PGA TOUR Latinoamérica 2021-22 season resumes in Mazatlán
February 16, 2022
By Gregory Villalobos , PGATOURLA.COM
- At Estrella del Mar Country Club, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica players and fans get to witness some of the world’s most epic sunsets. (Media/PGA TOUR)
MAZATLÁN, MEXICO – Following an exciting start to the season, with back-to-back tournaments in Argentina and Chile in early December, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica is here this week to restart its 2021-22 season. The 2022 Estrella del Mar Open brings the Tour’s up-and-coming stars to a very enjoyable and familiar venue on the Mexican Pacific Coast.
The Tour has been playing at Estrella del Mar Country Club since 2014, staging several tournaments and Qualifying Tournaments through the years. Players can’t seem to get enough of a place where play golf near the sea and witness some of the world’s most epic sunsets.
“I love coming to Mazatlán, I love playing golf here. The weather is unbelievable, so we are going to have a great time,” says Isidro Benítez, a native of Puebla, in central Mexico. The 23-year-old is coming off a solo-fourth finish at the Chile Open and enters 2022 ranked eighth on the race for the Totalplay Cup, the season-long competition that will lead the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica best players to the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023.
Benítez is one of 26 Mexican players in this week’s 144-man field that features competitors from 18 different countries. Unlike Benítez and several others who were only a domestic flight away, Tour rookie Denzel Ieremia started a 36-hour trip Sunday night to make it here all the way from Australia, where he began 2022 making four starts on the PGA TOUR of Australasia, where he also holds membership
His route: Melbourne to Los Angeles to Phoenix to Mazatlán, finally arriving late Monday. The 25-year old from Hamilton, New Zealand, is excited to be at Estrella del Mar, the venue where he earned his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica card by sharing runner-up honors at a Qualifying Tournament last November.It took Denzel Ieremia 36 hours to get from Melbourne to Mazatlan on Monday night. (Media/PGA TOUR)
“I kind of knew coming into this week that if I was a little bit tired or a little bit jet-lagged I wasn’t going to be upset about it just because I already know the place. It feels a lot less stressful trying to learn the course and everything. Having been here before and having played well at Q-School, you feel some good vibes,” commented the Iowa State alum who turned pro in 2019.
While Ieremia prepares to make his third PGA TOUR Latinoamérica start, Jorge Fernández Valdés of Cordoba, Argentina, will be making his 95th career Tour appearance. A Tour veteran who played three full seasons on the Korn Ferry Tour between 2014 and 2016, Fernández Valdés enters the week as the Totalplay Cup No. 1, following a two-shot win at the Argentine Open and a runner-up finish at the Chile Open.
For those wondering where Fernández Valdés’ game is after the nine-week break between PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events, he made it here in good shape. The 29-year-old is coming off a tie for 35th at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Astara Golf Championship in Bogota, Colombia, last week. He began the final round inside the top 10 before slowing down late Sunday.
“All around it was a great week of golf for me in Bogota. I took a chance going there to play a qualifier, and then I won a five-hole playoff to make it in. I played really well all week, taking good advantage of my opportunity. I’m pretty happy where my game is at after playing a Korn Ferry Tour event,” said Fernández Valdés, who as the winner of the Argentine Open is exempt to play the 150th Open Championship at the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, in July.
Although he has yet to win in Mazatlán, Fernández Valdés has had several close calls through the years. He lost a playoff to current PGA TOUR player Tyler McCumber at the inaugural Estrella del Mar Open, in 2014, and finished third at the 2021 Mexico Open. That week he took a four-shot lead into the final round before losing to Alvaro Ortiz, who fired a final-round 63.Fernández Valdés, a four-time PGA TOUR Latinoamérica champion, during the playoff he lost to Tyler McCumber at the 2014 Estrella Del Mar Open. (File Photo/PGA TOUR)
“I’ve been close”, says Fernández Valdés recalling his past visits to the 7,015-yard par-72 course designed by Robert Trent Jones II. “It’s a place I like, I’m comfortable out here and hopefully I’ll have a good week.”
Scores have been quite low the past two years, with Alex Rocha winning at 29-under in 2020 and Ortiz at 23-under in 2021. “We all know you have to go low here. You must putt really well to have a chance. There are many birdie chances out there, but there are a few holes where you have to be careful and strategic as well,” Fernández Valdés added.
The Estrella del Mar Open is the third tournament on the 2021-22 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica schedule. The 12-event wraparound season that began in December will culminate in June.
Tournament Fast Facts
Official Name: Estrella del Mar Open
Hashtag: #EstrellaDelMarOpen
Dates: February 17-20, 2022
Host venue: Estrella del Mar Country Club, Par 72 (36-36) 7,015 yards
Field: 144 players from 18 countries
Countries and territories represented in the field: Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, France, Guatemala, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Puerto Rico, South Korea, Sweden, United States and Venezuela.
Last champion (2020): Alex Rocha (Brazil) is not playing this week
Purse: US $175,000 – Winner’s share US $31,500
Totalplay Cup points: Awarded to the top-55 and ties, with 500 going to the winner
Cut: Top 55 and ties
Key Information
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica is using Totalplay Cup points to measure players’ success this season. With Jorge Fernández Valdés holding a 145-point lead over Alan Wagner, the following are the Totalplay Cup top-10 players after two of 12 events on the 2021-22 schedule:
Totalplay Cup Standings
(Through Scotia Wealth Management presented by Volvo)
Rank
Player
Points
1
Jorge Fernández Valdés (Argentina)
745
2
Alan Wagner (Argentina)
600
3
Chandler Blanchet (U.S.)
345
4
Jeremy Gandon (France)
309
5
Rak Cho (South Korea)
245
6
Ryan Cole (U.S.)
175
7
Aaron Terrazas (Mexico)
164
8
Isidro Benítez (Mexico)
153
9
Camilo Aguado (Colombia)
149
10
Alex Scott (U.S.)
143
Among the 26 Mexican competitors in this week’s field, there are six players who have earned Totalplay Cup points this season. The following are their positions through two events:
Totalplay Cup leading Mexican players
Rank
Player, Hometown
Points
7th
Aaron Terrazas (Mexico City)
164
8th
Isidro Benítez (Puebla)
153
20th
José Narro (Tampico)
64
29th
Armando Favela (Tijuana)
49
60th
Rodolfo Cazaubón (Tampico)
18
68th
Emilio González (San Miguel de Allende)
11
The Tour launched the Estrella del Mar Open in 2014. Past winners are Tyler McCumber (2014), Tommy Cocha (2015), Martin Trainer (2016) and Alex Rocha (2020). Trainer went on to win twice on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2018 before becoming a PGA TOUR champion, at the 2019 Puerto Rico Open. McCumber is also a PGA TOUR member, marking two past champions of this event currently competing at golf’s highest level. Rocha is a Korn Ferry Tour member this season.
estrella del mar open past champions
Year
Winner
Scores
2014
Tyler McCumber (U.S.)
71-71-66-70—278 (-10)*
2015
Tommy Cocha (Argentina)
67-68-67-69—271 (-17)
2016
Martin Trainer (U.S.)
71-66-71-65—273 (-15)
2020
Alex Rocha (Brazil)
65-67-65-62—259 (-29)
*Winner in a playoff
The 2022 Estrella del Mar Open is the 24th PGA TOUR Latinoamérica event played in Mexico. Overall, this is the 140th event sanctioned by PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
