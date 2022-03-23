PGA TOUR Latinoamérica enters busy stretch leading to its finish line

With most players coming from abroad traveling an average of 24 hours to get here, the 2022 Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational will feature a field of 144 players from 20 countries, with 31 of them representing Argentina. Besides earning Totalplay Cup points, specifically over the next two weeks, Tour players will be hoping to make the most of their opportunity to win the Zurich Argentina Swing, which provides a bonus of U.S. $10,000 to the player accumulating the most points in the trio of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events in Argentina.
Besides the cash prize that goes to the player who earns the most money in the Zurich Argentina Swing tournaments, Zurich donates to charity for every birdie made on the 18th hole at each of these events. This season, the money raised through this charitable component is going to Fundación Discar, an organization focused on supporting people with intellectual disabilities. For each 18th-hole birdie, Zurich is donating 10,000 Argentine pesos. With 55 birdies recorded at the season-opening VISA Open de Argentina and Zurich doubling its donation, a check for 1,100,000 pesos was presented to Fundación Discar last December.
Tournament Fast Facts
Official Name: Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational
Hashtag:#TermasRioHondoInv
Dates: March 24-27, 2022
Host venue: Termas de Rio Hondo Golf Club, Par 72 (36-36) 7,471 yards
Designer: Robert Trent Jones, Jr.
Field: 144 players from 20 countries
Countries and territories represented in the field: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Finland, France, Guatemala, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, South Korea, Sweden, United States and Venezuela.
Defending champion: Alejandro Tosti (Argentina)
Purse: US $175,000 – Winner’s share U.S. $31,500
Totalplay Cup points: Awarded to the top-55 and ties, with 500 going to the winner
Cut: Top 55 and ties