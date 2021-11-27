Meet the Qualifiers

LUJÁN, Argentina—It’s a mixed bag of experience for the 12 players who emerged from this week’s PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament at the Country Club Las Praderas de Luján. The top-two finishers—medalist John Hill and Landon Lyons—have never teed it up in an official event, while Josh Radcliff (tied for third) and Dykes Harbin (tied for 12th) will also be neophytes, making their inaugural starts. Compare that with Argentina’s Alan Wagner, with 105 career appearances, and two other players, Dalan Refioglu (56) and Matt Ryan (44), who have combined to play in 100 total tournaments and there is a wide variety of experience coming out of the Tour’s fourth and final Qualifying Tournament.

The qualifiers have little time to rest and relish their accomplishments as PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s 10th season gets underway Thursday at the 115 Visa Argentine Open presented by Macro. One of the oldest golf tournaments in the world is at Nordelta Golf Club in Buenos Aires. Hill enters the event with all the momentum, having defeated Lyons in a two-hole, sudden-death playoff to capture medalist honors. He will be exempt into every PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournament this season, while the other 11 will be exempt through the first half of the season and will continue with those exemptions based on their play. Here is a look at all 12 exempt status players, the latest PGA TOUR Latinoamérica members.

John Hill (United States)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Won

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 0

Something Worth Knowing: Playing for the University of Incarnate Word in Texas, Hill won back-to-back college tournaments in 2019. He was the co-champion at the Big Texan in Kerrville, Texas, with Calvin Ross, a week after sharing the title at the Bash at the Beach, with Simon Zach and Logan Lowe, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Landon Lyons (United States)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Second

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 0

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 1

Something Worth Knowing: Lyons was a back-to-back winner on the Advocates Pro Golf Tour in 2020, winning in Los Angeles at Montebello Golf Course in August, two weeks after taking the title at TPC Deere Run in Illinois. In his career, Lyons has three APGA titles.

Will Cannon (United States)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Third

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 0

Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 1

Career Forme Tour Starts: 1

Something Worth Knowing: At the University of Alabama-Birmingham, Cannon was teammates with Ireland’s Paul Dunne, a European Tour mainstay and winner of the 2017 British Masters.

Josh Radcliff (United States)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Third

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 9

Something Worth Knowing: He was a Goolsboy Scholar in the University of Texas-Arlington college of business and was a Sun Belt Conference Commissioner’s List member all four years of college, representative of student-athletes with grade-point averages of 3.5 or higher.

Jose Luis Montano (Bolivia)



Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Fifth

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 17

Something Worth Knowing: A week before the Argentina Qualifying Tournament, Montano was in the U.S., winning an event on the Minor League Golf Tour, shooting a 5-under 66 at Abacoa Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida. He defeated Jake Scott, Chris Wiatr and amateur Nick Hofland by two shots.

Alan Wagner (Argentina)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Fifth

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 105

Career PGA TOUR Canada Tour Starts: 16

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 5

Career PGA TOUR Starts: 1

Something Worth Knowing: In the inaugural PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season, Wagner won Tour’s fifth tournament, the Roberto De Vicenzo Invitational at San Eliseo Golf Club in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Wagner fashioned rounds of 64-68 over the final 36 holes to defeat Ariel Cañete and Oscar Fraustro by two shots.

Chris Nido (United States)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Fifth

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 4

Career PGA TOUR Starts: 3

Something Worth Knowing: All three of Nido’s PGA TOUR starts have come at the Puerto Rico Open, the homeland of his father. He has missed the cut in all three appearances—two (2017 and 2020) coming while he was still an amateur.

Matt Ryan (United States)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Fifth

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 44

Career Forme Tour Starts: 8

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 44

Something Worth Knowing: Ryan has been inside the top 25 in more than a third of his 44 career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts. He has 15 top 25s, nine of those top-10s including a pair of runner-up performances, in 2014 and 2017.

Aram Yenidjeian (Argentina)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Ninth

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 4

Something Worth Knowing: In his last three amateur starts, he was the runner-up at three tournaments in his native Argentina, finishing second to Juan Tomás Arozena in Rosario, coming up just short against Joaquín Ludueña at Los Lagartos Country Club in Buenos Aires and falling by a stroke to Juan Martín Loureiro at Estancias Golf Club two weeks ago, also in Buenos Aires.

Dalan Refioglu (United States)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Ninth

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 56

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 3

Something Worth Knowing: His best PGA TOUR Latinoamérica finish came in 2018, at the Neuquen Argentina Classic. Entering the final round, he was tied for 23rd, 11 strokes behind the leader. On the final day, he made seven birdies on a bogey-free day that saw him tie for sixth for his first career top-10.

Agustin Errazuriz (Chile)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Ninth

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 2

Something Worth Knowing: In his first PGA TOUR Latinoamérica start, while still an amateur, Errazuriz shot a second-round 67 at the 2018 Chile Open and went on to tie for 38th, the low amateur of the 12 in the field.

Dykes Harbin (United States)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for 12th

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 0

Something Worth Knowing: On October 23, a month prior to the Qualifying Tournament, Harbin married Lauren Moxley in a ceremony in his hometown of Augusta, Georgia, the reception at Augusta Country Club.