  • Open Qualifying: 2022 JHSF Aberto do Brasil

  • Ranked 86th on the Totalplay Cup, Argentina&apos;s Jesús Montenegro will be making his fifth start of the season this week at the JHSF Aberto do Brasil. (Media/PGA TOUR)Ranked 86th on the Totalplay Cup, Argentina's Jesús Montenegro will be making his fifth start of the season this week at the JHSF Aberto do Brasil. (Media/PGA TOUR)