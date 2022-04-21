-
Trio shares opening-round lead in Brazil
April 21, 2022
By Gregory Villalobos , PGATOURLA.COM
PORTO FELIZ, Brazil—Argentina’s Jaime López Rivarola and Andrés Gallegos and Sweden’s Linus Lilliedahl sit atop the leaderboard after firing rounds of 8-under 63 to start the JHSF 67th Aberto do Brasil. The co-leaders finished the day one shot ahead of Mexico’s Raúl Pereda, Chile’s Cristóbal Del Solar and the American duo of Graysen Huff and Austin Hitt.
Their countryman Hayden Springer and New Zealand’s Charlie Hillier turned in 65s to tie for eighth, while nine other players made it into a tie for 10th, with 66s. Those nine include Americans Dillon Board and Shintaro Ban, who recorded aces on the second hole early in the day at Fazenda Boa Vista.
A birdie-par-birdie start off No. 10 made a huge difference for López Rivarola.
“I went out focused on playing shot by shot, and I got things flowing right from the start. After the birdie on 10, I made a great par save at the par-5 11th, and that pretty much set the pace for the day,” said the 27-year old who sank a 15-footer for an eagle-3 at 18th and then birdied holes 1, 5, 8, and 9 to set the pace early.
Coming off four missed cuts after a tie for 29th at the season-opening VISA Open de Argentina, López Rivarola had shot 63 only once before on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. He did it four years ago, at the Costa Rica Classic, an event where he tied for fifth—his lone top-10 in 30 career starts.
“I had a tough stretch the last couple of months. My mindset was not where I wanted it to be, but I’ve been working on that mental side of the game, which allows me to free myself a little more. It’s basically a matter of staying in the present and commit to each shot I make,” said the University of Georgia alum who secured his card as the runner-up at the Dev Series Final last October.
Playing in the morning as well, Lilliedahl went bogey-free to match López Rivarola’s effort. “Confidence was not on top. I’ve had a few rough weeks, missed the cut the first week (at Termas de Rio Hondo) in Argentina and had to withdraw because of an injury (in Cordoba). I’m so excited to put down a really good score today,” said the 28-year old from Sandviken, Sweden.
After making four pars to start his day, including a particular one at the par-5 11th, where he hooked his driver left into a hazard, putting a third of his ball underwater.
“Shirt came off, and we went down and hit a pitching wedge and hit a layup shot; it was perfect,” said Lilliedahl of a par save that got him in the right mood.
Putting extremely well all day, the University of Missouri alum went to produce a steady dose of birdies on 14, 16, 17, 2, 3, 5, 7 and 9. “(My) putting today was super solid. I made a lot of good putts. The putter is in a really good place, and if we can square out the driver a little more we’ll have a really fun week,” added Lilliedahl, who holds the 59th spot on the Totalplay Cup standings.
Closing the day with an eagle at the par-5 18th, where he hit a 5-iron approach from 205 yards within six feet, Gallegos made it into the tie for the lead late in the afternoon.
“I gave myself a lot of chances. As the round progressed, the putter got hot, and I did pretty well on the greens,” said the 26-year old, who shot 22-under for a five-shot win at the Argentine Tour-Dev Series co-sanctioned Abierto Norpatagónico on April 11 in Bahia Blanca, Argentina.
Key Information
Officials suspended play due to darkness at 6:02 p.m., local time. There were six players from three different threesomes who were unable to finish. The suspension will not delay the start of the second round, with this same wave of players beginning at 6:40 a.m. Friday.
The six players who have yet to complete the opening round are Colombia’s Santiago Gómez and American Domenic Mancinelli (2-under), Chile’s Matías Domínguez (1-under) and the threesome of Chile’s Benjamín Saiz-Wenz (2-over), Brazil’s Philippe Gasnier (5-over) and Jair Benke (6-over).
Among the players who finished their rounds, there were 50 scores in the 60s.
Carding a 7-under 64, Chile’s Cristóbal Del Solar had the low-score of the day among the players who entered the week inside the Totalplay Cup Points List top 10. Del Solar was 6-under through 8, birdieing five in a row, from Nos. 2 through 6, and then adding another birdie on 8. He slowed down with a double bogey on the ninth and then recorded four birdies and a bogey on the back. Ranked 97th after missing the cut at the Chile Open, the 28-year old from Viña del Mar has been impressive since. He followed a tie for second at the Estrella del Mar Open with consecutive tie-for-fifth finishes in Termas de Rio Hondo and Cordoba. Ten of his last 13 rounds have been in the 60s for a scoring average of 68.38 in that span.Cristóbal Del Solar currently holds the eighth spot on the season-long race for the Totalplay Cup. (Media/PGA TOUR)
Argentina’s Jorge Fernández Valdés, the Totalplay Cup leader since the start of the season, got off to a bit of a slow start, posting a 1-under 71 to join a group of 17 players tied for 53rd.
This is how the players inside the Totalplay Cup Points List top 10 stand through 18 holes:
Points List
Player
Position, Score
1
Jorge Fernández Valdés (Argentina)
T53, 70 (1-under)
2
Alan Wagner (Argentina)
T70, 71 (par)
3
Alejandro Tosti (Argentina)
T70, 71 (par)
T4
Matt Ryan (U.S.)
T28, 68 (3-under)
T4
Kevin Velo (U.S.)
T19, 67 (4-under)
6
Mitchell Meissner (U.S.)
T10, 66 (5-under)
7
Jeremy Gandon (France)
T107, 73 (2-over)
8
Cristóbal Del Solar (Chile)
T4, 64 (7-under)
9
Chandler Blanchet (U.S.)
T28, 68 (3-under)
10
Tommy Cocha (Argentina)
T28, 68 (3-under)
Starting early off No. 1, Dillon Board, in the first group at 6:40 a.m., and Shintaro Ban, in the second group at 6:50 a.m., went on to make aces on No. 2. Both players hit an 8-iron off the tee at the 170-yard par-3 and went on to shoot 5-under 66s, their lowest scores this season as PGA TOUR Latinoamérica rookies.Dillon Board, left, and Shintaro Ban, right, showing their scorecards of 66 that featured a 1 on No. 2. (Media/PGA TOUR)
“That green is kind of tricky, so you just play, kind of middle-ish into that slope. I just chipped an 8-iron, I think it was playing 163 (yards), somewhere in there. I hit a great shot, but I didn’t see it go in, so we got up there and it was a pleasant surprise for sure,” said Dillon Board of the ace he followed with a birdie on 4 and bogeys on 5 and 7 to shoot 1-under on the front nine. The 28-year old from Jacksonville, Florida, went on to have a strong closing stretch, recording birdies on 13, 14, 16 and 18. Yet to make a cut, Board is making his fourth start of the season as a successful Monday qualifier for the fourth consecutive tournament week.
While Dillon managed to make the second hole-in-one of his career, Shintaro Ban recorded the eighth of his lifetime. “That was pretty insane. I mean, it’s the second hole. We teed off at 6:50 and you know that hole location and the whole green itself is very complicated” said the 28-year old from California.
“I saw where it landed and it was coming back, so I was OK, we are on the green, we are safe, and then my other playing partners were like ‘Dude, it might have gone in,’ and I was like, ‘Stop, it’s 7 a.m. don’t get my hopes up.’ We walked up and there was only one ball on the green and (my ball) was in,” said the UNLV alum who followed his 1 at the par-3 with a triple bogey-8 at the third. He added seven birdies, on 4, 7, 9, 11, 12, 13 and 15, before dropping one for bogey on 16.
Rafael Becker, one of three PGA TOUR Latinoamérica members from Brazil, is the leading local following an opening 2-under 69. The winner of this event in 2014, Becker has conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour and enters the week ranked 49th on the Totalplay Cup standings.
There are 19 Brazilians in this week’s field. The following are the scores and positions of those inside the top 55 and ties through the opening day:
Pos.
Name
Score
T39
Rafael Becker
69 (2-under)
T53
Rafael Barcellos
70 (1-under
T53
Gustavo Teodoro Da Silva
70 (1-under)
First-Round Weather: Sunny and clear. High of 83. Wind W at 6-15 mph.
