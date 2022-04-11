Argentine top three atop Totalplay Cup standings

PORTO FELIZ, Brazil—Argentine players are off to a hot start this PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season. Having won three out of five events through the 90th Abierto del Centro Memorial Eduardo “Gato” Romero presented by Telecom in Cordoba, Argentina, the Argentine trio of Jorge Fernández Valdés, Alan Wagner and Alejandro Tosti currently hold the top-three spots in the Totalplay Cup Points List.

Tosti collected 500 Totalplay Cup points for his Cordoba win, making a strong move from 25th to third on the season-long race to move up to the Korn Ferry Tour. Finishing in a two-way tie for third a week ago, Alan Wagner earned 162.5 points to cement his position as Tour No. 2. Meanwhile, the consistent Fernández Valdés had an unlikely final-round of 77 to slip into a tie for 27th, only picking up 28.75 points.

At 1,039 points for the year, Fernández Valdés made it five consecutive tournament weeks as Tour No. 1. He leads Wagner by 256 points and Tosti by 416. In a tie for fourth, with 500 points, are Americans Matt Ryan and Kevin Velo, the other two winners this season. They trail the leader by 539 points. Ryan and Velo have played on the weekend once each this season, making their made cuts good ones.

“I didn’t have a good final day after birdieing two of the first four holes. I got myself in a good position, but I was unable to capitalize,” said Fernández Valdés, who claimed the Zurich Argentina Swing trophy as the top performer across the three PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events staged in Argentina. “It was a good week to enjoy with my friends and family in my hometown. I was going to have a great time, regardless of my finishing position.”

The strongest move up the TotalplayCup standings in Cordoba was made by another Argentine, Clodomiro Carranza. Finishing solo second, the 39-year-old veteran earned 300 points to charge into the 11th spot. Outside the 128 players who had earned Totalplay Cup points after two missed cuts entering the Cordoba week, Carranza can now play all the remaining seven events on the Tour schedule.

The following are the Totalplay Cup top-10 players heading into the JHSF Brazil Open, set for April 21 at Fazenda Boa Vista.