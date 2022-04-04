Fernández Valdés rolls to Zurich Argentina Swing triumph

VILLA ALLENDE, CORDOBA, Argentina—Five players from Argentina finished inside the top 10 in the final Zurich Argentina Swing standings. Of those five, one stood out more than the rest. Jorge Fernández Valdés won 115th Visa Argentine Open presented by Macro, was a runner-up last week at the Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational and he tied for 27th this week at the Zurich Argentina Swing finale—the 90th Abierto del Centro Memorial Eduardo “Gato” Romero presented by Telecom. His performance in those three Argentina-based tournaments earned Fernández Valdés the 2022 Zurich Argentina Swing title and the U.S. $10,000 bonus.

Fernández Valdés, a native of Cordoba, became the second Argentine to win the Swing, contested for the first time since 2019 due to the global pandemic. In 2018, Clodomiro Carranza, also of Cordoba, won the Swing, defeating Mexico’s Isidro Benítez.

The other Argentines to finish in the Swing’s top 10 this year were Alejandro Tosti (second), Tommy Cocha (fifth), Carranza (sixth) and Alan Wagner (ninth). This is the second time Tosti has finished second in the Swing. In 2019, he was runner-up to American Tom Whitney.

Not surprisingly, Fernández Valdés was all smiles following Sunday’s final round.

“I feel very happy to win the Zurich Argentina Swing. That means that I played the three tournaments in Argentina very well,” Fernández Valdés said. “It is a great prize and a good motivation to continue with my career.”

Besides the bonus, Fernández Valdés sits atop the Totalplay Cup standings, 256 points ahead of Wagner.

“Starting the season like this motivates me even more because I know I’m in a good position to achieve the goals I set for myself,” Fernández Valdés added. “I hope to continue with this good rhythm in the following tournaments on the calendar.

“It’s very important to have this type of support like what Zurich does,” Fernández Valdés continued. “With this type of extra bonus, we can continue to improve our training, equipment and many other things that lead us to be better golfers. The players are very grateful to Zurich for supporting the Tour for another year.”