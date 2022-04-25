  • Argentine players keep dominating in race for the Totalplay Cup

    Starting Thursday, the Diners Club Peru Open presented by Volvo is next

  • Jaime López Rivarola moved into the seventh spot, making the strongest move as he began the week at No. 98. (Media/PGA TOUR)Jaime López Rivarola moved into the seventh spot, making the strongest move as he began the week at No. 98. (Media/PGA TOUR)