Open Qualifying: 2022 JHSF Aberto do Brasil

PORTO FELIZ, Brazil – Jesús Montenegro, a 25-year old rookie from Mar del Plata, Argentina, carded a 5-under 66 Monday to lead a group of ten successful entrants from Open Qualifying for the JHSF Aberto do Brasil. Montenegro finished two shots clear of Mexico’s Fernando López Butrón and American Dillon Board, who tied for second at 68.



Having made one cut – a tie for 20th at the Chile Open last December – in four previous starts this season, Montenegro enters the week ranked 86th on the Totalplay Cup standings.



The qualifying round was played earlier today at Fazenda Boa Vista and involved 36 competitors battling for ten spots inside the field of the sixth event of the 2021-22 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.



JHSF Aberto do Brasil Monday Qualifier

Played at Fazenda Boa Vista (6,830 yards, par-71)

Successful Entrants:

66 (-5) Jesús Montenegro, Argentina

68 (-3) Fernando López Butrón, Mexico

68 (-3) Dillon Board, U.S.

70 (-1) Santiago Gómez, Colombia

71 (par) Domenic Mancinelli, U.S.

72 (+1) Colin Monagle, U.S.

72 (+1) Matías Domínguez, Chile

73 (+2) Jair Benke Jr., Brazil (amateur)

74 (+3) Gabriel Cadena, Colombia

74 (+3) Sebastián Roa, Colombia

