Brazil Open returns, marks season’s halfway point

PORTO FELIZ, Brazil- The JHSF Aberto do Brasil—the Brazil Open—is one of several top South American tournaments making a much-awaited return to the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica schedule this season. Last played in September of 2019, the tournament is set to start Thursday at Fazenda Boa Vista.

The 67th playing of the event that began in 1945 will be its ninth under the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica umbrella. Brazil is a South American giant, actually the fifth-largest country in the world. It’s a country of futebol(soccer), Carnival and exuberant nature and landscapes that Tour players love to visit.

“I like Brazil. I can’t speak the language, but we get treated very nicely, and it’s a beautiful property we are on,” said Matt Ryan, one of several players returning to Fazenda Boa Vista, a breathtaking property located outside São Paulo that is hosting the event for the third time.