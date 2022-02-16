PGA TOUR Latinoamérica 2021-22 season resumes in Mazatlán

MAZATLÁN, MEXICO – Following an exciting start to the season, with back-to-back tournaments in Argentina and Chile in early December, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica is here this week to restart its 2021-22 season. The 2022 Estrella del Mar Open brings the Tour’s up-and-coming stars to a very enjoyable and familiar venue on the Mexican Pacific Coast.

The Tour has been playing at Estrella del Mar Country Club since 2014, staging several tournaments and Qualifying Tournaments through the years. Players can’t seem to get enough of a place where play golf near the sea and witness some of the world’s most epic sunsets.

“I love coming to Mazatlán, I love playing golf here. The weather is unbelievable, so we are going to have a great time,” says Isidro Benítez, a native of Puebla, in central Mexico. The 23-year-old is coming off a solo-fourth finish at the Chile Open and enters 2022 ranked eighth on the race for the Totalplay Cup, the season-long competition that will lead the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica best players to the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023.

Benítez is one of 26 Mexican players in this week’s 144-man field that features competitors from 18 different countries. Unlike Benítez and several others who were only a domestic flight away, Tour rookie Denzel Ieremia started a 36-hour trip Sunday night to make it here all the way from Australia, where he began 2022 making four starts on the PGA TOUR of Australasia, where he also holds membership

His route: Melbourne to Los Angeles to Phoenix to Mazatlán, finally arriving late Monday. The 25-year old from Hamilton, New Zealand, is excited to be at Estrella del Mar, the venue where he earned his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica card by sharing runner-up honors at a Qualifying Tournament last November.