Texas, he went on to finish solo eighth in Brazil to record his fourth top-10 of the season. He has yet to finish outside the top 20 in six PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts this season and leads the Tour in Total Birdies, with 108. Totalplay Cup points: 567.Coming off a win the week before on the All Pro Tour in Dallas, Texas, he went on to finish solo eighth in Brazil to record his fourth top-10 of the season. He has yet to finish outside the top 20 in six PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts this season and leads the Tour in Total Birdies, with 108. Totalplay Cup points: 567. 6 Kevin Velo, U.S.The winner of the Termas de Rio Invitational made his second cut of the season, in Brazil, carding four rounds of 70 or lower to tie for the 14th spot. Totalplay Cup points: 555.The winner of the Termas de Rio Invitational made his second cut of the season, in Brazil, carding four rounds of 70 or lower to tie for the 14th spot. Totalplay Cup points: 555. 7 Jaime López Rivarola, ArgentinaAfter shooting 16-over to miss his fourth consecutive cut of the season at the Abierto del Centro, the 27-year-old University of Georgia alum rose from the ashes with a breakthrough performance to claim his first PGA TOUR Latinoamérica title, at the JHSF Aberto do Brasil. Totalplay Cup points: 527.After shooting 16-over to miss his fourth consecutive cut of the season at the Abierto del Centro, the 27-year-old University of Georgia alum rose from the ashes with a breakthrough performance to claim his first PGA TOUR Latinoamérica title, at the JHSF Aberto do Brasil. Totalplay Cup points: 527. 8 Matt Ryan, U.S.The Estrella del Mar Open champion made his second cut of the season, tying for the 36th spot in Brazil. Totalplay Cup points: 517.The Estrella del Mar Open champion made his second cut of the season, tying for the 36th spot in Brazil. Totalplay Cup points: 517. 9 Jeremy Gandon, FranceA consistent performer who has finished inside the top 11 four times this season, he had a rough week in Brazil, shooting 73-74 to miss the cut. Totalplay Cup points: 474.A consistent performer who has finished inside the top 11 four times this season, he had a rough week in Brazil, shooting 73-74 to miss the cut. Totalplay Cup points: 474. 10 Chandler Blanchet, U.S.After missing the last two events in Argentina, he made his Tour return with a tie for 30th in Brazil. Totalplay Cup points: 372.After missing the last two events in Argentina, he made his Tour return with a tie for 30th in Brazil. Totalplay Cup points: 372.
