PGA TOUR Latinoamérica returns to Ruitoque Golf Country Club

BUCARAMANGA, Colombia—PGA TOUR Latinoamérica announced Tuesday that the Colombia Classic, one of two events in Colombia during the 2021-22 season, will change its venue. The tournament will be held at the Ruitoque Golf Country Club from June 6 to 12. Initially, the Tour planned to play the event for a second consecutive year at the Club Campestre de Bucaramanga.

The tournament will be held within the framework of the 400th anniversary of the foundation of Bucaramanga, a city located 450 kilometers from Bogotá, Colombia’s capital. Additionally, the Colombia Classic will be the last full-field event of the 2021-22 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season. At the end of the tournament, the top-60 on the Totalplay Cup points list are invited to compete in the final, limited-field event of the season, the Tour Championship, set for mid-June in Tulum, Mexico.

“We are very excited to return to Ruitoque Golf Country Club. Eight years have passed since our last visit and we are sure that the course will once again be an excellent test of golf for our players,” said Todd Rhinehart, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Executive Director.

The last time PGA TOUR Latinoamérica played an event at Ruitoque Golf Country Club was in 2014 for the Arturo Calle Colombian Open. That year, local favorite David Vanegas beat his compatriot and two-time Tour winner Andrés Echavarría and American Rick Cochran III by three strokes.

“It is very important for us to be part of the celebration of the 400 years of the city of Bucaramanga. In our two previous visits, the players and our staff enjoyed the cuisine and culture of the city, factors that position it as one of the most-important tourist destinations in Colombia,” added Rhinehart.

This will be PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s third visit here and the 12th to Colombia. The last time the Tour conducted an event in Colombia, during the 2020-21 season, American Sam Stevens took the title. Stevens finished campaign in the top five on the Points List and moved on to the Korn Ferry Tour.