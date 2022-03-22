×

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica returns to Ruitoque Golf Country Club

    The Colombia Classic is set to take place in Bucaramanga from June 6-12

  • Ruitoque Golf Country Club is in an exclusive condominium just seven kilometers from the Bucaramanga plateau. (Media/PGA TOUR)
    Ruitoque Golf Country Club is in an exclusive condominium just seven kilometers from the Bucaramanga plateau. (Media/PGA TOUR)
  • In This Article

  • BUCARAMANGA, Colombia—PGA TOUR Latinoamérica announced Tuesday that the Colombia Classic, one of two events in Colombia during the 2021-22 season, will change its venue. The tournament will be held at the Ruitoque Golf Country Club from June 6 to 12. Initially, the Tour planned to play the event for a second consecutive year at the Club Campestre de Bucaramanga.

    The tournament will be held within the framework of the 400th anniversary of the foundation of Bucaramanga, a city located 450 kilometers from Bogotá, Colombia’s capital. Additionally, the Colombia Classic will be the last full-field event of the 2021-22 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season. At the end of the tournament, the top-60 on the Totalplay Cup points list are invited to compete in the final, limited-field event of the season, the Tour Championship, set for mid-June in Tulum, Mexico.

    “We are very excited to return to Ruitoque Golf Country Club. Eight years have passed since our last visit and we are sure that the course will once again be an excellent test of golf for our players,” said Todd Rhinehart, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Executive Director.

    The last time PGA TOUR Latinoamérica played an event at Ruitoque Golf Country Club was in 2014 for the Arturo Calle Colombian Open. That year, local favorite David Vanegas beat his compatriot and two-time Tour winner Andrés Echavarría and American Rick Cochran III by three strokes.

    “It is very important for us to be part of the celebration of the 400 years of the city of Bucaramanga. In our two previous visits, the players and our staff enjoyed the cuisine and culture of the city, factors that position it as one of the most-important tourist destinations in Colombia,” added Rhinehart.

    This will be PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s third visit here and the 12th to Colombia. The last time the Tour conducted an event in Colombia, during the 2020-21 season, American Sam Stevens took the title. Stevens finished campaign in the top five on the Points List and moved on to the Korn Ferry Tour.

    Previous PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Events in Colombia

    Date

    Tournament

    Golf Course

    Winner

    2012

    Colombia Open

    Club El Rincon de Cajicá

    Matias O’Curry

    2012

    Colombian Coffee Classic

    Club Campestre de Cali

    Sebastian Fernández

    2013

    66 Arturo Calle Colombian Open

    Club Campestre de Pereira

    Timothy O’Neal

    2013

    Arturo Calle Colombian Classic

    San Andrés Golf Club

    José de Jesús Rodríguez

    2014

    67 Arturo Calle Colombian Open

    Ruitoque Country Club

    David Vanegas

    2014

    Colombian Classic

    Pueblo Viejo Country Club

    Nicholas Lindheim

    2015

    Avianca Colombia Open

    Club Los Lagartos

    Diego Velásquez

    2015

    Colombian Classic

    Club Campestre El Rancho

    Mitch Krywulycz

    2016

    Avianca Colombia Open

    CC de Medellin

    Justin Hueber

    2016

    Colombia Classic

    Club Campestre de Cali

    Andrés Echavarría

    2017

    Avianca Colombia Open

    CC Guaymaral

    José de Jesus Rodriguez

    2021

    Holcim Colombia Classic

    CC Bucaramanga

    Sam Stevens

    Open since 1997, Ruitoque Golf Country Club is in an exclusive condominium just seven kilometers from the Bucaramanga plateau and over the years has been considered one of the best golf courses in South America. Its construction was supervised by J.R. Peirman Associates under the direction of architect Chet Williams of Nicklaus Design. This course offers a challenging layout, with multiple elevation changes and spectacular views of the city of Bucaramanga, the Colombian eastern mountain range and the imposing Chicamocha Canyon.

    “We are very honored to once again welcome PGA TOUR Latinoamérica to Ruitoque Golf Country Club. Throughout these years we have grown and become stronger as a club, and we are sure that the players, organizers, sponsors and fans will experience a great week of golf,” said Daniel Carvajal, Ruitoque Golf Country Club President.

    The most-prominent player who trained at Ruitoque Golf Country Club is undoubtedly Colombian María José Uribe, a former LPGA player. Uribe was the winner of the 2007 U.S. Women’s Amateur, played collegiately at UCLA and then turned pro.

MORE FROM PGA TOUR

show more show less