Tosti shoots 3-under in tough conditions, opens five-shot lead in Cordoba
April 02, 2022
By Gregory Villalobos , PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Staff
- Tosti was one of four players to card a low-of-the-day 68in tough windy conditions Saturday at Cordoba Golf Club. (Media/PGA TOUR)
VILLA ALLENDE, CORDOBA, Argentina—Disappointed to miss the cut last week as the Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational defending champion, Alejandro Tosti has bounced back with authority. In tough, windy conditions at Cordoba Golf Club, the 25-year old Argentine carded a low-of-the-day, 3-under 68 to turn a two-shot deficit into a five-stroke lead, heading into Sunday at the 90th Abierto del Centro Memorial Eduardo “Gato” Romero presented by Telecom.
Tosti moved to 8-under 205, moving past 36-hole leader and playing partner Nicolo Galletti, who carded a 4-over 75 to slip into a tie for second along with Argentina’s Leandro Marelli. He moved up six spots by carding an even-par 71.
American John Hill, one of the other three players who joined the leader in shooting 68, moved into a tie for fourth. The others at 2-under are Sweden’s Tim Widing, Canada’s Drew Nesbitt, and Argentina’s Jorge Fernández Valdés, who is in position to claim the Zurich Argentina Swing title for prowess in the country’s three official events.
Coming off a second-round 66, in which he shot 5-under 30 on the front-nine Friday, Tosti once again excelled on that side. He opened with birdie at the first, sinking a 15-footer to erase Galletti’s two-shot lead, as the American made bogey—a two-shot swing.
“[Friday] I shot 30 on the front, and today I almost did the same, but I missed a short one on 9 that would have been nice. I struck the driver pretty well, and that helps a lot on a course like this one,” said Tosti, a Rosario, Argentina, native. He also birdied 5 and 7 to make the turn at 3-under for the day.
He had another birdie on 12, and after saving a great par on 13, he went bogey-bogey and then birdied 16. “I managed to stay focused the entire round, and that was very important. I have been having some issues with that recently, but clearly today I was able to do something different to get into that mental zone that kept me fully into my game,” added the University of Florida alum.
A previous winner on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, where he won the 2019 Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational, Tosti admitted he’s never had such a large lead heading into a final round. He said he trusts his game and welcomes the challenge of playing in wind blowing to 30 mph.
“I love playing in windy conditions, so I like that it’s blowing like this. I feel comfortable, and I’m eager to go out there again tomorrow,” he said of a final round, his group starting at 12:10 p.m., Sunday with Marelli and Galletti.
Key Information
The day started at 8:10 a.m., with one threesome playing holes 8 and 9 to complete the second round. The cut came at 3-over, with 66 players continuing on. Third-round play began at 9:29 a.m.
Tournament leader Alejandro Tosti, American John Hill, Germany’s Velten Meyer and Colombia’s Santiago Gómez recorded the low score of the day, at 3-under 68. Tosti moved up one spot, Hill gained 27 positions, moving into a tie for fourth, while Meyer and Gómez gained 40 positions to move into a tie for 12th.
At 7-under through two days, Nicolo Galletti had made only four bogeys in the tournament. Saturday, he had a double bogey and six bogeys on his way to a 4-over 75. This was his highest of 11 career rounds at Cordoba Golf Club, where his previous high was an opening 73 in 2019. That year he went on to finish as the tournament runner-up.
Leandro Marelli was 3-over through five holes, following a double bogey on 4 and a bogey on 5. He fought his way back carding four birdies and only one bogey the rest of the day to card an even-par 71 that allowed him to earn five spots.
Although he dropped two shots by carding a 2-over 73, Argentina’s Jorge Fernández Valdés kept his share of the fourth spot, at 2-under for the week. He remains the highest-positioned player among those who entered the week inside the Totalplay Cup Points List top 10. This is how those players stand through 36 holes:
TOTALPLAY CUP TOP 10 PLAYERS
Points List
Player
Position, Score
1.
