Tosti shoots 3-under in tough conditions, opens five-shot lead in Cordoba

VILLA ALLENDE, CORDOBA, Argentina—Disappointed to miss the cut last week as the Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational defending champion, Alejandro Tosti has bounced back with authority. In tough, windy conditions at Cordoba Golf Club, the 25-year old Argentine carded a low-of-the-day, 3-under 68 to turn a two-shot deficit into a five-stroke lead, heading into Sunday at the 90th Abierto del Centro Memorial Eduardo “Gato” Romero presented by Telecom.

Tosti moved to 8-under 205, moving past 36-hole leader and playing partner Nicolo Galletti, who carded a 4-over 75 to slip into a tie for second along with Argentina’s Leandro Marelli. He moved up six spots by carding an even-par 71.

American John Hill, one of the other three players who joined the leader in shooting 68, moved into a tie for fourth. The others at 2-under are Sweden’s Tim Widing, Canada’s Drew Nesbitt, and Argentina’s Jorge Fernández Valdés, who is in position to claim the Zurich Argentina Swing title for prowess in the country’s three official events.

Coming off a second-round 66, in which he shot 5-under 30 on the front-nine Friday, Tosti once again excelled on that side. He opened with birdie at the first, sinking a 15-footer to erase Galletti’s two-shot lead, as the American made bogey—a two-shot swing.

“[Friday] I shot 30 on the front, and today I almost did the same, but I missed a short one on 9 that would have been nice. I struck the driver pretty well, and that helps a lot on a course like this one,” said Tosti, a Rosario, Argentina, native. He also birdied 5 and 7 to make the turn at 3-under for the day.

He had another birdie on 12, and after saving a great par on 13, he went bogey-bogey and then birdied 16. “I managed to stay focused the entire round, and that was very important. I have been having some issues with that recently, but clearly today I was able to do something different to get into that mental zone that kept me fully into my game,” added the University of Florida alum.

A previous winner on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, where he won the 2019 Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational, Tosti admitted he’s never had such a large lead heading into a final round. He said he trusts his game and welcomes the challenge of playing in wind blowing to 30 mph.

“I love playing in windy conditions, so I like that it’s blowing like this. I feel comfortable, and I’m eager to go out there again tomorrow,” he said of a final round, his group starting at 12:10 p.m., Sunday with Marelli and Galletti.