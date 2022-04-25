Argentine players keep dominating in race for the Totalplay Cup

LIMA, Peru—With his win at the JHSF Brazil Open Sunday, Jaime López Rivarola made it four Argentine winners this PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season and just as many inside the Totalplay Cup standings’ top seven. The 27-year old moved into the seventh spot, making the strongest move as he began the week at No. 98.

There were no changes atop the standings, with the Argentine trio of Jorge Fernández Valdés, Alan Wagner and Alejandro Tosti still holding the top-three spots in their respective order.

Fernández Valdés was having a bit of a slow week in Porto Feliz until he fired a 6-under 65 Sunday to tie for 19th. Improving his season-long total to 1,081 points, he extended his lead from 256 to 298 points over second-place holder Wagner, who missed the cut at Fazenda Boa Vista. Tosti tied for 47th to earn 10 points.

“I gave myself many chances to have a good final round. It’s always important to earn points every week. I take that away from this past week. I gave myself the chance of playing all four rounds and earn rankings points,” said the 29-year old from Cordoba, Argentina, who has stayed atop the standings since his win at the season-opening VISA Open de Argentina in early December.

Yet to win this season, Chile’s Cristóbal Del Solar is probably the hottest player on Tour. The 28-year-old from Viña del Mar has earned 597 points in his last four starts, recording a tie for second, a tie for third and tying for fifth twice. He moved from eighth to fourth on the standings with his tie for third in Brazil.

Right behind him, moving from sixth to fifth with his solo-eighth finish in Brazil, is American Mitchell Meissner. The 25-year old from San Antonio, Texas, has also been extremely consistent this season, having recorded four top-10s in six starts.

Behind López Rivarola, Rowin Caron made the next-best move of the week. Claiming runner-up honors in Brazil’s national open for his best career Tour finish, the Netherlands native moved from 78th to 11th on the season-long standings.

The following are the Totalplay Cup top-10 players heading into the Diners Club Peru Open presented by Volvo, set to start this Thursday at Los Inkas Golf Club.