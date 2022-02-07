How the alums fared: Korn Ferry Tour Week 3

The Panamá Championship

February 3-6

PANAMA CITY, PANAMA – Brandon Matthews, the reigning PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Player of the Year, led the class of 2020-21 with a runner-up at The Panama Championship this past week at Club de Golf de Panama. The 27-year old logged a career-best finish in his 49th career Korn Ferry Tour start, finishing only one shot behind tournament winner Carson Young.

Brandon Matthews

2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 1

This Week’s Tournament Finish: T2

Current Points List Position: 7

Key Fact: Matthews was the only player in the field who recorded sub-par rounds Saturday and Sunday, shooting 1-under 69 both days. He was tied for the lead at 8-under with seven holes left to play, but a double-bogey on 14 slowed him down. He birdied the last hole to finish at 7-under, joining Carl Yuan and Jimmy Stanger in a tie for second, one shot behind tournament winner Carson Young.

Conner Godsey

2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 3

This Week’s Tournament Finish: T50

Current Points List Position: 10

Key Fact: He was tied for second after an opening 65, but followed with rounds of 73-72-74 to slip down into a tie for fiftieth while making his first cut in three starts this season.

Sam Stevens

2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 2

This Week’s Tournament Finish: T56

Current Points List Position: 110

Key Fact: Shot even-par 70 for the first two rounds to make the cut right on the number. Slowed down to a 4-over 74 on Saturday and finished with a 71 Sunday.

Álvaro Ortiz

2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 4

This Week’s Tournament Finish: 63

Current Points List Position: 61

Key Fact: Entered the weekend in a tie for 30th after back-to-back 69s, but lost his pace with consecutive 76s.

Alex Rocha

2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 7

This Week’s Tournament Finish: Missed Cut

Current Points List Position: 72

MJ Maguire

2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 5

This Week’s Tournament Finish: Missed Cut

Current Points List Position: 57

Patrick Newcomb

2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 6

This Week’s Tournament Finish: Missed Cut

Current Points List Position: 77

Drew Nesbitt

2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 8

This Week’s Tournament Finish: DNP

Current Points List Position: N/A

Jacob Bergeron

2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 9

This Week’s Tournament Finish: DNP

Current Points List Position: N/A

Andrés Gallegos

2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 10

This Week’s Tournament Finish: DNP

Current Points List Position: N/A