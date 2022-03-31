Refioglu cards opening 66 to lead by one in Cordoba

VILLA ALLENDE, CORDOBA, Argentina—A PGA TOUR Latinoamérica member since 2015, Dalan Refioglu is quite familiar with the Cordoba Golf Club. “I love this golf course,” he said of the tight, par-71, where he has made the cut in each of his three previous visits. Thursday he got off to his career-best start, firing an afternoon, 5-under 66 to claim the outright lead at the 90th Abierto del Centro Memorial Eduardo “Gato” Romero presented by Telecom.

The 30-year old Californian finished the day one shot ahead of fellow American Nicolo Galletti, who carded a bogey-free 68 early in the day, and Argentina’s Leandro Marelli, who closed with an eagle on 12 and a birdie on 18.

The winner of this event in 2018, Chile’s Cristóbal Del Solar, finished birdie-birdie-birdie to shoot 3-under 68 to tie for fourth with Guatemala’s José Toledo, Mexico’s José Narro and American Matt Gilchrest.

Including one of the 12 players who was unable to finish due to darkness, there were only 25 scores under par on a cool and beautiful sunny day that brought swirling wind.

“It was tough out there,” said Refioglu. “This golf course rewards really good ball-striking, and you have to be very disciplined here. It’s a place where you literally have to take it shot by shot, hole by hole, and it’s a place where if you get a couple over par early it’s hard to claw your way back because it’s just a very demanding course.”

Opening his afternoon round with back-to-back birdies, Refioglu went on to shoot 3-under on the front, recording his only bogey of the day on No. 7 and two other birdies on Nos. 6 and 9. He kept his momentum going with a miraculous birdie at the par-4 11th.

“I hit it pretty far left off the tee, and I was lucky to have a (second) shot over the trees. (I) caught a massive flier that ended up over the back of the green, probably by 10 yards, and then I pitched it in; (I) flopped it basically for birdie there,” said Refioglu, who locked up the outright lead by sinking a seven-footer for birdie at the par-4 17th.