Trio shares opening-round lead in Brazil

  • Closing the day with an eagle at the par-5 18th, where he hit a 5-iron approach from 205 yards within six feet, Argentina&apos;s Andrés Gallegos made it into the tie for the lead late in the afternoon. (Media/PGA TOUR)Closing the day with an eagle at the par-5 18th, where he hit a 5-iron approach from 205 yards within six feet, Argentina's Andrés Gallegos made it into the tie for the lead late in the afternoon. (Media/PGA TOUR)