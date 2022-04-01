PGA TOUR Latinoamérica announces new Mexico tournament in Guadalajara

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida—PGA TOUR Latinoamérica announced Friday that the Mexico tournament on the schedule for May 26-29 will be held in Guadalajara at Atlas Country Club. This new tournament is a partnership with PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Atlas Country Club, the Mexican Golf Federation and Grupo Salinas and is the first year of a multi-year partnership between the four entities.

“PGA TOUR Latinoamérica from its inception established that Mexico is a strategic market and one we will consistently visit. Returning to Guadalajara is meaningful and re-establishes our footprint in this part of the country,” said Todd Rhinehart, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Executive Director.

This partnership continues a long-standing relationship PGA TOUR Latinoamérica has had with the Mexican Golf Federation. Since its inception in 2012, only Argentina has hosted more Tour events than Mexico.

“We love holding tournaments in Mexico, and our players appreciate the variety of courses they see in the country. Playing at Atlas Country Club will add to the diversity of venues they see on our schedule,” Rhinehart continued. “This is an exemplary partnership with Grupo Salinas, which operates, manages and oversees the PGA TOUR’s Mexico Open at Vidanta. We are also pleased to join forces with a world-class golf course and the Mexican Golf Federation as they join to establish this new tournament. All entities have been vital in the creation, and their cooperation demonstrates their commitment to professional golf in Mexico.”

This is the second time Atlas Country Club—featuring a championship Joe Finger design that opened in 1970—is hosting a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica event. Club membership is thrilled at the opportunity to show off its course and see how Tour players strategize their way around the course during the four-round, stroke-play tournament.

“It is our honor to host a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica event at our club,” said Lic. Victor Flores Cosío, President of the Board of Directors of Club Atlas. “We look forward to seeing the players take on our challenging course and then return for many years to come.”

Previously, the Tour held one tournament in Guadalajara, the 2013 TransAmerican Power Products CRV Open, in the Tour’s second season. The winner was Colombia’s Manuel Villegas. He defeated Mexico’s Jose de Jesus Rodriguez by one stroke.

“We are very excited to continue to be part of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica schedule,” said Fernando Lemmen-Meyer, President of the Mexican Golf Federation. “These events allow us to continue to provide opportunity for Mexican and other Latin American players to make it to the next level, and we are very proud to be a part of it.”

This season, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica has already played the Estrella del Mar Open in Mazatlan, and its season will conclude at the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Tour Championship in Tulum in June, where the Totalplay Cup champion, the winner of the season-long Points Race, will be decided.

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica is in the midst of its 10th-anniversary season, with the Tour playing in Cordoba, Argentina, this week at the 90th Abierto del Centro Memorial Eduardo Gato Romero presented by Telecom.