-
-
Velo goes low, extends his lead to four in Termas
-
March 26, 2022
By Gregory Villalobos , PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Staff
- March 26, 2022
- Kevin Velo had two eagles and five birdies Saturday at Termas de Rio Hondo Golf Club. (Media/PGA TOUR)
TERMAS DE RIO HONDO, Argentina – Having missed three consecutive cuts to start his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career, Kevin Velo said this weekend was a win regardless of the outcome. Leading by one after a 66-67 start, the 24-year old Californian put the pedal down Saturday and fired a tournament-low, 8-under 64 to take a commanding four-shot lead at the 2022 Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational.
Putting an exclamation point on his performance, Velo holed out for eagle at the last to finish the day at 19-under 197. Still in second place, Argentina’s Jorge Fernández Valdés was a bit disappointed about a couple of bogeys that allowed Velo to open more room at the top. The Totalplay Cup and Zurich Argentina Swing standings leader prevented Velo from having a larger lead by finishing birdie-eagle to shoot 67 and get to 15-under.
Jeremy Gandon of France shot 67, as well, to move into solo third, at 14-under. The trio of Mexico’s Isidro Benítez, Chile’s Cristóbal Del Solar and American Austin Hitt made it into a tie for fourth, at 12-under, seven shots off Velo’s pace.
There were plenty of fireworks throughout the day, with several players making the most of a beautiful sunny day as the wind finally laid down. In addition to 25 rounds in the 60s that lowered the scoring average for the day to 69.78, there was also a hole-in-one by American Graysen Huff at the par-3 17th and a double eagle by Guatemala’s José Toledo, at the par-5 18th.
“I had an awesome day, I played really solid throughout the day; gave myself a ton of opportunities,” said Velo of his day at the Robert Trent Jones Jr.-designed Termas de Rio Hondo Golf Club.
Starting the day with four consecutive pars, Velo was in a packed leaderboard early. He got things rolling by going birdie-eagle on Nos. 5 and 6.
“The eagle on six kind of kickstarted it for me. I hit a 4-iron there to about four, five feet and rolled it in. After that, I was picking really good targets. I have a really good caddie this week, so we were having a ton of fun out there. It’s been an absolute blast,” added the San Jose University alum.
Velo birdied nine and then three-putted for a bogey on 10, a hole Fernández Valdés birdied to tie him for the lead, at 14-under. Velo bounced back, birdieing three of the following four to surge ahead. Losing momentum with bogeys on 13 and 15, Fernández Valdés managed to do a bit of damage control with a birdie-eagle finish.
Before the Argentine made his eagle at the last, Velo added pressure with a hole-out eagle of his own. “That was awesome,” said Velo of the way he finished at the 567-yard par-5. “I pulled my drive pretty far left off the tee. I actually hit it on the 10th fairway, which I didn’t know was possible. I hit a 4-iron into the front bunker and then I had a relatively tricky shot (from about 20 yards). I just had to play up and let it trickle in, and I ended up making it.”
In the last grouping, Velo, Fernández Valdés and Gandon will start the final round off the first tee at 12:30 p.m., Sunday.
Key Information
Suspended due to darkness Friday, players officially completed the second round at 8:53 a.m. The cut came at 3-under 141, with 55 players from 12 countries continuing on. The third round began at 9:38 a.m. The last group went out at 1:10 p.m.
With Totalplay Cup Points List No. 1 Jorge Fernández Valdés ranked solo second, at 15-under, this is how the players inside the Totalplay Cup Points List top 10 stand through 54 holes:
TOTALPLAY CUP TOP 10 PLAYERS
Points List
Player
Position, Score
1.
Jorge Fernández Valdés (Argentina)
2, (15-under)
2.
Alan Wagner (Argentina)
CUT, (1-under)
3.
Matt Ryan (U.S.)
CUT, (par)
4.
Mitchell Meissner (U.S.)
T22, (7-under)
5.
Chandler Blanchet (U.S.)
Did not play this week
6.
Jeremy Gandon (France)
3, (14-under)
7.
Cristóbal Del Solar (Chile)
T4, (12-under)
8.
Rak Cho (South Korea)
T22, (7-under)
9.
Aaron Terrazas (Mexico)
CUT, (2-under)*
10.
Ryan Cole (U.S.)
Did not play this week
Starting the day with four birdies on the first six holes playing in the penultimate group, Jeremy Gandonquickly moved to 13-under to get in contention. He made the turn still at 4-under for the day but couldn’t get much going on the back nine, making a bogey on 10 and only two birdies at the par-5s—11 and 16. “I was playing really good on the front, just like ball-striking was really good. I even felt that I left a few shots out there, three-putted on nine and missed a couple of birdie opportunities. The back nine (I) didn’t play bad, didn’t play great, just couldn’t get the momentum going and didn’t birdie 18, which is a shame,” said the Frenchman, who has played well down here in the past, a tie for second at the 2021 Argentine Open attesting.
Entering the day in a tie for ninth, Graysen Huff struggled for most of the day. After recording five bogeys and only two birdies he was at 2-over for the day through 16. His mood changed on 17, a feared par-3, where he recorded a hole-in-one. “I don’t like that hole, I’ll be honest, I don’t think a lot of players like that hole. Seventeen is a tough one,” he said of a hole with an intimidating tee shot over water. So, what did he do? “I hit a great 5-iron, a little cut with the wind, from about 215 (yards), just hit it and rolled in like a putt, it was awesome.”
Graysen Huff had competition for the shot of the day, given that Guatemala’s José Toledo finished his round making a double eagle at the 567-yard, par-5 18th, an uphill hole playing downwind. Toledo hit driver off the tee and then a 7-iron from 205 yards to shoot 4-under 68 and move into a tie for 22nd. This is Toledo’s third one during PGA TOUR Latinoamérica competition. He recorded his first during the third round of the 2019 Peru Open in Lima and then had another during the second round of the 2021 Colombia Classic in Bucaramanga.
There were 32 Argentine players in this week’s field. Eight of them made the cut. Here are the scores and positions through 54 holes:
LEADING ARGENTINE PLAYERS
Pos.
Name
Score
2
Jorge Fernández Valdés
201 (-15)
T7
Tommy Cocha
206 (-10)
T12
César Costilla
207 (-9)
T16
Ignacio Marino
208 (-8)
T16
Andrés Gallegos
208 (-8)
T22
Leandro Marelli
209 (-7)
T31
Ricardo González
210 (-6)
T41
Puma Domínguez
211 (-5)
Quotable
“Like I said [Friday], I have been playing awesome, just kind of continuing the trend and rolling in a few putts here and there helps for sure. I have enjoyed every minute of it.” –Kevin Velo
“I only expect a few things. I can expect a challenge for sure, which it’s going to be, and I’m just going to expect to have a lot of fun. I’m really excited. People are going to be chasing me, and I’m going to keep my foot on the gas. I’m really enjoying my time out here. Hopefully, I can get the win, but if not, it’s been a great learning experience.” –Kevin Velo
“It’s hopefully going to help [Sunday], but there’s a lot of golf still to be played, so you just stay patient, kind of do what I do and keep everything going.” –Kevin Velo on his four-shot lead
“The wind lied down a little bit, and they had a few easier pins on some of the tougher holes, which generally I think got people a little bit. The wind was a little bit down for us today.” –Kevin Velo discussing the conditions
Third-Round Weather
Sunny and clear. High of 83. Wind NW at 6-12 mph.
-
-