How the alums fared, week 2
January 27, 2022
By PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Staff , PGATOURLA.COM
- At The Abaco Club, Alvaro Ortiz was playing via Korn Ferry’s sponsor exemption. (Media/PGA TOUR)
The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
January 23-26
Brandon Matthews
2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 1
This Week’s Tournament Finish: T22
Current Points List Position: 29
Key Fact: He began the final nine of his closing round with birdies at Nos. 10 and 12 and looked poised to make a late rally. Unfortunately, from there he posted six consecutive pars to shoot 3-under 69.
Alvaro Ortiz
2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 4
This Week’s Tournament Finish: T22
Current Points List Position: 50
Key Fact: He was tied for third through 54 holes then endured a wild start to his final day, going bogey-birdie-birdie-par-triple bogey over his first five holes. He eventually fired a 4-over 76 to fall 19 spots on the leaderboard.
MJ Maguire
2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 5
This Week’s Tournament Finish: T28
Current Points List Position: 42
Key Fact: He had a 14-hole stretch in his third and fourth rounds where he was 6-under but struggled for most of his back nine, recording five bogeys and a double bogey on his way to a 1-over 73.
Alex Rocha
2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 7
This Week’s Tournament Finish: T28
Current Points List Position: 56
Key Fact: The last time he played the two Bahamas tournaments, in 2017, he missed the cut in both, with a 76.5 stroke average. In making both cuts during the Tour’s 2022 Bahamas swing, Rocha had a 71.75 stroke average.
Patrick Newcomb
2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 6
This Week’s Tournament Finish: T40
Current Points List Position: 59
Key Fact: He was under-par in all four rounds, turning in three 1-under 71s and a third-round 70.
Sam Stevens
2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 2
This Week’s Tournament Finish: Missed Cut
Current Points List Position: N/A
Conner Godsey
2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 3
This Week’s Tournament Finish: Missed Cut
Current Points List Position: N/A
Drew Nesbitt
2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 8
This Week’s Tournament Finish: DNP
Current Points List Position: N/A
Jacob Bergeron
2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 9
This Week’s Tournament Finish: DNP
Current Points List Position: N/A
Andres Gallegos
2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 10
This Week’s Tournament Finish: DNP
Current Points List Position: N/A
