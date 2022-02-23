Fernández Valdés defends his Totalplay Cup lead

MAZATLÁN, MEXICO—Coming off an impressive start to the season, having recorded a win and a runner-up finish at the first two events in South America, Argentina’s Jorge Fernández Valdés slowed a bit as he tied for 32nd at the Estrella del Mar Open. Adding 21 Totalplay Cup points to his season total, now at 766 points, the 29-year old remains atop the standings through three of 12 tournaments on the 2021-22 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica schedule.

“It’s important to keep earning Totalplay Cup points,” said Fernández Valdés, who gained some ground Sunday with a bogey-free 66 in the final round here. “You want to be in position to win every week, but it doesn’t work like that in golf. Anyway, I take a lot of positives out of this tournament week.”

A four-time PGA TOUR Latinoamérica champion, Fernández Valdés returned to his hometown of Cordoba, Argentina, eager to be by his wife’s side for the birth of the couple’s daughter. The baby girl, who they will name Azalea, is due March 3. He will have two weeks at home after the birth before his next two Tour starts, in Argentina.

Ranked second in the Totalplay Cup standings, his countryman Alan Wagner also tied for 32nd in Mazatlán. Wagner, who won the Chile Open last year, remains 135 points behind Fernández Valdés.

Not ranked after missing the cut in his first two starts of the season, Matt Ryan earned 500 points for his win at Estrella del Mar Country Club to move into third. The 35-year old was the player who made his strongest move up the standings during the third week of the season.

The following are the Totalplay Cup top-10 players with nine tournaments left to play this season: