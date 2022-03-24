PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and Visit Argentina celebrate their second season as strategic partners

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida—PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and Visit Argentina announced Thursday it is celebrating its second season as partners seeking visibility and positioning of Argentina as an international tourist destination.

Since its 2020-21 season, the Tour has served as a bridge for Visit Argentina to show at a regional level everything that Argentina has to offer as a tourist destination. Both organizations have focused on designing and executing plans that allow any tourist to choose Argentina as an ideal place to visit, enjoy and get to know.

In addition to all its tourist, cultural and gastronomic attractions, Argentina has positioned itself as a golf benchmark in the region. PGA TOUR Latinoamérica has been clear about this since it began operations in 2012, and it is no coincidence that throughout its 10-year history, it has played 31 events in the country. Buenos Aires, Cordoba, Neuquen and Termas de Rio Hondo are the cities where PGA TOUR Latinoamérica stars have visited.

“Argentina has more than 300 golf courses, which is why we say that we can play a different golf course almost every day of the year,” says Ricardo Sosa, Executive Secretary of the National Institute for Tourism Promotion of Argentina (INPROTUR). “Great golf course designers have passed through our country, such as Greg Norman, Jack Nicklaus, Robert Trent Jones Jr, Alister Mackenzie and Robert Von Hagge.”

Those who have been able to witness everything that Argentina has to offer as a tourist destination are precisely PGA TOUR Latinoamérica members. In addition to touring the emblematic Argentine courses, where great figures such as Roberto De Vicenzo and Ángel Cabrera wrote some of the most memorable pages of Latin American golf, the players have arrived in a country where wine and meat are part of the national heritage.

“Few destinations in the world have the opportunity to play world-class golf, eat the best meat, drink high-quality wine and fish the best trout. We aim for everyone to know that. Argentina is a country with countless things to offer,” affirms Sosa.

In its 2021-22 season, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica is scheduled to play 12 tournaments in seven different countries, with three tournaments slated for Argentina. The Tour designed a calendar that targets the most-important markets in the region. In addition to Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru and Brazil will see the future stars of the PGA TOUR today. In all these countries, Visit Argentina will be promoting Argentina as a tourist destination.

“We are very happy to continue strengthening our relationship with Visit Argentina. Argentina is the country where we have played the most tournaments throughout our 10 years of history, which demonstrates the importance of the country for PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. I hope that this alliance continues to bear fruit for the promotion of Argentina at an international level,” said Todd Rhinehart, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Executive Director.

One of the great challenges that Visit Argentina has in the short term is the tourist reactivation of Argentina after the COVID-19 crisis. As in the rest of the world, Argentina was not immune to the negative effects that the pandemic brought, but in the face of difficulties, the organization, together with PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, hopes to revive the interest of tourists in visiting the southern part of South America.

“After the opening of borders in Argentina, we were able to see the positive result of our first agreement with PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Colombian, Mexican, Peruvian, Brazilian and Chilean tourists came to the country to get to know our golf courses, our culture and, of course, our gastronomy,” concluded Sosa.

The first months of 2022 have already provided Visit Argentina great results. The reactivation and creation of new air routes with several cities in Brazil, the training of different tourism operators in countries such as Colombia and the participation in important tourism fairs in Europe have been some of the projects the organization has successfully developed under the direction of Ricardo Sosa.