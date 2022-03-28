  • Open Qualifying: 2022 Abierto del Centro

    Jack Sparrow, a 26-year-old from Indiana, shot 2-under 69 for a two-shot Monday Qualifier win

  Sparrow will be making his first start of the 2021-22 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season at Cordoba Golf Club. (Media/PGA TOUR)