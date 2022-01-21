-
How the alums fared, week 1:
January 21, 2022
By PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Staff , PGATOURLA.COM
- Brandon Matthews is playing his third season as a Korn Ferry Tour member. (Media/PGA TOUR)
In July 2021, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica “graduated” 10 players to the Korn Ferry Tour, the players earning their membership by their finishes on the Points List. Many of those players opened the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour season—some of them making their inaugural Korn Ferry Tour appearances. Here is how they did.
The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay
Brandon Matthews
2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 1
This Week’s Tournament Finish: T33
Current Points List Position: T33
Key Fact: He was par or better in each of his first three rounds before shooting a final-round, 1-over 73.
MJ Maguire
2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 5
This Week’s Tournament Finish: T38
Current Points List Position: T38
Key Fact: Despite making two double bogeys and a bogey in his final 18 holes, still battled to an even-par 72, thanks to five birdies.
Patrick Newcomb
2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 6
This Week’s Tournament Finish: T45
Current Points List Position: T45
Key Fact: His undoing, as was the case for numerous players, came at the par-5 15th. Was 5-over there for the week, including triple bogey-8 there in the first round.
Alex Rocha
2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 7
This Week’s Tournament Finish: 62
Current Points List Position: 62
Sam Stevens
2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 2
This Week’s Tournament Finish: DNP
Current Points List Position: N/A
Conner Godsey
2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 3
This Week’s Tournament Finish: Missed Cut
Current Points List Position: N/A
Alvaro Ortiz
2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 4
This Week’s Tournament Finish: Missed Cut
Current Points List Position: N/A
Drew Nesbitt
2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 8
This Week’s Tournament Finish: DNP
Current Points List Position: N/A
Jacob Bergeron
2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 9
This Week’s Tournament Finish: DNP
Current Points List Position: N/A
Andres Gallegos
2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica No. 10
This Week’s Tournament Finish: DNP
Current Points List Position: N/A
