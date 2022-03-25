Tommy Cocha, Kevin Velo share lead in Termas de Rio Hondo

TERMAS DE RIO HONDO, Argentina – Late in the afternoon of an overcast, windy and cool day, Tommy Cocha of Argentina and Kevin Velo of the U.S. fired rounds of 6-under 66 to share the opening-round lead at the 2022 Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational. The co-leaders started on 10, with Cocha going bogey-free and Velo recording seven birdies while playing in the last group that was able to finish before play was suspended due to darkness.

Cocha and Velo moved past a group of five players who carded opening 67s. Those five are led by Argentina’s Jorge Fernández Valdés, the man defending both the Totalplay Cup and the Zurich Argentina Swing standings lead.

In the tie for third, Fernández Valdés is joined by his fellow countryman Leandro Marelli and the American trio of Cole Madey, Mitchell Meissner, and Graysen Huff. There are 14 other players in a tie for the eighth spot at 4-under 68.

“I struck it nicely off the tee today. I believe I didn’t miss a single fairway or maybe just one,” said Cocha, the only one among seven players inside the top-3 to go bogey-free today. “I was very accurate on approach shots all day long. These green are playing fast and firm, so you have to be precise with your distance control.”