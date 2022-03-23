PGA TOUR Latinoamérica enters busy stretch leading to its finish line

This is not the same Fernández Valdés who played the last Tour event in Mazatlán, Mexico, a month ago. He had a life-changing experience on March 9 when his wife, Martina, gave birth to a baby girl. Proving their love for golf, they named her Azalea, after the iconic flowers at Augusta National always in bloom during the Masters Tournament.

“The day of her birth has been the happiest day of my life,” said Fernández Valdés, who now has another reason to play for and find success in golf. “We are a great team, the three of us. We all know my job demands quite a bit of traveling, and we are adjusting to the new circumstances, learning how to be parents, as well.”

Ranked second in the Totalplay Cup standings, only 145 points behind Fernández Valdés, Alan Wagner is also excited to be playing back-to-back events in his home country. Looking even further ahead, he believes the nine-tournaments-in-14-week stretch will make things even easier for him and his fellow PGA TOUR Latinoamérica competitors.

“It’s hard to play well when you are playing one tournament a month or every other month,” says Wagner. “Playing as often as we are going to be playing the next few weeks is great for us to set a good pace, competing week after week. The goal is quite clear at this point, it’s about getting that Korn Ferry Tour card at all costs. I feel great, I feel confident, and I look forward to playing the remaining tournaments on the schedule.”