-
-
Three tied for the lead heading into Sunday in Mazatlán
-
February 19, 2022
By Gregory Villalobos , PGATOURLA.COM
- February 19, 2022
- Mexico's Armando Favela, one of three players tied for the lead at 17-under, has yet to make a bogey this week at Estrella Del Mar CC. (Media/PGA TOUR)
MAZATLÁN, MEXICO—With Mexico’s Armando Favela and the American duo of Anthony Paolucci and Matt Ryan in a tie for the lead at 17-under, the race for the title of the 2022 Estrella del Mar Open will go down to the wire Sunday. Trailing by one at the start of the day, Favela and Ryan fired bogey-free 66s to join halfway leader Paolucci, who went bogey-free, as well, for a round of 67 on a day the wind abated significantly at Estrella del Mar Country Club.
The co-leaders are one shot ahead of Jorge Villar and two ahead of the trio of Stephen Stallings, Jr., Emilio González and Cristóbal Del Solar. Solo eighth, at 14-under, Alejandro Tosti was the best of four players who carded a low-of-the-day 65. The other three, Mexico’s Raúl Pereda, Sweden’s Tim Widing, and Canada’s Noah Steele, moved into a tie for 12th, at 12-under.
“I played really well today. I think it was the best of the three days for me. I had a lot of chances,” said Favela, who remains bogey-free through 54 holes. “My longest putt for par was on No. 7, the par-3. Aside from that one it was a very easy-going round in which I had about 10 birdie chances and converted six of them.”
On Sunday, the 35-year old from Tijuana will be seeking his second PGA TOUR Latinoamérica title. His lone win in 80 Tour starts came in 2014 in Guatemala. Although he hasn’t won on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica in eight years, Favela has collected three Mexican Tour wins since 2018, with the last of those coming in 2020, when he fired a final-round 62 in Cuernavaca.
“I just need to keep doing what I have been doing. I have my family here, including my wife (Mayra), and some good friends who came from León today. I have a great support team behind me, and we are having a great time,” added Favela, who noted how much he has been loving the great seafood Mazatlán has to offer.
Paolucci will also be looking for his second PGA TOUR Latinoamérica victory, having won the 2016 Abierto del Centro in Cordoba, Argentina. The 29-year-old is hoping to stay aggressive Sunday knowing anyone near the top can move past the leaders with a low round.Paolucci had birdies on 3, 5, 9, 14 and 17 for his bogey-free 67 Saturday at Estrella del Mar CC. (Media/PGA TOUR)
“It’s still 18 holes; there’s a lot of golf,” said the Dallas, Texas, native. “I can imagine that someone can go very low out here, so the mindset tomorrow is to make a lot of birdies and be aggressive because there’s probable and 8- or 9-under somewhere out here, so you can’t play defensive.”
Meanwhile Ryan, who held the outright lead with a low-of-the-week 63 in the opening round, remains focused on keeping a good attitude. “I’m doing a lot of good things, mentally and emotionally, and it’s paying off as the round goes on, especially today. I hit some great irons early and missed a couple of shorts ones, but I think my perspective is a little better. I have done a good job not getting frustrated,” said the 35-year old who has been a runner-up twice in 46 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts.Today's 66 was Matt Ryan's second bogey-free round of the week at Estrella del Mar CC. (Media/PGA TOUR)
In the last grouping, Favela, Paolucci and Ryan start the final round off the first tee at 11:30 a.m., Sunday.
Did you know that the current Estrella del Mar co-leaders combine for a total of 203 starts and two wins on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica? A winner in 2014 in Guatemala, Armando Favela is making his 81st start this week, Anthony Paolucci, who won in 2016 in Argentina, is making his 74th appearance, while Matt Ryan, who has yet to win, is making his 47th start.
Key Information
Twelve players completed the suspended second round early in the morning. The cut came at 4-under 140, with 62 players moving on.
This is how the co-leaders compare heading into Sunday’s final round:
Tale of the Co-Leaders
Armando Favela
Anthony Paolucci
Matt Ryan
Age
35 (April 23, 1986)
29 (Oct. 16, 1992)
35 (Sep. 19, 1986)
Country
Mexico
U.S.
U.S.
Totalplay Cup Ranking
29th
N/R
N/R
Starts – Wins –PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Top-10s
80-1-12
74-1-7
46-0-9
Best PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career finish
Won 2014 Guatemala Stella Artois Open
Won 2016 Abierto OSDE del Centro
T2 2017 VISA Open de Argentina (playoff loss)
Matt Ryan and Armando Favela will be in a unique situation playing with Anthony Paolucci on Sunday. As lefthanders, Ryan and Favela are typically in the minority in their groups.
In addition to tournament co-leader Armando Favela, there are two other Mexican players inside the top five, with Jorge Villar, a 23-year-old from Puebla, trailing by one and Emilio González, a 24-year-old from San Miguel de Allende, trailing by two.
Jorge Villar doesn’t have PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status this season and is trying to make the most of this week’s sponsor exemption. He tied for 24th at the Dev Series Final last year, just outside the top-20 players who earned status. He then had a poor Q-School performance in Argentina in November. “This is a huge week for me,” Villar said about his battle to play his way onto the Tour. “I have been playing on the Mexican Tour, and I have been playing a lot of mini tour golf in the U.S. in order to stay in good rhythm. Things have been going well lately.”Villar carded a final-round 65 last Saturday to tie for sixth at El Campanario Classic, a Mexican Tour event co-sanctioned by the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Dev Series. (Media/PGA TOUR)
There were 26 local players starting the tournament Thursday and the 10 are still competing. Their positions and scores through 54 holes:
Mexican Players Performance
Pos.
Name
Score
T1
Armando Favela
65-68-66—199 (-17)
4
Jorge Villar
66-68-66—200 (-16)
T5
Emilio González
66-67-68—201 (-15)
T12
Raúl Pereda
70-69-65—204 (-12)
T21
Rodolfo Cazaubón
69-69-68—206 (-10)
T33
José Narro
73-67-68—208 (-8)
T33
Angel Morales Hernández
66-70-72—208 (-8)
T33
Aaron Terrazas
66-70-72—208 (-8)
T48
Cristian Romero
69-71-70—210 (-6)
T59
Roberto Rodríguez Cacho
71-69-74—214 (-2)
Totalplay Cup No. 1 Jorge Fernández Valdés carded his highest score of the young season, posting a 1-over 73 to drop 28 scoreboard spots. Coming off a win and a runner-up finish, the 29-year-old from Cordoba, Argentina, will enter the final round tied for 52nd, 12 strokes behind the leaders.
This is how the players inside the Totalplay Points List top-10 stand through 54 holes:
Totalplay Cup Top 10
Points List
Player
Position, Score
1.
Jorge Fernández Valdés (Argentina)
T52, 67-71-73 (5-under)
2.
Alan Wagner (Argentina)
T33, 71-66-71 (8-under)
3.
Chandler Blanchet (U.S.)
CUT (2-under)
4.
Jeremy Gandon (France)
CUT (par)
5.
Rak Cho (South Korea)
CUT (3-under)
6.
Ryan Cole (U.S.)
CUT (2-under)
7.
Aaron Terrazas (Mexico)
T33, 66-70-72 (8-under)
8.
Isidro Benítez (Mexico)
CUT (3-over)
9.
Camilo Aguado (Colombia)
T33, 69-69-70 (8-under)
10.
Alex Scott (U.S.)
T33, 69-70-69 (8-under)
Third-Round Weather
Cloudy. High of 75. Wind NW at 10-17 mph.
-
-