Matthews secures first Korn Ferry Tour win in Colombia

Matthews made the turn at 1-under par, as bogeys at Nos. 7 and 9 dampened his birdies from Nos. 3, 5 and 6. The Temple University alum parred the first four holes of the back nine and squandered a birdie at the par-4 14th with a bogey at the par-3 15th. It looked as though Matthews was headed for a second consecutive top-five, but a win appeared out of reach.

Instead, the 27-year-old caught fire and birdied the par-4 16th and 17th, and hit a 9-iron to 5 feet and poured in his eagle putt on the 72nd hole.

“Hit a great drive on No. 16, set up a perfect little pitch in there that I honestly thought I made, which was great to get there, because I knew that I was going to have to do something special down the stretch to either win or get a playoff,” Matthews said. “Hit a great drive on No. 17. Didn't hit the best pitch shot. Left it about 20 feet short. Such a good putt there. I made that dead center, and that was so big for me, especially with some of the putts I hit in the middle of the round. To be able to get there and really make that putt was awesome.

“And coming down the 18th, I hit three perfect golf shots,” Matthews continued. “Hit a great drive over the trees. Hit a really nice little cut 9-iron in there to about 5 feet behind it, and it was fun going into that putt realizing that this could be the one.”

The win today may have been the first career Korn Ferry Tour victory for Matthews, but he won three times on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica (twice in 2020-21, once in 2017). This week’s win also followed a near-miss at The Panama Championship last week, where Matthews finished T2 and one stroke behind the champion.