Jorge Fernández Valdés (Argentina)
T4, 70-68-73 (2-under)
2.
Alan Wagner (Argentina)
T12, 72-69-72 (par)
3.
Matt Ryan (U.S.)
CUT, 77-72 (7-over)
4.
Kevin Velo (U.S.)
CUT, 74-72 (4-over)
5.
Jeremy Gandon (France)
T8, 70-72-70 (1-under)
6.
Mitchell Meissner (U.S.)
T26, 71-71-73 (2-over)
7.
Cristóbal Del Solar (Chile)
T26, 68-72-75 (2-over)
8.
Chandler Blanchet (U.S.)
Did not play this week
9.
Rak Cho (South Korea)
CUT, 77-80 (15-over)
10.
Tommy Cocha (Argentina)
T30, 72-73-71 (3-over)
Jorge Fernández Valdés also remains in prime position to win the Zurich Argentina Swing, a competition coming to an end Sunday. The only player with a chance to surpass him is Jeremy Gandon of France, who would need to win the tournament and have Fernández Valdés finish sixth or worse. Gandon will enter Sunday in a tie for eighth, one shot behind Fernández Valdés and seven behind tournament leader Alejandro Tosti. The Zurich Argentina Swing provides a bonus of U.S. $10,000 to the player accumulating the most points in the trio of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events in Argentina.Jorge Fernández Valdés has a win and a runner-up finish in the two other Zurich Argentina Swing events this season. (Media/PGA TOUR)
There were 35 Argentine players in this week’s field. The following are the scores and positions of those who made the cut:
LEADING ARGENTINE PLAYERS
Pos.
Name
Score
1
Alejandro Tosti
71-66-68 (8-under)
T2
Leandro Marelli
67-72-71 (3-under)
T4
Jorge Fernández Valdés
70-68-73 (2-under)
T16
Alan Wagner
72-69-72 (even)
T18
Clodomiro Carranza
72-70-72 (1-over)
T30
Tommy Cocha
72-73-71 (3-over)
T30
Puma Domínguez
73-68-73 (3-over)
T30
Ignacio Marino
71-69-76 (3-over)
T40
Horacio Carbonetti Jr.
74-71-72 (4-over)
T46
Paulo Pinto
71-69-78 (5-over)
T59
Antonio Maciel
74-71-76 (8-over)
64
Aram Yenidjeian
75-70-77 (9-over)
Quotable
“Definitely, (Saturday’s) pins were located in tougher spots. With the greens playing firmer you have to use your imagination to play on a course like this one.” –Alejandro Tosti
“Same (game plan). I have been playing very well, I’m hitting shots just as I see them, my mindset is great and I’m happy to be in this position heading into [Sunday].” –Alejandro Tosti
“Last week (at Termas de Rio Hondo) I got unlucky before the start of the second round. My driver broke while warming up at the driving range, and I ended up missing the cut by one shot. I had a few days in between to practice with the new driver, and I feel it’s one of the best drivers I have ever had in my bag in a long time.” –Alejandro Tosti
“Alejandro (Tosti) played an unbelievable round today in that wind. It was very impressive to watch. (He) made a lot of putts.” –Nicolo Galletti
“It was playing really tough; it was. I just made a lot of really bad mistakes, a lot of really bad shots. Everything was a little bit off today. I’m very disappointed with my performance today, but who knows, we still have another day [Sunday], and the course is obviously tough.” –Nicolo Galletti
“It was very difficult out there today. There were some tough pins, and I made it a bit tougher on myself because I didn’t strike the ball that well. My putting saved my day, and hopefully it will remain a strong part of my game [Sunday].” –Leandro Marelli
“Here, on the course, a five-shot lead means nothing. It’s a very difficult course, and if you make a mental mistake you can make a double bogey or a bogey quite easily. You have to stay completely focused. It’s the final day of a very important event, so you have to stay sharp to make the most of any chance.” –Leandro Marelli
Third-Round Weather
Sunny and clear. High of 73. Wind NE at 15-30 mph.
