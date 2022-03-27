Velo goes low, extends his lead to four in Termas

TERMAS DE RIO HONDO, Argentina – Having missed three consecutive cuts to start his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career, Kevin Velo said this weekend was a win regardless of the outcome. Leading by one after a 66-67 start, the 24-year old Californian put the pedal down Saturday and fired a tournament-low, 8-under 64 to take a commanding four-shot lead at the 2022 Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational.

Putting an exclamation point on his performance, Velo holed out for eagle at the last to finish the day at 19-under 197. Still in second place, Argentina’s Jorge Fernández Valdés was a bit disappointed about a couple of bogeys that allowed Velo to open more room at the top. The Totalplay Cup and Zurich Argentina Swing standings leader prevented Velo from having a larger lead by finishing birdie-eagle to shoot 67 and get to 15-under.

Jeremy Gandon of France shot 67, as well, to move into solo third, at 14-under. The trio of Mexico’s Isidro Benítez, Chile’s Cristóbal Del Solar and American Austin Hitt made it into a tie for fourth, at 12-under, seven shots off Velo’s pace.

There were plenty of fireworks throughout the day, with several players making the most of a beautiful sunny day as the wind finally laid down. In addition to 25 rounds in the 60s that lowered the scoring average for the day to 69.78, there was also a hole-in-one by American Graysen Huff at the par-3 17th and a double eagle by Guatemala’s José Toledo, at the par-5 18th.

“I had an awesome day, I played really solid throughout the day; gave myself a ton of opportunities,” said Velo of his day at the Robert Trent Jones Jr.-designed Termas de Rio Hondo Golf Club.

Starting the day with four consecutive pars, Velo was in a packed leaderboard early. He got things rolling by going birdie-eagle on Nos. 5 and 6.

“The eagle on six kind of kickstarted it for me. I hit a 4-iron there to about four, five feet and rolled it in. After that, I was picking really good targets. I have a really good caddie this week, so we were having a ton of fun out there. It’s been an absolute blast,” added the San Jose University alum.

Velo birdied nine and then three-putted for a bogey on 10, a hole Fernández Valdés birdied to tie him for the lead, at 14-under. Velo bounced back, birdieing three of the following four to surge ahead. Losing momentum with bogeys on 13 and 15, Fernández Valdés managed to do a bit of damage control with a birdie-eagle finish.

Before the Argentine made his eagle at the last, Velo added pressure with a hole-out eagle of his own. “That was awesome,” said Velo of the way he finished at the 567-yard par-5. “I pulled my drive pretty far left off the tee. I actually hit it on the 10th fairway, which I didn’t know was possible. I hit a 4-iron into the front bunker and then I had a relatively tricky shot (from about 20 yards). I just had to play up and let it trickle in, and I ended up making it.”

In the last grouping, Velo, Fernández Valdés and Gandon will start the final round off the first tee at 12:30 p.m., Sunday.