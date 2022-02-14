Open Qualifying: 2022 Estrella del Mar Open

MAZATLAN, Mexico – Below are the successful entrants from Open Qualifying for the Estrella del Mar Open, third event of the 2021-22 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season. The qualifying round took place at Estrella del Mar Golf & Beach Resort earlier Monday, and it involved 73 competitors battling for six spots on the field.

63 (-9) Dillon Board, EE.UU.

66 (-6) Evan Katz, EE.UU.

66 (-6) Mitchell Schow, EE.UU.

66 (-6) Kaleb Gorbahn, Canada

66 (-6) Juan Carlos Serrano, Mexico

66 (-6) Jeffrey Swegle, EE.UU.*

*Won a five-way playoff for one spot