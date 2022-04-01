Galletti takes two-shot lead in Cordoba

“With the conditions that we were going to be facing today, my goal was to shoot around even-par. Obviously, I played a little better than that today, 3-under, which was nice,” said Galletti about the cool day that brought a clear sky and swirling wind that made the 6,878-yard, par-71 Cordoba Golf Club play extremely tough.

His second round was a bit of a rollercoaster, starting birdie-bogey-birdie off No. 1 and then going bogey-birdie-bogey-birdie to close the front nine at 1-under for the day.

“On the front nine, I made a little too many mistakes. I made some bad bogeys and missed a couple of short putts. Just little dumb mistakes that I wish I didn’t make, but I played really well on the back nine,” Galletti added of a round he closed birdieing Nos. 6 through 8 and making a bogey at the last.

The Arizona State University alum seems to have a good plan for the tight layout that demands straight shots off the tee in order to avoid tree trouble. “I like to play this course very aggressively. I like to hit driver on most of the holes,” said Galletti discussing his strategy. “I know I could make a few bogeys here and there if I miss a tee shot, but for me, if I hit my good driver, and I hit it in the fairway it would give me a lot more birdie chances.”

Galletti has done extremely well in Argentina this season, tying for fourth at the season-opening VISA Open de Argentina last December and tying for eighth last week at the Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational. Currently ranked 14th in the Totalplay Cup standings, he has put himself in prime position to make a charge into the top spots in the race to move to the Korn Ferry Tour next season.

Key Information

Officials suspended the second round due to darkness at 7:20 p.m., local time, with only one group left on the course. With Nos. 8 and 9 left to play, those three players—Argentina’s Antonio Maciel, Franco Romero and Eduardo Calsina—will resume play at 8:10 a.m., Saturday.

There are 68 players currently inside the cutline, projected at 3-over, with Antonio Maciel and Franco Romero among those right on the number.

The top-55 and ties who will remain in contention and are expected to start the third round off the first tee between approximately 9:20 a.m., and 1:20 p.m.

Nicolo Galletti is making his 37th PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career start. He has recorded seven top-10s, with his solo-second finish at the 2019 Abierto del Centro his best performance. He joined the Tour in 2018 and has kept full exempt status by finishing inside the Points List top 60 each of the past three seasons.

Australian veteran Tim Stewart entered the day in a tie for 41st after an opening 72. Having missed the cut in all three of his starts this PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season, he was trying not to think of the cutline. Things worked out pretty well for the 37-year old from Sydney, as he followed a shaky start of bogey-birdie-bogey with seven birdies (holes 5, 7, 8, 9, 15, 16, and 18) to fire a tournament-low, 6-under 65. At 5-under for the week, he will enter the weekend in a tie for second.