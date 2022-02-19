Three tied for the lead heading into Sunday in Mazatlán

MAZATLÁN, MEXICO—With Mexico’s Armando Favela and the American duo of Anthony Paolucci and Matt Ryan in a tie for the lead at 17-under, the race for the title of the 2022 Estrella del Mar Open will go down to the wire Sunday. Trailing by one at the start of the day, Favela and Ryan fired bogey-free 66s to join halfway leader Paolucci, who went bogey-free, as well, for a round of 67 on a day the wind abated significantly at Estrella del Mar Country Club.

The co-leaders are one shot ahead of Jorge Villar and two ahead of the trio of Stephen Stallings, Jr., Emilio González and Cristóbal Del Solar. Solo eighth, at 14-under, Alejandro Tosti was the best of four players who carded a low-of-the-day 65. The other three, Mexico’s Raúl Pereda, Sweden’s Tim Widing, and Canada’s Noah Steele, moved into a tie for 12th, at 12-under.

“I played really well today. I think it was the best of the three days for me. I had a lot of chances,” said Favela, who remains bogey-free through 54 holes. “My longest putt for par was on No. 7, the par-3. Aside from that one it was a very easy-going round in which I had about 10 birdie chances and converted six of them.”

On Sunday, the 35-year old from Tijuana will be seeking his second PGA TOUR Latinoamérica title. His lone win in 80 Tour starts came in 2014 in Guatemala. Although he hasn’t won on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica in eight years, Favela has collected three Mexican Tour wins since 2018, with the last of those coming in 2020, when he fired a final-round 62 in Cuernavaca.

“I just need to keep doing what I have been doing. I have my family here, including my wife (Mayra), and some good friends who came from León today. I have a great support team behind me, and we are having a great time,” added Favela, who noted how much he has been loving the great seafood Mazatlán has to offer.

Paolucci will also be looking for his second PGA TOUR Latinoamérica victory, having won the 2016 Abierto del Centro in Cordoba, Argentina. The 29-year-old is hoping to stay aggressive Sunday knowing anyone near the top can move past the leaders with a low round.