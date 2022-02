Paolucci cards a 65, takes one-shot lead into the weekend

His birdie on No. 6, a 421-yard par-4 where he made a double bogey Thursday, was especially satisfying. “That’s a challenging hole,” said the 29-year old who has his father caddying for him this week. “I had about 118 (yards) from the fairway. The wind was still blowing pretty good, and I wanted to hit a pitching wedge. My dad talked me into a 9-iron, and I hit it to three feet.”

Aware of the Estrella del Mar Country Club’s track record, Paolucci understands that a one-shot lead at this point doesn’t mean much if he can’t keep going low. “We have a long way to go; it’s only halfway down the event, and there are a lot of low scores, so I have to keep making birdies,” added the player who owns a Tour title, having won the 2016 Abierto del Centro in Cordoba, Argentina.

A late bogey on seven, his 16th hole, prevented Ryan from finishing the day tied for the lead. He had to settle for a 2-under 70 on a day his driving was a bit off. “I definitely need to drive it better,” said the 35-year old from California. “Today was very frustrating off the tee, so I would love to drive it better [Saturday]. I think that’s key because everything else you have a lot of wedges. I’m putting fine, I just need to get some rest.”

Round three tee times will run approximately from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The players who make the cut will be starting in threesomes off No. 1.

Did you know Anthony Paolucci is making his sixth appearance at Estrella del Mar Country Club? His debut came when he tied for 15th at the 2015 Estrella del Mar Open, carding a second-round 65 as he did Friday. His best finish was solo third at the 2020 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Q-School, when he put together four rounds in the 60s.

Key Information

A two-time winner on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Chile’s Cristóbal Del Solar hasn’t recorded a top-10 on Tour since a tie for ninth at the 2020 Estrella del Mar Open, when he shot 21-under to finish eight shots behind tournament champion Alex Rocha. A 66-67 start this week finds the 28-year old Florida State alum only one shot off the lead heading into the weekend. Del Solar was 1-under for the day through No. 8 and picked up his pace with four birdies on 9, 13, 15 and 18.