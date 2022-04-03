Tosti cruises to an eight-shot victory in Cordoba

“I wasn’t paying much attention to the lead I had. Thankfully I had a large lead, so I kept playing the same way, trying to stay aggressive, looking at the pins as I did all week, trusting my shots,” he said of a lead that at one point had him flirting with the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica record set by Nate Lashley in 2016, when he won the Shell Championship by 10 shots in Miami.

As the winner of the fifth event of the season, Tosti charged into the third spot on the Totalplay Cup Points List. With 623 points in the race to move to the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour, Tosti now trails only fellow Argentines Jorge Fernández Valdés and Alan Wagner, who stand first and second, respectively.

“I’ve been a pro for almost four years. Things have been going well, I have been close to moving up to the Korn Ferry Tour. If I keep working to make things happen, as I did at this tournament. I proved this week that I have the game to play on the bigger Tour,” added Tosti, who is 416 points behind Fernández Valdés.

Although Fernández Valdés finished far behind, tied for 27th at 4-over, he had some hardware to pick up at the award ceremony as the winner of the Zurich Argentina Swing. With a win at the VISA Open de Argentina and a tie for second at the Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational, Fernández Valdés was the top performer across the three PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events in Argentina. He finished 219 points ahead of Tosti, who finished in second place.

Key Information

Born on May 30, 1996, Alejandro Tosti won this title at age 25 years, 10 months, 4 days.

This was Alejandro Tosti’s second PGA TOUR Latinoamérica title in 32 starts. His one-shot win at the Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational in 2019 was at the time his first win as a professional.

Largest margins of victory ever recorded on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica:

10 strokes – Nate Lashley (USA) at the 2016 Shell Championship 2016. Finished at 19-under 265 at Melreese Country Club International Links Miami in Miami, Florida.

8 strokes – Matías O’Curry (Argentina) at the 2012 Colombia Open. Finished at 9-under 279 at El Rincón de Cajicá in Bogota, Colombia.

8 strokes – Alejandro Tosti (Argentina) at the 2022 Abierto del Centro. Finished at 10-under 274 at Cordoba Golf Club in Cordoba, Argentina.

Starting the day in a tie for fourth, Jorge Fernández Valdés carded a 6-over 77 in Sunday’s final round to tie for 27th, at 4-over. The 29-year-old from Cordoba, Argentina, earned 28 points to improve his Totalplay Cup points total to 1,039. He remains comfortably atop the standings for the fifth consecutive tournament week. Ranked 25th through four events, Alejandro Tosti earned 500 points to increase his season total to 623 to move into the third spot. The following are the Totalplay Cup top-10 players after the fifth of 12 events on the 2021-22 schedule: