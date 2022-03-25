  • Tommy Cocha, Kevin Velo share lead in Termas de Rio Hondo

    The co-leaders shot 6-under 66s late in the afternoon

  • Tommy Cocha was the only one among seven players inside the top-3 to go bogey-free Thursday at Termas de Rio Hondo Golf Club. (Media/PGA TOUR)Tommy Cocha was the only one among seven players inside the top-3 to go bogey-free Thursday at Termas de Rio Hondo Golf Club. (Media/PGA TOUR)