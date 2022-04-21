Trio shares opening-round lead in Brazil

PORTO FELIZ, Brazil—Argentina’s Jaime López Rivarola and Andrés Gallegos and Sweden’s Linus Lilliedahl sit atop the leaderboard after firing rounds of 8-under 63 to start the JHSF 67th Aberto do Brasil. The co-leaders finished the day one shot ahead of Mexico’s Raúl Pereda, Chile’s Cristóbal Del Solar and the American duo of Graysen Huff and Austin Hitt.

Their countryman Hayden Springer and New Zealand’s Charlie Hillier turned in 65s to tie for eighth, while nine other players made it into a tie for 10th, with 66s. Those nine include Americans Dillon Board and Shintaro Ban, who recorded aces on the second hole early in the day at Fazenda Boa Vista.

A birdie-par-birdie start off No. 10 made a huge difference for López Rivarola.

“I went out focused on playing shot by shot, and I got things flowing right from the start. After the birdie on 10, I made a great par save at the par-5 11th, and that pretty much set the pace for the day,” said the 27-year old who sank a 15-footer for an eagle-3 at 18th and then birdied holes 1, 5, 8, and 9 to set the pace early.