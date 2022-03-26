-
Kevin Velo opens one-shot lead in Termas de Rio Hondo
March 26, 2022
By Gregory Villalobos , PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Staff
- After missing the cut in his three previous starts this season, Kevin Velo holds the outright lead halfway through the Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational. (Media/PGA TOUR)
TERMAS DE RIO HONDO, Argentina – The start of his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career was not the one Kevin Velo envisioned. After securing starts for the first half of the season with a tie for eighth at Q-School last November, the 24-year old from California went on to miss the cut at the Argentina Open, the Chile Open, and the Estrella del Mar Open. That meant zero Totalplay Cup points coming into this week’s Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational.
“I got off to a slow start to the season, but I have been playing very well,” he said after breaking through with the authority of a 66-67 start to hold the halfway lead at 11-under 133. “I felt like this has been coming, so I’m excited to kind of get the weekend going. There’s lots of golf still to be played, but very excited to be where I’m at.”
Entering the day in a tie for the lead with Argentina’s Tommy Cocha, Velo went out this morning to set a number no one was able to match. He finished the day holding a one-shot lead over Jorge Fernández Valdés, the Totalplay Cup and Zurich Argentina Swing standings leader. The 29-year old from Cordoba, Argentina, fired an afternoon-low 67 that matched his opening day’s score at the Robert Trent Jones Jr. designed Termas de Rio Hondo Golf Club.
Playing in the morning, Longwood, Florida, native Austin Hitt followed an opening 68 with a 67 to move into a tie for third at 9-under. He is joined by Frenchman Jeremy Gandon, who shared the low-round-of-the-day, a 6-under 66, with his grouping partner Camilo Aguado. That score left the Colombian in a tie for fifth with Cocha and John Hill of Texas, at 8-under.
After paring the first three holes early in the day, Velo rolled in a 15-footer for birdie on No. 4 to get his round going. He caught fire soon after, closing the front-nine with four birdies in succession.
Making an up-and-down for birdie from the left-side bunker on 6, he holed out from another left-side bunker on 7. Hitting yet another bunker off the tee at the par-four No. 8, he made a great 144-yard shot that hit the back edge of the green before rolling back to three feet and made the putt for a three. With his confidence skyrocketing, he took on the par-5 No. 9, making a nice up-and-down to get to 5-under for the day. “There was some luck and there were some great shots,” he said of an impressive stretch he followed with a double-bogey on 10.
He managed to bounce back, shooting 2-under on the remaining eight holes, closing with birdies at the last two par-5s, Nos. 16 and 18. “I’m excited to see where this goes and hopefully I can come out with a win, but if not, it’s a great learning opportunity. I’m in a real headspace right now, so I’m just enjoying the moment, laughing off some bad shots. It’s full enjoyment right now, the weekend is kind of icing on the cake for me,” said the San Jose State University alum.
Key Information
The second round was suspended due to darkness at 7:30 pm local time, with four groups (12 players) unable to finish. Those players will resume play at 8:05 a.m. Saturday.
With the cut currently projected at 3-under, the top-55 and ties who will remain in contention are expected to start the third round off the first tee between 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. approximately.
A professional player since 2020, Kevin Velo already has one title under his belt. He won the Outlaw Tour’s Match Play Championship this past January in Arizona.
Solo second at 10-under, Totalplay Cup points list leader Jorge Fernández Valdés is in position to strengthen his lead. He is the only tournament winner (VISA Open de Argentina) this season who will be playing this weekend. The other two, Alan Wagner (Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open) and Matt Ryan (Estrella del Mar Open), who rank second and third respectively in the Totalplay Cup standings, will be missing the cut.
This is how the players inside the Totalplay Cup Points List top 10 stand through 36 holes:
TOTALPLAY CUP TOP 10 PLAYERS
Points List
Player
Position, Score
1.
Jorge Fernández Valdés (Argentina)
2, 67-67 (10-under)
2.
Alan Wagner (Argentina)
T65, 72-71 (1-under)*
3.
Matt Ryan (U.S.)
T80, 70-74 (par)*
4.
Mitchell Meissner (U.S.)
T23, 67-73 (4-under)
5.
Chandler Blanchet (U.S.)
Not playing this week
6.
Jeremy Gandon (France)
T3, 69-66 (9-under)
7.
Cristóbal Del Solar (Chile)
T9, 70-68 (6-under)
8.
Rak Cho (South Korea)
T9, 68-70 (6-under)
9.
Aaron Terrazas (Mexico)
T56, 73-69 (2-under)*
10.
Ryan Cole (U.S.)
Not playing this week
Paired together in the morning wave, Jeremy Gandon (T3 at 9-under) and Camilo Aguado (T5 at 8-under) carded 66s for the low-round-of-the-day. Jorge Fernández Valdés (solo second at 10-under) and Rafael Echenique (T56 at 2-under) posted 67s to share the low-round-of-the-afternoon.
Tommy Cocha got off to the hottest start, going birdie-birdie-par-birdie-birdie-birdie off No. 1 early in the morning. Moving to 11-under for the tournament, the live leaderboard had him holding a five-shot lead at the point. A double-bogey at the par-5 No. 9, where he missed his approach shot right to lose a ball into the hazard, got him off track. He made two bogeys and a birdie on the back nine for a 70 that saw him slip down into a tie for fifth.
There are 32 Argentine players in this week’s field. The following are the scores and positions of those currently inside the top 55 and ties:
ARGENTINE PLAYERS INSIDE THE CUT LINE
Pos.
Name
Score
2
Jorge Fernández Valdés
134 (-10)
T5
Tommy Cocha
136 (-8)
T9
Andrés Gallegos
138 (-6)
T23
Ricardo González
140 (-4)
T23
César Costilla
140 (-4)
T23
Ignacio Marino
140 (-4)
T23
Leandro Marelli
140 (-4)
T38
Puma Domínguez
141 (-3)
Tournament defending champion Alejandro Tosti is one shot outside the projected cut after following an opening 72 with a 70. Tosti shot 19-under, with rounds of 68-69-68-64, for a one-shot win at the 2019 Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational.
Coming off an opening 3-under 69 in his first competitive round since undergoing left shoulder surgery in December, former PGA TOUR member Nelson Ledesma started the day with nine consecutive pars before a troubling back-nine 42 cost him a 6-over 78. At 3-over for the tournament, he dropped into a tie for 112th, way outside the cutline.
Abel Gallegos, was also unable to capitalize from an opening 69, carding a 74 to slow into a tie for 65th, two shots outside the projected cut line. The 20-year old who won the 2020 Latin America Amateur Championship (LAAC) was making his first PGA TOUR Latinoamérica start as a professional just two weeks after his debut on the Argentine Tour.
Second-Round Weather
Sunny and clear. High of 83. Wind SW at 7-14 mph.
