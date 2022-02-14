-
How the alums fared: Korn Ferry Tour Week 4
February 14, 2022
By PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Staff , PGATOURLA.COM
- Matthews reacts to the eagle putt he made to secure the victory at the Astara Golf Championship in Bogota, Colombia. (Buda Mendes/PGA TOUR)
Korn Ferry Tour
Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
February 10-13
Brandon Matthews
2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 1
This Week’s Tournament Finish: Won
Current Points List Position: 1
Key Fact: Four rounds in the 60s, with nothing worse than a 67 all week, gave Matthews his first Korn Ferry Tour title in his 50th career Tour start. In his last two Korn Ferry Tour appearances, he has tied for second and won as he moves atop the Points List.
MJ Maguire
2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 5
This Week’s Tournament Finish: T39
Current Points List Position: 63
Key Fact: He had a pair of back-nine eagles on par-5s in his third round, at Nos. 10 and 18 at the Country Club of Bogota’s Lagos Course.
Patrick Newcomb
2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 6
This Week’s Tournament Finish: T70
Current Points List Position: 97
Key Fact: Although he faded on the weekend, he opened 68-67—his only scores in the 60s in 14 rounds this season. The last time he had back-to-back Korn Ferry Tour rounds in the 60s was in August 2018 at the Ellie Mae Classic (68-69).
Alvaro Ortiz
2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 4
This Week’s Tournament Finish: Missed Cut
Current Points List Position: 77
Alex Rocha
2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 7
This Week’s Tournament Finish: Missed Cut
Current Points List Position: 90
Andres Gallegos
2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 10
This Week’s Tournament Finish: Missed Cut
Current Points List Position: N/A
Sam Stevens
2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 2
This Week’s Tournament Finish: DNP
Current Points List Position: 133
Conner Godsey
2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 3
This Week’s Tournament Finish: DNP
Current Points List Position: N/A
Drew Nesbitt
2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 8
This Week’s Tournament Finish: DNP
Current Points List Position: N/A
Jacob Bergeron
2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 9
This Week’s Tournament Finish: DNP
Current Points List Position: N/A
