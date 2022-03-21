Open Qualifying: 2022 Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational

TERMAS DE RIO HONDO, Argentina – Jack Cunningham dominated the Open Qualifier for the 2022 Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational on Monday. The 23-year old from Indiana carded a solid 7-under 65 for a five-shot win over four players who finished in a tie for second. A PGA TOUR Latinoamérica rookie this season, Cunningham will be making his second start of the season after a missed cut in his Tour debut at the Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open last December.

The qualifying round took place at Termas de Rio Hondo Golf Club and it involved over 40 competitors battling for eight spots. Below are the successful entrants:

65 (-7) Jack Cunningham, U.S.

70 (-2) Paulo Pinto, Argentina

70 (-2) Brax McCarthy, U.S.

70 (-2) Ángel Sequeira, Argentina

70 (-2) Dillon Board, U.S.

71 (-1) Domenic Mancinelli, U.S.

71 (-1) Franco Scorzato, Argentina

72 (E) Hernán Kranevitter, Argentina*

*Survived a 3-for-1 playoff