Argentine top three atop Totalplay Cup standings
The JHSF Brazil Open (April 21-24) will be the next event on the schedule
April 11, 2022
By Gregory Villalobos , PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Staff
- The Argentine trio of Jorge Fernández Valdés, Alan Wagner and Alejandro Tosti currently hold the top-three spots in the Totalplay Cup Points List. (Media/PGA TOUR)
PORTO FELIZ, Brazil—Argentine players are off to a hot start this PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season. Having won three out of five events through the 90th Abierto del Centro Memorial Eduardo “Gato” Romero presented by Telecom in Cordoba, Argentina, the Argentine trio of Jorge Fernández Valdés, Alan Wagner and Alejandro Tosti currently hold the top-three spots in the Totalplay Cup Points List.
Tosti collected 500 Totalplay Cup points for his Cordoba win, making a strong move from 25th to third on the season-long race to move up to the Korn Ferry Tour. Finishing in a two-way tie for third a week ago, Alan Wagner earned 162.5 points to cement his position as Tour No. 2. Meanwhile, the consistent Fernández Valdés had an unlikely final-round of 77 to slip into a tie for 27th, only picking up 28.75 points.
At 1,039 points for the year, Fernández Valdés made it five consecutive tournament weeks as Tour No. 1. He leads Wagner by 256 points and Tosti by 416. In a tie for fourth, with 500 points, are Americans Matt Ryan and Kevin Velo, the other two winners this season. They trail the leader by 539 points. Ryan and Velo have played on the weekend once each this season, making their made cuts good ones.
“I didn’t have a good final day after birdieing two of the first four holes. I got myself in a good position, but I was unable to capitalize,” said Fernández Valdés, who claimed the Zurich Argentina Swing trophy as the top performer across the three PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events staged in Argentina. “It was a good week to enjoy with my friends and family in my hometown. I was going to have a great time, regardless of my finishing position.”
The strongest move up the TotalplayCup standings in Cordoba was made by another Argentine, Clodomiro Carranza. Finishing solo second, the 39-year-old veteran earned 300 points to charge into the 11th spot. Outside the 128 players who had earned Totalplay Cup points after two missed cuts entering the Cordoba week, Carranza can now play all the remaining seven events on the Tour schedule.
The following are the Totalplay Cup top-10 players heading into the JHSF Brazil Open, set for April 21 at Fazenda Boa Vista.
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 1 Jorge Fernández Valdés, ArgentinaDespite a final-round 77 in Cordoba, he still owns the lowest scoring average on Tour at 69.35. The 29-year-old has a win and two runner-up finishes in five starts this season, with his worst finish a tie for 32nd.Despite a final-round 77 in Cordoba, he still owns the lowest scoring average on Tour at 69.35. The 29-year-old has a win and two runner-up finishes in five starts this season, with his worst finish a tie for 32nd. 2 Alan Wagner, ArgentinaHe was 5-over through eight holes in Cordoba but came back to finish in a two-way tie for third, at 1-under. While collecting his third top-four finish this season, he managed to shorten Fernández Valdés’ lead from 390 points to 256.He was 5-over through eight holes in Cordoba but came back to finish in a two-way tie for third, at 1-under. While collecting his third top-four finish this season, he managed to shorten Fernández Valdés’ lead from 390 points to 256. 3 Alejandro Tosti, ArgentinaDisappointed to miss the cut as the Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational’s defending champion, the 25-year-old from Rosario stormed into an impressive eight-shot win on a tight course in Cordoba that played extremely tough in windy conditions.Disappointed to miss the cut as the Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational’s defending champion, the 25-year-old from Rosario stormed into an impressive eight-shot win on a tight course in Cordoba that played extremely tough in windy conditions. 4 Matt Ryan, U.S.A winner by three shots at the Estrella del Mar Open on February 20, Ryan was unable to take that momentum with him to Argentina, missing the cut in Termas de Rio Hondo and Cordoba.A winner by three shots at the Estrella del Mar Open on February 20, Ryan was unable to take that momentum with him to Argentina, missing the cut in Termas de Rio Hondo and Cordoba. 5 Kevin VeloComing off a one-shot win at the Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational, the 24-year old Californian finished one shot outside the cut line at Cordoba Golf Club.Coming off a one-shot win at the Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational, the 24-year old Californian finished one shot outside the cut line at Cordoba Golf Club. 6 Mitchell Meissner, U.S.The Rice University alum keeps playing strong. The tie for fifth in Cordoba was his third top-10 during a season that has seen him shoot 71 or better in 15 of 16 rounds. His scoring average of 69.60 is only second to that of Tour leader Fernández Valdés.The Rice University alum keeps playing strong. The tie for fifth in Cordoba was his third top-10 during a season that has seen him shoot 71 or better in 15 of 16 rounds. His scoring average of 69.60 is only second to that of Tour leader Fernández Valdés. 7 Jeremy Gandon, FranceAnother consistent performer this season, Gandon has finished inside the top 11 in all four of his cuts made this season. He leads the Tour in Par-5 Scoring, at 51-under for the season.Another consistent performer this season, Gandon has finished inside the top 11 in all four of his cuts made this season. He leads the Tour in Par-5 Scoring, at 51-under for the season. 8 Cristóbal Del Solar, ChileRanked 97th through two starts, the 28-year old from Viña del Mar has been impressive in his last three starts. He followed a tie for second at the Estrella del Mar Open with consecutive tie-for-fifth finishes in Termas de Rio Hondo and Cordoba.Ranked 97th through two starts, the 28-year old from Viña del Mar has been impressive in his last three starts. He followed a tie for second at the Estrella del Mar Open with consecutive tie-for-fifth finishes in Termas de Rio Hondo and Cordoba. 9 Chandler Blanchet, U.S.Ranked third after a runner-up finish at the Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open, he has slipped to ninth after missing the cut at Estrella del Mar and not playing the last two events in Argentina.Ranked third after a runner-up finish at the Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open, he has slipped to ninth after missing the cut at Estrella del Mar and not playing the last two events in Argentina. 10 Tommy Cocha, ArgentinaHis game is trending after sharing runner-up honors with Fernández Valdés in Termas de Rio Hondo. With the Cordoba Golf Club playing tough in windy conditions, he made the cut on the number before shooting 2-under on the weekend to tie for 11th.His game is trending after sharing runner-up honors with Fernández Valdés in Termas de Rio Hondo. With the Cordoba Golf Club playing tough in windy conditions, he made the cut on the number before shooting 2-under on the weekend to tie for 11th.
