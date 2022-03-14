Córdoba fires a 65 for come-from-behind win in San Luis

SAN LUIS, Argentina – Trailing by three with 18 holes left to play, Félix Córdoba fired a final-round-low 5-under 65 Sunday for a three-shot win at the 2022 Abierto de San Luis, an Argentine Tour event co-sanctioned by the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s Dev Series.

Córdoba, a 41-year old veteran, finished the 54-hole event at Club de Golf de San Luis at 9-under 201. He moved past Puma Domínguez, who let the tournament lead slip away with a final round of 1-over 71. At 204 for the week, Domínguez went on to finish in a two-way tie for second with Ezequiel Beloqui, who posted a 69.

Jorge Monroy finished solo fourth at 5-under 205, with Paulo Pinto and Arnaldo Fernández rounding out the top-5 in a tie for fifth at 4-under 206.

Playing in the penultimate group, Córdoba got off to a solid start, shooting 3-under 33 on the front nine with birdies on holes 2, 4, 5 and 9, and his lone bogey of the day on hole 3.

Leading by two with seven holes to play, Domínguez dropped out of the race for the title with a bogey on 12 and a triple-bogey on 13. Those missteps left him at 5-under, three shots behind Córdoba, who had just birdied 13. At that point it was down to Córdoba and Beloqui, who were tied for the lead at 8-under.

Beloqui went on to make a double-bogey on 16 to leave the door open for Córdoba, who put an exclamation point to his win with a birdie on 18.

It took Córdoba nine years to call himself a champion again. He had earned his lone pro win on the Argentine Tour back in 2003 at the Abierto Norpatagónico in the city of Bahía Blanca. Scheduled for the first week of April, the Norpatagónico will actually be the next Dev Series event.

As the San Luis Open champion, Córdoba was awarded a sponsor exemption for the 2022 Termas de Río Hondo Invitational. That next event on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica schedule will be played at Termas de Río Hondo Golf Club in Santiago del Estero, Argentina, March 24-27.

FINAL RESULTS 2022 ABIERTO DE SAN LUIS