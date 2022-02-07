-
How the alums fared: Korn Ferry Tour Week 3
February 07, 2022
By PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Staff , PGATOURLA.COM
- Brandon Matthews interacts with the local fans after his tie for second Sunday at Club de Golf de Panamá. (Stan Bad/PGA TOUR)
The Panamá Championship
February 3-6
PANAMA CITY, PANAMA – Brandon Matthews, the reigning PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Player of the Year, led the class of 2020-21 with a runner-up at The Panama Championship this past week at Club de Golf de Panama. The 27-year old logged a career-best finish in his 49th career Korn Ferry Tour start, finishing only one shot behind tournament winner Carson Young.
Brandon Matthews
2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 1
This Week’s Tournament Finish: T2
Current Points List Position: 7
Key Fact: Matthews was the only player in the field who recorded sub-par rounds Saturday and Sunday, shooting 1-under 69 both days. He was tied for the lead at 8-under with seven holes left to play, but a double-bogey on 14 slowed him down. He birdied the last hole to finish at 7-under, joining Carl Yuan and Jimmy Stanger in a tie for second, one shot behind tournament winner Carson Young.
Conner Godsey
2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 3
This Week’s Tournament Finish: T50
Current Points List Position: 10
Key Fact: He was tied for second after an opening 65, but followed with rounds of 73-72-74 to slip down into a tie for fiftieth while making his first cut in three starts this season.
Sam Stevens
2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 2
This Week’s Tournament Finish: T56
Current Points List Position: 110
Key Fact: Shot even-par 70 for the first two rounds to make the cut right on the number. Slowed down to a 4-over 74 on Saturday and finished with a 71 Sunday.
Álvaro Ortiz
2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 4
This Week’s Tournament Finish: 63
Current Points List Position: 61
Key Fact: Entered the weekend in a tie for 30th after back-to-back 69s, but lost his pace with consecutive 76s.
Alex Rocha
2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 7
This Week’s Tournament Finish: Missed Cut
Current Points List Position: 72
MJ Maguire
2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 5
This Week’s Tournament Finish: Missed Cut
Current Points List Position: 57
Patrick Newcomb
2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 6
This Week’s Tournament Finish: Missed Cut
Current Points List Position: 77
Drew Nesbitt
2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 8
This Week’s Tournament Finish: DNP
Current Points List Position: N/A
Jacob Bergeron
2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 9
This Week’s Tournament Finish: DNP
Current Points List Position: N/A
Andrés Gallegos
2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 10
This Week’s Tournament Finish: DNP
Current Points List Position: N/A
