Bupa to continue sponsoring season-ending PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournament

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida—PGA TOUR Latinoamérica announced Monday that Bupa will once again serve as title sponsor of the season-ending PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Championship, now known as the Bupa Tour Championship. The tournament is scheduled for June 23-26 in Tulum, Mexico.

In addition to this sponsorship, Bupa, a financial services, insurance and healthcare company with headquarters in London, continues to demonstrate its commitment to and support of golf in the region by awarding two $5,000 prizes to the two best-performing Mexican players during the Tour’s season-long Totalplay Cup.

“We have always appreciated and enjoyed our relationship with Bupa, and this agreement only serves to solidify that partnership,” said PGA TOUR Latinoamérica President Todd Rhinehart. “It’s our great privilege to associate with phenomenal companies that are committed to helping strengthen professional golf in Latin America. Bupa is a tremendous partner, and we look forward to our continued association.”

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica has a strong history in Mexico. The Tour played its inaugural event in Mexico in September of 2012 and has sanctioned 25 tournaments in the country—including the recently played Estrella del Mar Open in Mazatlán. This will be the second time the Tour is staging its season finale at PGA Riviera Maya in Tulum.