López Rivarola fires another 63, opens two-shot lead in Brazil

PORTO FELIZ, Brazil— Firing back-to-back 63s in bogey-free fashion, Argentina’s Jaime López Rivarola has claimed the halfway lead at the JHSF 67th Aberto do Brasil—the Brazil Open—and tied a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica 36-hole scoring record in the process.

At 16-under 126, López Rivarola finished the day holding a two-shot lead over his countryman Andrés Gallegos, who followed an opening 63 with a 65. Chile’s Cristóbal Del Solar holds the third spot, at 12-under, with American Mitchell Meissner in fourth place, at 11-under and New Zealand’s Charlie Hillier in fifth, at 10-under.

The low total for the first 36 holes of a tournament that López Rivarola matched Friday was set by his countryman Alejandro Tosti, who also carded back-to-back 63s to start the 2020 Puerto Plata Open. The low first 36 holes in relation to par is the 17-under 127 set by American Ken Looper at the 2016 Colombia Open.

Starting the day in a tie for the lead with Gallegos and Sweden’s Linus Lilliedahl, who carded a 70 to drop into a tie for sixth at 9-under, López Rivarola recorded two eagles and four birdies Friday to move ahead of the pack at the undulating, 6,830-yard par-71 Fazenda Boa Vista.

“Compared to [Thursday’s] round, this one was not as sharp off the tee. I wasn’t as precise, but I was able to recover with my approach shots. The putter stayed hot, giving me peace of mind, knowing that I could recover in case I missed any green. I’m very happy with the way I handled things after [Thursday’s] round,” said the 27-year old leader, a University of Georgia alum playing his fourth full season on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.

López Rivarola got things going with an eagle on No. 3, where he unexpectedly drained a 30-footer, and a birdie on No. 4. Then, he had back-to-back birdies on 9 and 10, birdied 16 and finished the day with another eagle at the last.

“No. 18 was a perfect hole. I wasn't hitting the driver that well, I had missed the last two drives I hit, but I decided to hit it lower for a shot I felt more confident with. It ended up being really good and then I hit a half 8-iron (approach) onto the green, just the way I imagined, a high fade that I hit within 10 feet, and I made the putt,” said López Rivarola of his third eagle of the week, his second on 18.

Having missed four consecutive cuts, while recording only one round in the 60s prior to this week, López Rivarola doesn’t want to get ahead of himself.

“I feel I have been doing things well, staying within the goals I had for the first two days. I want to try and be consistent and see where that takes me come Sunday,” said the Buenos Aires native who claimed runner-up honors at the Dev Series Final last October in Riviera Nayarit, Mexico.

In Saturday’s third round, López Rivarola will be paired with Gallegos and Del Solar. They are scheduled to tee it off at noon.

Key Information

The cut for the top-55 and ties came at 3-under 139. Fifty-six players qualified for the final 36 holes.

