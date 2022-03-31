  • Refioglu cards opening 66 to lead by one in Cordoba

  • Refioglu, 30, has recorded two top-10 finishes in 60 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career starts since 2015. (Media/PGA TOUR)Refioglu, 30, has recorded two top-10 finishes in 60 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career starts since 2015. (Media/PGA TOUR)