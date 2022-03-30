Abierto del Centro returns in memory of local icon Eduardo Romero
    With the tournament taking place soon after his passing, the host Cordoba Golf Club rebranded it as the 90th Abierto del Centro Memorial Eduardo “Gato” Romero presented by Telecom. (Media/PGA TOUR)
  • VILLA ALLENDE, CORDOBA, Argentina—After a three-year hiatus, the historic Abierto del Centro is back on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica schedule. This year’s edition, its 90th since 1927, will be honoring the memory of international golf star and local golf legend Eduardo Romero, who passed away on February 19 after a long battle with a terminal illness at age 67. With the tournament taking place soon after his passing, the host Cordoba Golf Club rebranded it as the 90th Abierto del Centro Memorial Eduardo “Gato” Romero presented by Telecom.

    “Eduardo is among the best three or four players ever to emerge from Argentina. He was one of the top stars at this tournament for over 20 years, winning it seven times throughout his impressive career,” said Rodolfo De Ferrari, Cordoba Golf Club President. “We are proud to stage this event as a tribute to his memory, but we are also very saddened about not having him here with us as he did so many times through the years.”

    The son of a club pro who worked as a caddie early in his life, Romero won and won often in his home country, taking 44 Argentine Tour titles, including seven victories at this week’s Abierto del Centro (1984, 1988, 1990, 1991, 1995, 1996, 1999) and the 1989 Argentine Open. His 44 career titles are second only to De Vicenzo among Argentine professionals. Romero’s eight European Tour wins came during a 13-year span, where he beat such luminaries as Bernhard Langer, Seve Ballesteros, Colin Montgomerie and Jose Maria Olazabal. He won 67 total tournament titles prior to turning 50 and joining PGA TOUR Champions, where he won five tournaments. He won the 2008 U.S. Senior Open as his greatest accomplishment on that stage.

    The mayor of the city Villa Allende from 2015 until his passing, Romero was an icon and beloved because of his charisma and his ability to make everybody around him smile. “We all miss him. He was a man who left a great footprint, a man we all admired and will remember forever,” said Maria Teresa Rui Caxauz, who succeeded him as city mayor when Romero took a leave of absence due to his sickness.

    This week’s 144-man field from 20 countries includes 35 Argentine players. Those locals are thankful for the opportunity to compete and honor a man who touched so many lives and careers.

    “I’m excited to have the Tour back in my hometown, but at the same time, I’m sad about not having Eduardo around. We’ll do our best to honor him this week for all that did throughout his life for golf in Villa Allende, in Cordoba and across Argentina,” said Jorge Fernández Valdés, the Cordoba native who enters this tournament leading the Totalplay Cup and the Zurich Argentina Swing standings.

    Jorge Fernández during a practice round for this week's tournament at Cordoba Golf Club. (Media/PGA TOUR)

    Fernández Valdés comes in on fire, having recorded one victory and two runner-up finishes this season. His only start outside the top two this season was a tie for 32nd six weeks ago in Mazatlán, Mexico. With 1,011 Totalplay Cup points, the 29-year-old holds a 390-point lead over second-place holder and fellow countryman Alan Wagner. He also owns the lowest scoring average on Tour, at 68.69, and is tied for first in Total Birdies (76) and Top-10 Finishes (three).

    “I have been very consistent this season, and that’s very satisfying. Being able to stay in contention this often while playing at this level, which is very demanding, with many talented players, is tough,” added Fernández Valdés, who also has the odds in his favor to win the Zurich Argentina Swing.

    Fernández Valdés has 745 Zurich Argentina Swing points to lead last week’s winner, Kevin Velo, by 245 points. Only four players—Velo, Jeremy Gandon, Rak Cho, and Tommy Cocha—can mathematically catch Fernández Valdés.

    This is the third and last PGA TOUR Latinoamérica event of the season in Argentina. Come Sunday, the player who has accumulated the most points in these events will be crowned as the Zurich Argentina Swing winner, earning a bonus of U.S. $10,000.

    The Zurich Argentina Swing also includes a valuable charity component, with Zurich donating money for the birdies recorded on No. 18. Hoping to make a larger donation to Fundación Discar, in addition to the birdies recorded at the par-4 18th, Zurich will also be donating for the birdies made at the par-5 12th. Fundación Discar is an organization focused on supporting people with intellectual disabilities.

    Tournament Fast Facts

    Official Name: 90th Abierto del Centro Memorial Eduardo “Gato” Romero presentado por Telecom
    Hashtag: #AbiertodelCentro
    Dates: March 31 – April 3, 2022
    Host venue: Córdoba Golf Club, Par 71 (35-36) 6,878 yards
    Field: 144 players from 20 countries
    Countries and territories represented in the field:Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Finland, France, Guatemala, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Puerto Rico, South Korea, Sweden, United States and Venezuela.
    Defending champion: César Costilla (Argentina). He won in 2021, with the tournament co-sanctioned by the Argentine Tour and the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s Dev Series.
    Purse: U.S. $175,000 – Winner’s share U.S. $31,500
    Totalplay Cup points: Awarded to the top-55 and ties, with 500 going to the winner
    Cut: Top 55 and ties

