Benítez wins at home, claims IV Copa Prissa

PUEBLA, Mexico – Puebla’s own Isidro Benítez carded a bogey-free 2-under 70 for a one-shot victory Saturday at the IV Copa Prissa, a Mexican Tour event co-sanctioned by the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s Dev Series. Winning this event for the second time in three years, Benítez finished at 14-under 202 at Puebla CC, his home club.

“This is my third (Mexican) Tour victory. I had two playoff loses along the way, so I have been knocking on the door for quite some time,” said Benítez, who finished solo fourth at the Chile Open last December and currently holds the 14th spot on the season-long Totalplay Cup standings on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.

Coming off consecutive 66s, the 23-year old entered the third and final round holding a comfortable four-shot lead. After birdieing holes 6 and 7 to open a five-shot lead, Benítez made pars the rest of the way.

His final grouping playing partner and fellow Puebla native Jorge Villar, who held the opening round lead after a tournament-low 64, made a late charge to finish solo second.

Villar, who is also 23, was trailing by four shots with four holes to play but finished eagle-par-par-birdie to fire a final-round-low 5-under 67 that closed the gap to only one.

“Jorge Villar played some incredible golf, so I would like to congratulate him. He is a player to keep an eye on. He is also one of my best friends, so it was a delight to share this final round with him,” added the winner.

Playing in the final grouping as well, Guatemala’s José Toledo was the distant third, finishing seven strokes behind Benítez. Rounding out the top-5, Venezuela’s Manuel Torres tied for fourth with Mexico’s José de Jesús Rodríguez.

Launched in 2013, the Dev Series strengthens the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s reach by putting together a schedule that currently includes events in markets such as Argentina, Mexico, Colombia and Venezuela. The top-five players from each Dev Series event earn access into a final tournament that awards PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status for the following season.

