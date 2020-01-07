-
Open Qualifying: 115º VISA Open de Argentina
Colin Monagle, a 30-year-old from Jacksonville, Florida, shot 4-under 67 to secure one of the eight spots at Monday’s qualifier
November 30, 2021
By Staff, PGATOURLA.COM
- Colin Monagle is playing his second full season in PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. (Media/PGA TOUR)
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina – Below are the successful entrants from Open Qualifying for the 115º VISA Open de Argentina presented by Macro. The qualifying round took place at Los Lagartos Golf Club earlier Monday and it involved more than 110 competitors battling for eight spots on the field of the first event of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.
67 (-4) a-Mauro Baez, Argentina
67 (-4) Colin Monagle, U.S.
67 (-4) Juan A. Benítez, Argentina
68 (-3) Lisandro Eyherabide, Argentina
68 (-3) Franco Scorzato, Argentina
68 (-3) Kurtis Luedtke, U.S.
69 (-2) Andrew Arft, U.S.*
69 (-2) Nick Paez, U.S.*
*Survived a 4-for-2 playoff
