  • Open Qualifying: 2022 Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational

    Jack Cunningham, a 23-year-old from Vincennes, Indiana, shot 7-under 65 for a five-shot Monday Qualifier win

  • Cunningham turned pro last year and is playing his first season on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. (Media/PGA TOUR)Cunningham turned pro last year and is playing his first season on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. (Media/PGA TOUR)