  • Open Qualifying: 2022 Estrella del Mar Open

    Juan Carlos Serrano, a 27-year-old from Mexico shot 66 to secure one of the six spots at Monday’s qualifier

  • Juan Carlos Serrano played 23 events on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica between 2013 and 2021. (Media/PGA TOUR)Juan Carlos Serrano played 23 events on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica between 2013 and 2021. (Media/PGA TOUR)