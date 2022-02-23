-
Fernández Valdés defends his Totalplay Cup lead
February 23, 2022
By Gregory Villalobos , PGATOURLA.COM
- February 23, 2022
- At 69.00, Jorge Fernández Valdés owns the lowest scoring average among players who have played all three events this PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season. (Media/PGA TOUR)
MAZATLÁN, MEXICO—Coming off an impressive start to the season, having recorded a win and a runner-up finish at the first two events in South America, Argentina’s Jorge Fernández Valdés slowed a bit as he tied for 32nd at the Estrella del Mar Open. Adding 21 Totalplay Cup points to his season total, now at 766 points, the 29-year old remains atop the standings through three of 12 tournaments on the 2021-22 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica schedule.
“It’s important to keep earning Totalplay Cup points,” said Fernández Valdés, who gained some ground Sunday with a bogey-free 66 in the final round here. “You want to be in position to win every week, but it doesn’t work like that in golf. Anyway, I take a lot of positives out of this tournament week.”
A four-time PGA TOUR Latinoamérica champion, Fernández Valdés returned to his hometown of Cordoba, Argentina, eager to be by his wife’s side for the birth of the couple’s daughter. The baby girl, who they will name Azalea, is due March 3. He will have two weeks at home after the birth before his next two Tour starts, in Argentina.
Ranked second in the Totalplay Cup standings, his countryman Alan Wagner also tied for 32nd in Mazatlán. Wagner, who won the Chile Open last year, remains 135 points behind Fernández Valdés.
Not ranked after missing the cut in his first two starts of the season, Matt Ryan earned 500 points for his win at Estrella del Mar Country Club to move into third. The 35-year old was the player who made his strongest move up the standings during the third week of the season.
The following are the Totalplay Cup top-10 players with nine tournaments left to play this season:
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 1 Jorge Fernández Valdés, ArgentinaAt 69.00, he owns the lowest scoring average among players who have played all three events. The Cordoba native won the season-opening VISA Open de Argentina and shared runner-up honors at the Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open.At 69.00, he owns the lowest scoring average among players who have played all three events. The Cordoba native won the season-opening VISA Open de Argentina and shared runner-up honors at the Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open. 2 Alan Wagner, ArgentinaLeads the Tour in total birdies, with 56. He won the Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open after opening the season in a tie for fourth at the VISA Open de Argentina.Leads the Tour in total birdies, with 56. He won the Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open after opening the season in a tie for fourth at the VISA Open de Argentina. 3 Matt Ryan, U.S.Finished 66-66 for a three-shot win at the Estrella del Mar Open, his first victory in 47 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career starts. He was coming off missed cuts in Argentina and Chile last December.Finished 66-66 for a three-shot win at the Estrella del Mar Open, his first victory in 47 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career starts. He was coming off missed cuts in Argentina and Chile last December. 4 Mitchell Meissner, U.S.His game in on the rise. Meissner started the season with a tie for 19th in Argentina and a tie for ninth in Chile. A final-round-low 65 secured him a piece of second place Sunday in Mazatlán, matching his best career Tour finish.
His game in on the rise. Meissner started the season with a tie for 19th in Argentina and a tie for ninth in Chile. A final-round-low 65 secured him a piece of second place Sunday in Mazatlán, matching his best career Tour finish.
5 Chandler Blanchet, U.S.Coming off a runner-up finish at the Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open, he carded two 71s to miss the cut by two shots at Estrella del Mar Country Club. He had entered the week ranked third.Coming off a runner-up finish at the Scotia Wealth Management Chile Open, he carded two 71s to miss the cut by two shots at Estrella del Mar Country Club. He had entered the week ranked third. 6 Jeremy Gandon, FranceAfter recording consecutive top-10s, a tie for second in Argentina and a tie for ninth in Chile, Gandon went on to shoot 74-70 to miss the cut in Mazatlán. He had entered the week ranked fourth.After recording consecutive top-10s, a tie for second in Argentina and a tie for ninth in Chile, Gandon went on to shoot 74-70 to miss the cut in Mazatlán. He had entered the week ranked fourth. 7 Cristóbal Del Solar, ChileComing off two wins on the Chilean Tour, he kept a consistent pace at Estrella del Mar, where he carded four rounds of 68 or better. The tie for second at 20-under was Del Solar’s first PGA TOUR Latinoamérica top-10 in two years.Coming off two wins on the Chilean Tour, he kept a consistent pace at Estrella del Mar, where he carded four rounds of 68 or better. The tie for second at 20-under was Del Solar’s first PGA TOUR Latinoamérica top-10 in two years. 8 Rak Cho, South KoreaAfter tying for second in his first and only start of the season at the VISA Open de Argentina, he posted rounds of 69-72 to miss the cut by one in Mazatlán. He had entered the week ranked fifth.After tying for second in his first and only start of the season at the VISA Open de Argentina, he posted rounds of 69-72 to miss the cut by one in Mazatlán. He had entered the week ranked fifth. 9 Aarón Terrazas, MexicoComing off back-to-back top-10s to start the season and his first pro win on the Mexican Tour in December, he kept a healthy pace at Estrella del Mar to tie for 24th.Coming off back-to-back top-10s to start the season and his first pro win on the Mexican Tour in December, he kept a healthy pace at Estrella del Mar to tie for 24th. 10 Ryan Cole, U.S.Following a tie for 10th in Argentina and a tie for fifth in Chile, he missed the cut in Mazatlán to drop from the sixth spot on the Totalplay Cup standings.Following a tie for 10th in Argentina and a tie for fifth in Chile, he missed the cut in Mazatlán to drop from the sixth spot on the Totalplay Cup standings.
