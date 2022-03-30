Abierto del Centro returns in memory of local icon Eduardo Romero

VILLA ALLENDE, CORDOBA, Argentina—After a three-year hiatus, the historic Abierto del Centro is back on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica schedule. This year’s edition, its 90th since 1927, will be honoring the memory of international golf star and local golf legend Eduardo Romero, who passed away on February 19 after a long battle with a terminal illness at age 67. With the tournament taking place soon after his passing, the host Cordoba Golf Club rebranded it as the 90th Abierto del Centro Memorial Eduardo “Gato” Romero presented by Telecom.

“Eduardo is among the best three or four players ever to emerge from Argentina. He was one of the top stars at this tournament for over 20 years, winning it seven times throughout his impressive career,” said Rodolfo De Ferrari, Cordoba Golf Club President. “We are proud to stage this event as a tribute to his memory, but we are also very saddened about not having him here with us as he did so many times through the years.”

The son of a club pro who worked as a caddie early in his life, Romero won and won often in his home country, taking 44 Argentine Tour titles, including seven victories at this week’s Abierto del Centro (1984, 1988, 1990, 1991, 1995, 1996, 1999) and the 1989 Argentine Open. His 44 career titles are second only to De Vicenzo among Argentine professionals. Romero’s eight European Tour wins came during a 13-year span, where he beat such luminaries as Bernhard Langer, Seve Ballesteros, Colin Montgomerie and Jose Maria Olazabal. He won 67 total tournament titles prior to turning 50 and joining PGA TOUR Champions, where he won five tournaments. He won the 2008 U.S. Senior Open as his greatest accomplishment on that stage.

The mayor of the city Villa Allende from 2015 until his passing, Romero was an icon and beloved because of his charisma and his ability to make everybody around him smile. “We all miss him. He was a man who left a great footprint, a man we all admired and will remember forever,” said Maria Teresa Rui Caxauz, who succeeded him as city mayor when Romero took a leave of absence due to his sickness.

This week’s 144-man field from 20 countries includes 35 Argentine players. Those locals are thankful for the opportunity to compete and honor a man who touched so many lives and careers.

“I’m excited to have the Tour back in my hometown, but at the same time, I’m sad about not having Eduardo around. We’ll do our best to honor him this week for all that did throughout his life for golf in Villa Allende, in Cordoba and across Argentina,” said Jorge Fernández Valdés, the Cordoba native who enters this tournament leading the Totalplay Cup and the Zurich Argentina Swing standings.