Paolucci cards a 65, takes one-shot lead into the weekend

“There wasn’t much wind early, but it’s hard because you have to get a good score (and) make a ton of birdies. [Thursday] I played really well, shooting 6-under in windy conditions. Today it was good too, especially on the back nine, I was very consistent overall,” said Del Solar, who stayed home in Chile for two months after playing the Chile Open and won two events on the local pro tour.

Trailing by two after back-to-back 67s, Mitchel Meissner had a stellar stretch on the front nine Friday morning. In a second round he started on No. 10, Meissner shot 5-under in a span of four holes. That hot streak started at the par-5 second, his 11th hole, where he sank a 45-foot eagle putt before going birdie-birdie-birdie on the next three. “There are different stretches on the course where you can get going and start making putts. To see a long one go in (on two), I think helped me and gave me some confidence on the next few holes,” said the 25-year old Rice University alum playing his third consecutive season on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.

After missing two cuts in a row to start his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career, Stephen Stallings, Jr. came to Estrella del Mar Country Club riding the confidence provided by a top-25 finish at the PGA TOUR’s American Express less than a month ago. He went on to have three rounds in the 60s at PGA West, including a final-round 67 to tie for 25th as a sponsor-exempt player. The 27-year old from Louisville, Kentucky, has had a strong start this week, carding a 68 that included five birdies in a row Thursday and a bogey-free 66 Friday. It has been a nice return for him to Estrella del Mar Country Club, where he finished the 2018 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Q-School tied for 39th, just outside the top 35 who earned status that year.

Coming off an opening 71, one shot outside the cut line, Tour No. 2 Alan Wagner started the day failing to make birdie at the par-5 10th. He then bogeyed No. 12. “I told my caddie (good friend Tommy González) on the fairway on 13, ‘I promise you we’ll be out here this weekend.’ and things worked out. We had a lot of fun the rest of the day,” said Wagner, who won the second event of the season in wire-to-wire fashion last December in Chile. After his slow start Friday, the 32-year old made a strong charge, making eight birdies and only one bogey on the remaining holes to shoot a 6-under 66 that moved him into a tie for 19th.

Jorge Fernández Valdés, the Totalplay Cup points list leader, followed his opening 67 with a 71 to tie for 25th, at 6-under. This is how the players inside the Totalplay Cup Points List top 10 stand through 36 holes: