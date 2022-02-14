How the alums fared: Korn Ferry Tour Week 4

Korn Ferry Tour

Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard

February 10-13

Brandon Matthews

2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 1

This Week’s Tournament Finish: Won

Current Points List Position: 1

Key Fact: Four rounds in the 60s, with nothing worse than a 67 all week, gave Matthews his first Korn Ferry Tour title in his 50th career Tour start. In his last two Korn Ferry Tour appearances, he has tied for second and won as he moves atop the Points List.

MJ Maguire

2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 5

This Week’s Tournament Finish: T39

Current Points List Position: 63

Key Fact: He had a pair of back-nine eagles on par-5s in his third round, at Nos. 10 and 18 at the Country Club of Bogota’s Lagos Course.

Patrick Newcomb

2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 6

This Week’s Tournament Finish: T70

Current Points List Position: 97

Key Fact: Although he faded on the weekend, he opened 68-67—his only scores in the 60s in 14 rounds this season. The last time he had back-to-back Korn Ferry Tour rounds in the 60s was in August 2018 at the Ellie Mae Classic (68-69).

Alvaro Ortiz

2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 4

This Week’s Tournament Finish: Missed Cut

Current Points List Position: 77

Alex Rocha

2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 7

This Week’s Tournament Finish: Missed Cut

Current Points List Position: 90

Andres Gallegos

2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 10

This Week’s Tournament Finish: Missed Cut

Current Points List Position: N/A

Sam Stevens

2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 2

This Week’s Tournament Finish: DNP

Current Points List Position: 133

Conner Godsey

2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 3

This Week’s Tournament Finish: DNP

Current Points List Position: N/A

Drew Nesbitt

2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 8

This Week’s Tournament Finish: DNP

Current Points List Position: N/A

Jacob Bergeron

2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 9

This Week’s Tournament Finish: DNP

Current Points List Position: N/A