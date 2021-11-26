Hill takes medalist honors in playoff win over Lyons

This was a 72-hole, no-cut event. There were playoffs to determine the medalist (John Hill) and the 12th and final position available (Dykes Harbin). Harbin defeated Exequiel Lopez and Gustavo Silva with a birdie on the fourth extra hole to secure 12th place. All three players birdied the first hole, and they all parred the next two holes. Harbin will be exempt for the first half of the season, while Lopez and Silva earned conditional status.

Players in this week’s field came from 14 countries and territories: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, South Korea, Sweden, United States and Venezuela. Of the 12 players who earned for the entire season or for half the season, five came from the U.S. (John Hill, Landon Lyons, Will Cannon, Josh Radcliff, Matt Ryan, Dalan Refioglu and Dykes Harbin), while Puerto Rico (Chris Nido), Bolivia (Jose Luis Montano), Argentina (Alan Wagner and amateur Aram Yenidjeian) and Chile (Agustin Errazuriz and Gustavo Silva) also had representatives.

Starting his round on No. 10, Will Cannon got off to a hot start, holing out from the fairway from 115 yards for eagle. That set the stage for his 5-under opening nine, with birdies coming at Nos. 14, 16 and 17. He cooled a bit after that final first-nine birdie, making 10 consecutive pars before making a birdie at the par-5 ninth to finish his tournament. “To start that way obviously gives you some good vibes for the rest of the round,” he said of his eagle.

Matt Ryan said the pars he made on Nos. 11 and 12 were the keys to his round, especially on the 12th. After a poor drive and a recover shot, he had a 140-yard approach shot for birdie, and once on the green he buried the putt for the unlikely par. “I had no business making pars there,” he said.

It turned out that Bolivia’s Jose Luis Montano’s 3-over 75 was the aberration this week. After opening 66-69, he put himself in bit of a hole with his 75 in the third round. No problem, though, as Montano came back with a 5-under 67 to finish at 11-under overall and tied for fifth to earn status for the first half of the season.

Canada’s Ziggy Nathu had an impressive final 36 holes after a disappointing start that saw him sitting at 2-over at the halfway mark. He fired a third-round, 4-under 68 then came back with a 66 Friday to finish at 8-under and tied for 15th, a stroke out of the playoff for the 12th and final spot but good for conditional status this season.

Low-round-of-the-day honors belonged to American Colin Monagle. He shot a 7-under 65 that allowed him to earn conditional status. Monagle began the day tied for 49th. With five holes to play Friday, he was at 3-under for the day and not looking good to get membership. All he did, starting at No. 14 was finish birdie-birdie-birdie-birdie-par. The 65 left him at 5-under for the tournament.

Argentina’s Aram Yenidejian was the low amateur this week, opening with a 1-under 71 and firing three consecutive 69s after that to finish at 10-under and tied for ninth. American Jon Moles picked up conditional status by tying for 34th, finishing at 2-under. Three other amateurs failed to earn membership.

Seven Argentines earned PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status this week, with Alan Wagner the low Argentine, finishing at 11-under—good for a tie for fifth. He is joined by amateur Aram Yenidejian as players exempt through the season’s first half. Five other players earned conditional status: Exequiel Lopez, Maximiliano Godoy, Puma Dominguez, Matias Simaski and Jesus Montenegro.