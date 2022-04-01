  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica announces new Mexico tournament in Guadalajara

    Atlas Country Club to host annual tournament in partnership with Grupo Salinas and the Mexican Golf Federation

  Previously, the Tour held one tournament in Guadalajara, the 2013 TransAmerican Power Products CRV Open. (Media/PGA TOUR)