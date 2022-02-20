Ryan fires back-to-back 66s, wins by three in Mazatlán

Entering the day in a three-way tie for the lead, Ryan opened with consecutive birdies on Nos. 1 and 2 to move past fellow 54-hole co-leaders Armando Favela and Anthony Paolucci. They ended up posting rounds of even-par 72 to slip into a tie for sixth, at 17-under.

“I got off to a great start. I drove [the green] on No. 10. I think it was 325 (yards) to the front edge and two-putted for birdie, and then, I two-putted from the fringe on 11 for (another) birdie,” said Ryan of a start that left him atop the leaderboard for good.

He added birdies on 5, 7 and 8 to make the turn at 5-under and then made a huge eagle on 10, a downwind, 541-yard par-5 the Estrella del Mar Country Club members play as hole 1.

“I hit a 2-iron from a side, downhill lie, wind off the left. It was a back-left pin, and I actually aimed at Heber (Rodriguez), the (PGA TOUR Latinoamérica) cameraman. I just thought that if I missed it a little left, the wind would help me. It started right at him, and it just kept fading, and the wind off the left softened it and it landed to 30 feet and rolled up to 10. The putter felt great for the middle stretch of holes, and I just buried [the putt],” said Ryan, who at the point was cruising at 24-under for the tournament.

Although a couple of bogeys on 11 and 14 slowed him down, no one was able to catch him. He birdied 16 and then parred the last two to secure the three-shot win.

“I felt like I was chasing a number, not playing anyone. I was prepared for Armando to make everything. He is one of the best putters I have ever seen. Anthony is a great player, ball-striker, so my goal was to be about 6-under through 13 and just go from there,” the winner added about the last-grouping battle he expected to encounter.