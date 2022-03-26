Kevin Velo opens one-shot lead in Termas de Rio Hondo

After paring the first three holes early in the day, Velo rolled in a 15-footer for birdie on No. 4 to get his round going. He caught fire soon after, closing the front-nine with four birdies in succession.

Making an up-and-down for birdie from the left-side bunker on 6, he holed out from another left-side bunker on 7. Hitting yet another bunker off the tee at the par-four No. 8, he made a great 144-yard shot that hit the back edge of the green before rolling back to three feet and made the putt for a three. With his confidence skyrocketing, he took on the par-5 No. 9, making a nice up-and-down to get to 5-under for the day. “There was some luck and there were some great shots,” he said of an impressive stretch he followed with a double-bogey on 10.

He managed to bounce back, shooting 2-under on the remaining eight holes, closing with birdies at the last two par-5s, Nos. 16 and 18. “I’m excited to see where this goes and hopefully I can come out with a win, but if not, it’s a great learning opportunity. I’m in a real headspace right now, so I’m just enjoying the moment, laughing off some bad shots. It’s full enjoyment right now, the weekend is kind of icing on the cake for me,” said the San Jose State University alum.

Key Information

The second round was suspended due to darkness at 7:30 pm local time, with four groups (12 players) unable to finish. Those players will resume play at 8:05 a.m. Saturday.

With the cut currently projected at 3-under, the top-55 and ties who will remain in contention are expected to start the third round off the first tee between 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. approximately.

A professional player since 2020, Kevin Velo already has one title under his belt. He won the Outlaw Tour’s Match Play Championship this past January in Arizona.

Solo second at 10-under, Totalplay Cup points list leader Jorge Fernández Valdés is in position to strengthen his lead. He is the only tournament winner (VISA Open de Argentina) this season who will be playing this weekend. The other two, Alan Wagner (Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open) and Matt Ryan (Estrella del Mar Open), who rank second and third respectively in the Totalplay Cup standings, will be missing the cut.

This is how the players inside the Totalplay Cup Points List top 10 stand through 36 holes: