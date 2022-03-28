Open Qualifying: 2022 Abierto del Centro

VILLA ALLENDE, CORDOBA, Argentina – Jack Sparrow of Floyds Knobs, Indiana, was the only man in red numbers at the Monday Qualifier for the 90th Abierto del Centro Memorial Eduardo “Gato” Romero presented by Telecom. His 2-under 69 was good enough for a two-shot win at Cordoba Golf Club over local amateur Eduardo Calsina.

An Indiana University alum who turned pro in 2020, Sparrow joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica after tying for the 28th spot at the Mazatlán, Mexico Q-School last November. This will be his first start of the 2021-22 season, but his third overall. Last season, he made once cut in two starts, tying for 39th at the Puerto Plata Open, an event he entered as an open qualifier as well.

Featuring 35 competitors who played for six spots, the qualifying round took place Monday at Cordoba Golf Club. Below are the successful entrants:

69 (-3) Jack Sparrow, U.S.

71 (par) Eduardo Calsina, Argentina (amateur)

72 (+1) Dillon Board, U.S.

73 (+2) Martín Bustamante, Argentina (amateur)

73 (+2) Antonio Maciel, Argentina

74 (+3) Carlos Bustos, Chile*

*Survived a 4-for-1 playoff