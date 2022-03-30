Abierto del Centro returns in memory of local icon Eduardo Romero

Fernández Valdés comes in on fire, having recorded one victory and two runner-up finishes this season. His only start outside the top two this season was a tie for 32nd six weeks ago in Mazatlán, Mexico. With 1,011 Totalplay Cup points, the 29-year-old holds a 390-point lead over second-place holder and fellow countryman Alan Wagner. He also owns the lowest scoring average on Tour, at 68.69, and is tied for first in Total Birdies (76) and Top-10 Finishes (three).
“I have been very consistent this season, and that’s very satisfying. Being able to stay in contention this often while playing at this level, which is very demanding, with many talented players, is tough,” added Fernández Valdés, who also has the odds in his favor to win the Zurich Argentina Swing.
Fernández Valdés has 745 Zurich Argentina Swing points to lead last week’s winner, Kevin Velo, by 245 points. Only four players—Velo, Jeremy Gandon, Rak Cho, and Tommy Cocha—can mathematically catch Fernández Valdés.
This is the third and last PGA TOUR Latinoamérica event of the season in Argentina. Come Sunday, the player who has accumulated the most points in these events will be crowned as the Zurich Argentina Swing winner, earning a bonus of U.S. $10,000.
The Zurich Argentina Swing also includes a valuable charity component, with Zurich donating money for the birdies recorded on No. 18. Hoping to make a larger donation to Fundación Discar, in addition to the birdies recorded at the par-4 18th, Zurich will also be donating for the birdies made at the par-5 12th. Fundación Discar is an organization focused on supporting people with intellectual disabilities.
Tournament Fast Facts
Official Name: 90th Abierto del Centro Memorial Eduardo “Gato” Romero presentado por Telecom
Hashtag: #AbiertodelCentro
Dates: March 31 – April 3, 2022
Host venue: Córdoba Golf Club, Par 71 (35-36) 6,878 yards
Field: 144 players from 20 countries
Countries and territories represented in the field:Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Finland, France, Guatemala, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Puerto Rico, South Korea, Sweden, United States and Venezuela.
Defending champion: César Costilla (Argentina). He won in 2021, with the tournament co-sanctioned by the Argentine Tour and the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s Dev Series.
Purse: U.S. $175,000 – Winner’s share U.S. $31,500
Totalplay Cup points: Awarded to the top-55 and ties, with 500 going to the winner
Cut: Top 55 and ties